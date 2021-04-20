BMS CAT Acquires Mellon Certified Restoration

HALTOM CITY, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMS CAT is proud to announce the acquisition of Mellon Certified Restoration, a full-service company that specializes in the restoration of commercial and residential property damaged by fire, water, mold and more.

"We are excited about our strategic acquisition of Mellon Certified Restoration. Since 1981, Mellon's mission has been to bring order to chaos, and help their customers recover their property in their time of need. We respect their quality of work, remarkable team of employees, and their rich culture. I look forward to our two companies combining resources to become the pre-eminent property restoration company in Eastern Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Together, our goal is to provide the very best service to both current and future customers," said Tom Head, President & CEO of Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT.

Jim Mellon, former President of Mellon Certified Restoration, will remain with the company in a leadership role. "We are very pleased to be joining forces with BMS CAT. We feel certain that Mellon's strong multi-location presence and reputation in Eastern Pennsylvania will dovetail nicely with the national resources of BMS CAT, and will provide many opportunities for us to grow together. I am very proud of our employees, and our long history of delivering superior customer service and quality workmanship. Our integration with BMS CAT will allow us to continue that tradition long into the future," said Mellon.

Today's announcement is the fifth in a strategic plan of acquisitions to support the growth in BMS CAT growth. The company previously acquired North Carolina-based Diamond Restoration in January 2020, Michigan-based Jarvis Restoration in July 2020, FireDEX of Pittsburgh in August 2020, and CATCON in March 2021. With the addition of six locations of Mellon Certified Restoration, BMS CAT now offers full-service restoration to thirty locations across the United States.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.blackmonmooring.com

