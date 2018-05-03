BMO Wealth Management Announces Hiring of Sara Walker as Senior Strategist, Regional Director of Investments

"Sara is known throughout the Milwaukee area for her leadership skills and her investment strategy expertise, and we're thrilled to have her join BMO," said Stephen Johnson, Regional President of the Northern States, BMO Wealth Management. "Her active role in the community, as well as her reputation as a prominent industry leader, will add significantly to the strength of our local team."

Based in Milwaukee, Walker will spearhead wealth and investment strategies for Wisconsin, Minnesota and Northwest Illinois. She will lead an experienced team of portfolio managers in the delivery of custom investment solutions for high net worth individuals, families and organizations.

"We are excited to have an individual with Sara's vast experience in all aspects of investments serve as a senior strategist and trusted advisor to our clients," said Michael Stritch, Chief Investment Officer, BMO Wealth Management. "We are very pleased to have her join our management team in serving the financial needs of our clients across our footprint."

Prior to joining BMO, Walker held a number of executive leadership positions with a variety of other financial institutions. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Chief Economist and Investment Officer for Associated Private Client Services, where she focused on investment strategy and the management of select client portfolios.

Walker, a Chartered Financial Analyst, also holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where she double-majored in Finance and Economics and graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Walker was the recipient of the Milwaukee Business Journal 2016 Women of Influence for her mentoring work in the community. She currently serves on the Boards of SecureFutures, Tempo Milwaukee and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Additionally, she serves on the Milwaukee Public Museum Endowment Committee and the Human Resources Committee for Lad Lake Milwaukee.

About BMO Wealth Management U.S.

BMO Wealth Management serves mass affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and families with a full suite of wealth management solutions including wealth planning, banking and borrowing, investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate services, philanthropy, insurance and risk management, tax planning and ultra-high net worth services. With over 140 offices across 16 states and international offices in Canada, Hong Kong, and Singapore, BMO Wealth Management provides guidance and planning advice combined with individualized service and local experience. As of January 31, 2018, BMO Wealth Management had assets under management of US$49 billion and assets under administration of US$80 billion. BMO Wealth Management is supported by the resources and stability of one of North America's premier financial services organizations—BMO Financial Group. Visit bmowealthmanagement.com.

