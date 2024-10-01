BMO Supporting Customers and Communities Impacted by Hurricane Helene

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced a donation to the American Red Cross to support affected communities following Hurricane Helene. The bank is also offering disaster relief options to support customers impacted by the events.

"We stand with the people and communities affected by Hurricane Helene," said Darrel Hackett, President & CEO, BMO Bank. "Our commitment will help bolster relief efforts by supporting the organizations working tirelessly to bring aid and recovery to those impacted."

Anyone wishing to support relief efforts can do so through these organizations:

Financial relief is also available for BMO personal banking customers who contact us and are impacted by this storm, including:

Monthly maintenance fees, non-BMO ATM transaction fees, and overdraft fees will be waived

Payment due dates for mortgages, loans and lines or reduced credit card payment amounts will be extended

BMO also offers low-interest rate loans to qualified consumers in the BMO footprint in impacted areas.

If you are an existing business loan customer and need assistance, please contact your banker.

More details on the financial relief available to customers can be found on BMO's website.

While Hurricane Helene affected our colleagues in Florida, they are safe.

BMO has long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in the U.S. and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, health crises and conflicts.

