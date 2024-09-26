BMO's 20th Equity Through Education Trading Day Raises C$1.5 Million to Promote Education, Development and Progress for Promising Students Around the World

BMO Wealth Management joins BMO Capital Markets fundraiser for first time

Over C$33 million raised in support of more than 5,500 students since 2005

TORONTO, NEW YORK, and LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced that its 2024 Equity Through Education (ETE) trading day, held on September 25, 2024, raised C$1.5 million toward educational assistance for thousands of students around the world, for a total of more than $33 million since the program began twenty years ago.

Each year, BMO donates all North American and European institutional equity commissions from one day of trading to select charitable organizations helping diverse, bright, and deserving students in support of their post-secondary educational ambitions. Joining the program this year was BMO InvestorLine, part of BMO Wealth Management, to donate equity & ETF trading commissions earned from the September 25th trading day.

Hippolyte Agkpo and John Mitrano (Co-Heads of BMO Global Equities, BMO Capital Markets), Andrea Casciato, (Head of Digital Investing, BMO InvestorLine), Camilla Sutton (Head of Equity Research Canada & UK, BMO Capital Markets), BMO colleagues and several Equity Through Education Scholars joined Rizwan Awan (President, Equity Trading, TMX Group) to ring the closing bell on Sept 25th.

"I want to thank the employees and clients who make this event happen every year, and a special shout-out to Deland Kamanga and the team at BMO Wealth Management for joining us on the 20th anniversary of this incredible program," said Alan Tannenbaum, CEO, BMO Capital Markets. "BMO exemplifies its Purpose, to Boldly Grows the Good in business and life by annually donating 100 per cent of the funds we raise on this day to charities that promote progress, diversity and inclusion through scholarships, bursaries, mentoring programs, and development opportunities to promising students."

"This year, for the first time, BMO Wealth Management proudly joined BMO Capital Markets in their annual Equity Through Education trading day," said Deland Kamanga, Group Head, BMO Wealth Management. "It is exciting to be a part of such a successful program and to be able to offer a remarkable opportunity for our clients to make a meaningful difference through the donation of 100 per cent of our InvestorLine and partner equity and ETF trading commissions made on September 25th."

The Jackie Robinson Foundation is one of the organizations supported by BMO's Equity Through Education program. 2005 Equity Through Education Scholar Karmyn McCloud, now Senior Legal Counsel at Shell USA, Inc., described the impact it had on her life:

"Marian Wright Edelman once said, 'You can't be what you can't see.' The Jackie Robinson Foundation expanded my horizons by exposing me to hundreds of brilliant students of color from all over the United States. JRF's networking weekends were profound, providing extraordinary personal and professional development, exposure to unique cultural activities and engagement in community service. My JRF experience was unparalleled and instrumental to who I am today."

The proceeds from this year's Equity Through Education trading day will go to the following charities:

For more information about the program visit:

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. In 2023, our social impact included more than $84 million donated to hundreds of charities and non-profit organizations across North America to help drive progress by enabling individuals to thrive and communities to prosper. Our colleagues spent almost 62,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $31.2 million of donations through our annual employee giving program. For more information, please visit BMO.com.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

