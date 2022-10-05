BMO Supporting Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced a donation of $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support affected communities following Hurricane Ian. The bank is also offering disaster relief options to support customers impacted by the events.

"Hurricane Ian has dealt devastating damage to communities throughout Florida," said David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group. "Expediting disaster assistance and relief options is of paramount importance to all of us at BMO. Our commitment will support relief efforts and disaster recovery for impacted communities."

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the American Red Cross can do so online at https://www.redcross.org.

Financial relief is also available for BMO customers impacted by this event, including:

Monthly maintenance fees, non-BMO ATM transaction fees, and overdraft fees will be waived

Extended overdraft coverage up to $1,000 for personal accounts

for personal accounts Payment due dates for mortgages, loans and lines or reduced credit card payment amounts will be extended

Low-interest rate loans

More details on the financial relief available can be found on BMO's website.

BMO has long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in the U.S. and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, health crises and conflicts.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

