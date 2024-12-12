BMS CAT acquires Minnesota restoration & environmental cleaning company, Legacy Services Corp.

Acquisition strengthens BMS CAT presence in Upper Midwest commercial & residential restoration and environmental cleaning services market

HALTOM CITY, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMS CAT, a leading provider of comprehensive disaster recovery and restoration services, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Legacy Services Corp., a prominent restoration & environmental cleaning company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This strategic move reflects BMS CAT's commitment to expanding its service offerings and geographic reach. The acquisition of Legacy Services enhances BMS CAT's capabilities in providing expert restoration & environmental cleaning solutions, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in the industry.

Legacy Services has been providing restoration services since 2005 and has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses and homeowners in Minnesota and the surrounding region during their time of need. The company offers a wide range of services, including water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, contents restoration, and environmental cleaning services for commercial HVAC & Air Duct cleaning as well as cooling tower cleaning & maintenance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Legacy Services, Corp. to our BMS-CAT family. This remarkable company, built on the vision and dedication of its founders, has set a high standard in the restoration industry with its unique and innovative service offerings," said Jim Cashman, CEO of BMS CAT. "We deeply admire their commitment to excellence and look forward to carrying their legacy forward while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

"Having the strength and support of the BMS-CAT team in our corner, we are extremely confident in our capabilities to provide our existing clients and prospective new clients with the highest quality services available in the industry," said Mike Adair, Co-Founder of Legacy. "We are thrilled to be a part of a great organization and can't wait to get started!"

"I couldn't be more excited to join such a professional and experienced group as BMS Cat. We look forward to growing and developing all of our services and build a new future for our team," added Paul Chicras, Co-Founder of Legacy.

The acquisition of Legacy Services is part of BMS CAT's ongoing strategy to expand its services and capabilities and to provide the best possible disaster recovery solutions to its customers. Today's announcement is the 12th successful acquisition in the past four years as part of a strategic plan to support BMS CAT's growth. The company has previously acquired North Carolina-based Diamond Restoration, Arizona-based Stratton Restoration, Michigan-based Jarvis Restoration, Pennsylvania-based FireDEX of Pittsburgh, South Carolina-based CATCON, Pennsylvania-based Mellon Certified Restoration, Florida-based Guardian Restoration, North Carolina-based Highland Construction, Wisconsin-based Accent Property Restoration, Colorado-based Colorado Premier Restoration, and California-based DryMaster Restoration.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT:

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality, and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company operates across the United States and follows the same principles it was founded upon; to always remember that the customer is the cornerstone of the business.

To learn more about the company visit www.bmscat.com. For information regarding M&A opportunities with BMS CAT, please contact the Mergers & Acquisitions Department at (866) 698-6217, email [email protected], or visit www.bmscat.com/acquisitions.

