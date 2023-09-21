BMO's 19th Equity Through Education Trading Day Raises C$1.65 Million to Promote Education, Development and Progress for Promising Students Around the World

News provided by

BMO Financial Group

21 Sep, 2023, 14:32 ET

  • BMO Capital Markets opens the market from BMO's Toronto trading floor to celebrate 19th anniversary of Equity Through Education
  • Annual program donates a day's worth of institutional equity trading commissions generated by BMO Capital Markets in Toronto, New York, and London
  • Almost C$32 million raised in support of more than 5,000 students since 2005

TORONTO, NEW YORK, and LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets today announced that its 2023 Equity Through Education (ETE) trading day, held on September 20, 2023, raised C$1.65 million toward educational assistance for students around the world, for a total of nearly $32 million since the program began nineteen years ago.

Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO, Dan Barclay, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Capital Markets, Levent Kahraman, Co-Head of BMO Global Markets and Camilla Sutton, Managing Director & Head of Equity Research Canada & UK, BMO Capital Markets, joined Rizwan Awan, Head of TMX Markets, Products and Services and President, Equity Trading, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the 19th annual BMO Equity Through Education trading day from the BMO trading floor in Toronto.

"There couldn't have been more excitement on the trading floor for this incredible program and I want to thank the employees and clients who make this happen year after year with so much spirit and energy," said Mr. Barclay. "BMO Boldly Grows the Good in business and life by annually donating 100 per cent of one day's institutional equity trading commissions in North America and Europe to charities that promote progress, diversity and inclusion by providing scholarships, bursaries, mentoring programs, and development opportunities to promising students."

"Since 2005, BMO Capital Markets has assisted more than 800 Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) Scholars with the Equity Through Education program," said Della Britton, JRF's President & CEO. "This generous support includes direct sponsorship of 26 JRF/BMO Capital Markets Scholars and our annual Scholars' Mentoring and Leadership Conference, held each spring in New York City. We could not be more grateful for BMO's generosity and embrace of JRF's approach. By providing four years of financial aid, job placements, and practical life skills training, JRF works to develop leaders who, in turn, add value to the workplace and their communities."  Learn more about the BMO partnership with Jackie Robinson Foundation here.

The proceeds from this year's Equity Through Education trading day will go to the following charities:

Since its inception in 2005, the program has raised nearly $32 million and helped more than 5,000 students achieve their academic potential. For more information, visit Our Culture.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. In 2022, our social impact included more than $69 million donated to hundreds of charities and non-profit organizations across North America to help drive progress by enabling individuals to thrive and communities to prosper. Our colleagues spent almost 50,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $26 million of donations through our annual employee giving program. For more information, please visit BMO.com.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Also from this source

BMO Donates $3 Million to GRID Alternatives to Provide Solar Energy Solutions for Low-Income Families

BMO Real Financial Progress Index: Americans Consider Side Hustles and Investing Amid Rising Financial Anxiety

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.