BMO Receives Celent Award for Integration Excellence in Welcoming Nearly Two Million New Customers

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BMO has been recognized for technology excellence by Celent, a global research and advisory firm for the financial services industry, for how the bank seamlessly welcomed nearly two million customers across wealth, corporate, personal and business banking, commercial and capital markets. BMO was also recognized for its success onboarding thousands of new employees into BMO's technology system and infrastructure following its acquisition of Bank of the West.

The Celent Model Bank Award for Integration Excellence celebrates BMO's 2023 integration, which was powered by BMO's Digital First strategy that harnesses emerging technologies for real-time information and processing to deliver best-in class customer experiences.

"BMO's successful integration over Labor Day Weekend 2023 was a critical milestone in our U.S. growth strategy, and our teams worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition for both our customers and colleagues in the communities we serve," said Brianna Elsass, Head, U.S. Digital Servicing and Technology, BMO. "BMO's Digital First strategy drives this success and is at the center of our ambitious five-year strategy, including significant investments in technology capabilities that help our customers make real financial progress, unlock the power of our people and deliver loyalty, growth and efficiency – all aligned with our commitment to a thriving economy, a sustainable future, and an inclusive society."

"A Digital First model is critical to remain at the forefront of digitization across the bank and our client experiences," added Mahen Namaswayan, Head, Technology and Operations Mergers and Acquisitions, BMO. "Digital is the way we operate every part of the business, to drive efficiencies and free up more human capacity to do what we do best: give expert advice. Customers benefit from the greater convenience, speed, scale, and product options across our U.S. footprint with offices in 32 states, including more than 1,000 branches and fee-free access for debit cards at over 42,000 ATMs."

Celent recognizes the best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in banking. Nominations for its Model Bank Awards are submitted by financial institutions and undergo a rigorous evaluation process by Celent analysts on three core criteria: demonstrable business benefits of live initiatives; the degree of innovation relative to the industry; and the technology or implementation excellence.

"The Model Bank Awards recognize how banks are using technology to achieve measurable results. BMO and their Digital First customer strategy should serve as an inspiration to the industry as a strong example of best practice implementation." said Michael Bernard, Senior Analyst, Celent.

Celent has previously recognized BMO with the Model Bank Award for Retail Digital Banking Transformation and the Model Bank Award for Customer Financial Resilience.

