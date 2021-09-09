BMS CAT Acquires Guardian Restoration

"BMS CAT is pleased to announce our strategic acquisition of Guardian Restoration. We have viewed the Tampa/St. Petersburg marketplace as a key location in our company's growth strategy. Chris Burke has built a tremendous business, and we are excited to merge our two rich cultures together as one company. By doing so, we will be able to provide the best restoration and construction services to our combined customers in the industry. Guardian's commitment to quality is exemplified through their remarkable team of employees," said Tom Head, President & CEO of Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT.

"Now that Guardian Restoration has been acquired by BMS CAT, I couldn't be happier. This is a great growth opportunity for Guardian's employees, and it allows us to expand our services and coverage area while maintaining the high standards of quality and customer service our clients have come to expect. This is truly a win for everyone," said Chris Burke, former President of Guardian Restoration.

Today's announcement is the seventh in a strategic plan of acquisitions to support BMS CAT growth. The company previously acquired North Carolina-based Diamond Restoration in January 2020, Michigan-based Jarvis Restoration in July 2020, Pennsylvania-based FireDEX of Pittsburgh in August 2020, South Carolina-based CATCON in March 2021, Pennsylvania-based Mellon Certified Restoration in April 2021 and Arizona-based Stratton Restoration in May 2021.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.blackmonmooring.com

SOURCE Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

