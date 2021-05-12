BMS CAT Acquires Stratton Restoration

"BMS CAT is pleased to announce our strategic acquisition of Stratton Restoration. We have long targeted Phoenix, AZ as a key location in our growth strategy. Stratton's mission is having the restoration solutions for their customers in their time of need. T.K. Stratton has built a tremendous business in the Phoenix area, and we are excited to merge our national clientele with their loyal customer base. Stratton's commitment to quality is exemplified through their remarkable team of employees," said Tom Head, President & CEO of Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT.

"I couldn't be more excited about joining forces with BMS CAT. Stratton Restoration was founded upon the principle of offering high-quality services, with incomparable communication throughout the process. This acquisition allows us to merge our focus on customer service with BMS CAT's, and offer our customers in Arizona the best in the industry," said T.K. Stratton, former President of Stratton Restoration.

Today's announcement is the sixth in a strategic plan of acquisitions to support BMS CAT growth. The company previously acquired North Carolina-based Diamond Restoration in January 2020, Michigan-based Jarvis Restoration in July 2020, Pennsylvania-based FireDEX of Pittsburgh in August 2020, South Carolina-based CATCON in March 2021 and Pennsylvania-based Mellon Certified Restoration in April 2021. This acquisition marks BMS CAT's first location in Arizona, and helps strengthen their national footprint.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.blackmonmooring.com

SOURCE Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Related Links

https://www.bmscat.com/

