BMO's Wrap the Good Returns to Support Barrier-Breaking Businesses Across North America

New augmented reality experience supports interactive shopping with promotional codes for unique holiday gifts.

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced the return of its Wrap the Good campaign, showcasing holiday gift ideas from barrier-breaking businesses from traditionally underrepresented communities.

This year's campaign features a new augmented reality (AR) experience, Unwrap the Good, where shoppers use their phones to scan and unwrap gifts displayed on social media, TV and physical advertisements to reveal promotional codes at BMOWrapTheGood.com. In select BMO branches in Canada and the U.S, complimentary holiday wrapping paper will also feature QR codes leading to BMO's curated gift guide.

"BMO's Wrap the Good campaign helps support financial progress for our customers and the communities we serve," said Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking, BMO. "BMO is committed to driving long-term prosperity and sustained economic growth in our communities and we are excited to support these barrier-breaking business owners and their teams across our North American footprint, aligned with our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life."

BMO Business Banking clients featured in this year's gift guide include Sḵwálwen Botanicals and Niffy Signature in Canada, and Sol Sister Sport and Not Just Cookies Wholesale Bakery in the United States.

Launched in 2021, BMO's Wrap the Good campaign celebrates and spotlights businesses with barrier-breaking ownership during the holiday season. To discover and shop the gift guide and support barrier-breaking businesses, please visit: BMOWrapTheGood.com.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group