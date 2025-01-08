BMO Supporting Customers and Communities Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced its support for customers and communities in the Los Angeles area affected by the wildfires. BMO supports the American Red Cross with an annual corporate donation for its ongoing relief and resiliency work and has provided funding to local nonprofit Direct Relief to support its resilient power program in California. The bank is also offering disaster relief options to assist customers impacted by the events.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devasting wildfires in Los Angeles," said Darrel Hackett, CEO, BMO U.S. "BMO is committed to providing expedited support to help our customers, colleagues and the communities we serve through this difficult time."

Anyone wishing to personally support relief efforts can do so through the American Red Cross at this link or through Direct Relief at this link.

Support for Impacted BMO Customers

Temporary financial relief is available for BMO personal banking customers who contact the bank and are impacted by the wildfires, including:

Monthly maintenance fees, non-BMO ATM transaction fees, and overdraft fees will be waived.

Payment due dates for mortgages, loans and lines of credit, or reduced credit card payment amounts will be extended.

BMO also offers low-interest rate loans to qualified consumers in the BMO footprint in impacted areas.

If you are a current BMO business loan customer and need assistance, please contact your banker.

More details on the financial relief available to customers can be found on BMO's website.

BMO has long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in the U.S. and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, health crises and conflicts and will continue to monitor the situation.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.41 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group