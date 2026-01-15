In the news release, BMV Kicks Off 2026 With Surge in AI Clients as Demand Grows for Earned Media in the Generative Search Era, issued Jan. 15, 2026 by Beantown Media Ventures, LLC over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

BMV Kicks Off 2026 With Surge in AI Clients as Demand Grows for Earned Media in the Generative Search Era

Welcomes four AI businesses to its roster as tech brands seek differentiation, demand generation, and citations across generative engines

BOSTON , Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beantown Media Ventures (BMV) , a leading public relations and content marketing agency for B2B technology companies and high-growth organizations, has kicked off 2026 with four new AI-powered businesses recently joining its client roster: Realm.Security , Durin , Tiltify , and Typewise . The new clients join established AI-related accounts in BMV's technology practice, including waste intelligence startup Greyparrot , which was recently featured in the Wall Street Journal and was also named one of TIME's best inventions of 2025 .

BMV has already activated across multiple fronts for its newest accounts. Earlier this month, the agency supported Durin with pre-launch promotion for its AI-powered Door Manager at CES. For AI-native Security Data Pipeline Platform provider Realm.Security, BMV has launched integrated media and analyst relations, thought-leadership, and social media programs. Meanwhile, for Tiltify, which applies AI to personalize nonprofit fundraising, and Typewise, a Y Combinator-backed enterprise AI agent platform, BMV has developed data-driven content marketing campaigns designed to increase brand engagement and drive media coverage with an owned-to-earned approach.

"We're thrilled to partner with Realm.Security, Durin, Tiltify, and Typewise, and to help shape their stories as their growth accelerates," said John Eidson, Co-Founder and Head of Content at BMV. "The challenge for early-stage AI companies trying to stand out today is really twofold. First, 'AI slop' is everywhere, so sharpening a distinct, human narrative has become a competitive advantage. We help founders sharpen and deliver these narratives every day. Second, the sheer volume of AI startups competing for attention means these companies must run integrated campaigns that combine content, creators, and earned and social media to reach customers and investors. This is where BMV has deep expertise."

"We're seeing growing demand for our digital PR and earned media capabilities as generative AI platforms like ChatGPT become major discovery and traffic drivers for B2B tech brands," said Kyle Austin, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at BMV. "Industry analysis suggests that the vast majority of citations surfaced in AI-generated responses originate from earned media coverage, which is why many early-stage B2B companies are reprioritizing PR. At the same time, fewer traditional tech reporters and a fragmented media landscape make earned media results harder to achieve. That's where BMV shines: as part content studio, part strategist, and part distribution engine. We don't chase the press. We engineer narratives that cut through noise and build influence."

With its growing roster of AI businesses, BMV continues to strengthen its position as a leading independent PR and content marketing agency for emerging tech brands that will be tomorrow's market leaders.

About Beantown Media Ventures (BMV)

BMV is an award-winning boutique PR and content marketing agency that specializes in working with startups and high-growth B2B technology organizations. With deep expertise in public relations, content marketing, social media, and creator engagement, BMV helps its clients generate demand, accelerate growth, and increase brand recognition and engagement. Over the past decade, BMV has partnered with hundreds of the world's most innovative companies to bring their products to market and rapidly scale. For more information, visit https://beantownmv.com .

Media Contact



Kyle Austin



BMV



[email protected]



Correction: An earlier version of this release had John Eidson's name misspelled.

SOURCE Beantown Media Ventures, LLC