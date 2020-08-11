BMS CAT Acquires FireDEX of Pittsburgh

HALTOM CITY, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMS CAT is proud to announce the acquisition of FireDEX Pittsburgh located in Pennsylvania.

"This acquisition marks another step in our strategic plan to steadily grow our national footprint. FireDEX's like-minded culture made it the ideal partner to combine forces within the Pittsburgh market. By adding this location to our service map, we will be able to deliver the most dependable service to our clients in Pennsylvania and the surrounding states in the Northeast," said Tom Head, President & CEO of Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT.

"By joining forces with BMS CAT, we will be able to grow our organization and continue delivering superior service to our clients. In addition, BMS CAT has the capacity and knowledge to help our employees further develop their careers, which is very important to me," said Dave Hood, former President of FireDEX.

Today's announcement is the third in a strategic plan of acquisitions to support BMS CAT growth. The company previously acquired North Carolina-based Diamond Restoration in January 2020 and Michigan-based Jarvis Restoration in July 2020. BMS CAT has grown from a privately-owned Texas startup in 1948 to one of the largest national restoration companies in the country.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.blackmonmooring.com

SOURCE Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

