BMOXI Brings an Added Splash of Empowerment to Disney's The Little Mermaid at Ultimate Fan Extravaganza in Los Angeles

The Little Mermaid Enchanted Celebration Will Feature a Spinning DJ Playing Disney Hits, Photo Ops, Themed Prizes, and Food and Drinks Inspired by the Film

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMOXI, the trailblazing self-care app for teenage girls and young women, is set to make waves at Disney's "The Little Mermaid Enchanted Celebration" in Los Angeles on September 15, 2023. BMOXI is primed to bring an extra boost of inspiration to the captivating Disney-sponsored event by running the "prize booth," where guests can score exclusive The Little Mermaid swag.

Celebrating the themes of individuality, courage, and self-expression, The Little Mermaid provides the perfect stage for BMOXI to spotlight its purpose, which is to make self-care a daily "power move" for young women.

"The Little Mermaid celebrates self-worth and self-expression, so it's a perfect fit for us to be a part of this exciting fan event," said Sienna Mason, BMOXI'S Co-Founder and Chief of Inspiration, a senior at Laguna Beach High School.

Event-goers are invited to drop by the booth and hang with the BMOXI squad, where they can also claim their very own signature BMOXI scrunchie, sign up to be a BMOXI Ambassador, and dive into the app's features, centered on topics like confidence, body image, friendships, stress, dating, and more.

Tickets to The Little Mermaid Enchanted Celebration are free to fans 18+ and available first come first serve at bit.ly/-the-little-mermaid-celebration . A free ticket does not guarantee entrance to the event, so fans are encouraged to arrive early. The line will start at 7pm.

The Little Mermaid is now available at Digital retailers, and will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 19.

For more information visit BMOXI , or download the BMOXI app on The App Store or Google Play . Investors are invited to reach out if interested in exploring a partnership with BMOXI and advancing this crucial platform to the next level.

About BMOXI

BMOXI is the self-care super-app, made by and for teenage girls and young women. It's all about tackling the adolescent mental health crisis by making self-care a daily "power move". The app fuels users to conquer the everyday, boost confidence, and amplify happiness. BMOXI was created by a mother-teenage daughter duo who recognized the need for a self-care platform that resonates with and captivates young women. With high-energy vibes, deeply relatable content, a supportive squad, interactive features, and like-minded brand collaborations, BMOXI is poised to be an everyday go-to social sanctuary for girls to crush it in life. "...because confidence is your best fit."

About The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid is visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of Disney's beloved animated musical classic, the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy. "The Little Mermaid" is directed by Rob Marshall with a screenplay by David Magee, and is produced by Marc Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John DeLuca and Rob Marshall.

