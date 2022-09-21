BMO's 18th Global Equity Through Education Trading Day Raises C$1.65 Million for Education and Development of Students in Need

Annual program donates a day's worth of trading commissions generated by BMO Capital Markets in Toronto , New York , and London

Has raised almost C$30 million and supported more than 5000 students since its inception in 2005

TORONTO, NEW YORK, and LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets today announced that its 2022 Equity Through Education (ETE) trading day, held on September 20, 2022, raised C$1.65 million toward educational assistance for students around the world.

Every year BMO donates 100 per cent of one day's institutional equity trading commissions in North America and Europe to charities that provide scholarships, bursaries, mentoring programs, and development opportunities to underprivileged students to help them achieve their potential.

"This year I had the pleasure of being on our London trading floor for Equity Through Education and the energy was inspiring as we watched the donation amount grow throughout the day. This is the 18th year of this program and it's still going strong – helping BMO Boldly Grow the Good in business and life," said Dan Barclay, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. "ETE benefits promising students around the world through financial aid and development programs that promote diversity and inclusion and help them make progress."

Opening doors for youth

"Back in my country [Tanzania], girls have always been worried about taking STEM subjects because they think they are only for men. I'm looking at the greater goal: There are people behind me who want to enter into this field of study. If I don't give it my best, then they won't be able to make it. So, motivation is greater than the worry," said Glorious Dongwe, a student in Metals and Energy Finance at Imperial College London and a scholar through BMO's Equity Through Education program.

The proceeds from this year's Equity Through Education trading day will go to the following charities:

Since its inception in 2005, the program has raised nearly $30 million and helped more than 5000 students achieve their academic potential. For more information, visit Our Culture .

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group