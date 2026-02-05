BMO's Kristin Milchanowski Named to AI Magazine's Top 100 AI Leaders 2026 List

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO today announced Kristin Milchanowski, Chief AI & Data Officer, has been named to AI Magazine's Top 100 AI Leaders 2026 list.

Milchanowski was selected for her leadership in advancing AI at scale across financial services, with a focus on talent development, trusted innovation and enterprise-wide learning. She currently co-leads enterprise-wide AI learning initiatives at BMO, helping equip employees with the skills needed for the effective and ethical application of AI across business lines.

"Kristin's recognition reflects her commitment to building AI capabilities that are not only innovative, but trusted and human-centered," said Steve Tennyson, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, BMO. "Her leadership has helped position BMO at the forefront of responsible AI adoption in global banking."

AI Magazine's Top 100 AI Leaders list recognizes global executives shaping the future of artificial intelligence through strategy, innovation and responsible deployment. It highlights executives across industries whose work is helping organizations harness AI to drive growth, efficiency, and long-term value. The 2026 list features leaders from technology, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and the public sector.

Building Enterprise AI Skills: AI for All

Under Milchanowski's leadership, BMO has deepened its commitment to enterprise-wide AI education, including the launch of AI for All -- a new learning program introduced in August 2025 that ensures every BMO employee has a strong foundation in AI.

AI for All empowers employees with essential knowledge about how AI works, how to use it responsibly, and real examples of how BMO is applying AI to deliver meaningful impact for its clients and employees.

"The best way to learn about AI is to stay curious and experiment hands-on. The more we use AI, the more confident and capable we become," said Milchanowski.

Industry Recognition for Talent Development

BMO's efforts in reskilling, upskilling, and broad-based AI literacy have been recognized externally. The bank recently earned top global recognition for AI talent development, including the joint #1 ranking in AI Talent Development in the 2025 Evident AI Index – an assessment of enterprise AI maturity and execution across global financial institutions.

"AI success is ultimately about empowering people with the right knowledge and tools," said Milchanowski. "I'm proud to be part of a team that is focused on building AI capabilities thoughtfully, with strong governance and at scale."

The full Top 100 AI Leaders 2026 list is available on AI Magazine.

