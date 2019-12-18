Bmoji Offers Users the Opportunity to be Themselves in the Digital Communication World of Extended Emoji Usage

This brand new communication langue starts with personalized design. Gathering art and technology, Bmoji allows users to express themselves with a handcrafted, fun, cool, and personalized Bmojis. After the designing process, users can download their Bmojis on their phones and change their digital communication into a much more colorful, personalized, fun, and warm with more than 80 different facial expressions.

Having the lead in the field, Bmoji has its exclusiveness by offering a personal touch to digital communication via its strong design team and smart technologies. Users will be able to carry their expressions into the digital channels via Bmoji.

Bahadir: "We offer more genuine communication in digital"

The founder of the application and this technology, Emir Bahadir noted that Bmoji users can reflect their character into the digital platforms, thus their communication still carries their personality even in digital channels. He added: "We have developed Bmoji's algorithm in two years. We can display more than 80 facial expressions. Bmoji helps users to establish a clear and sincere communication with hand-made, and unique Bmojis."

A field where a brand can use the power of image

Bahadir said: "Bmoji is a significant communication tool for users and for brands. Nowadays, brands spend more on digital marketing than other advertisement platforms. In this context, we believe that the power of image is becoming very important and crutial. In a world where users consume digital content very fast and follow the latest updates at top speed, it is hard to catch their attention with a brand message or image among many other details. In this regard, Bmoji offers a significant consumer communication opportunity for the leading brands to use a different and unique communication language via exclusive Bmojis of their products. Bmoji is the first digital marketing platform of its kind. The concept allows for the most authentic representation of brands and their product, while also delivering a fast and innovative way to campaign.

Bmoji is available on SMS, iMessage, Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook, and will soon be available on Wechat, and Telegram.

