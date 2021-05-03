BMW and Ford Invest in Solid Power to Secure All Solid-State Batteries for Future Electric Vehicles

The investment positions Solid Power to produce full-scale automotive batteries, increase associated material output and expand in-house production capabilities for future vehicle integration. The BMW Group and Ford aim to utilize Solid Power's low-cost, high-energy all solid-state battery technology in forthcoming electric vehicles.

"BMW and Ford now share leading positions in the race for all solid-state battery-powered electric vehicles," said Doug Campbell, CEO and co-founder of Solid Power. "Solid Power now plans to begin producing automotive-scale batteries on the company's pilot production line in early 2022 as a result of our partners' continued commitment to Solid Power's commercialization efforts."

Solid Power has demonstrated its ability to produce and scale next-generation all solid-state batteries that are designed to power longer range, lower cost and safer electric vehicles using existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing infrastructure.

Solid Power's leadership in all solid-state battery development and manufacturing has been confirmed with the delivery of hundreds of production line-produced battery cells that were validated by Ford and the BMW Group late last year, formalizing Solid Power's commercialization plans with its two long-standing automotive partners.

"Solid-state battery technology is important to the future of electric vehicles, and that's why we're investing directly," said Ted Miller, Ford's manager of Electrification Subsystems and Power Supply Research. "By simplifying the design of solid-state versus lithium-ion batteries, we'll be able to increase vehicle range, improve interior space and cargo volume, deliver lower costs and better value for customers and more efficiently integrate this kind of solid-state battery cell technology into existing lithium-ion cell production processes."

"Being a leader in advanced battery technology is of the utmost importance for BMW. The development of all solid-state batteries is one of the most promising and important steps towards more efficient, sustainable, and safer electric vehicles. We now have taken our next step on this path with Solid Power," said Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management BMW AG, Development. "Together we have developed a 20 Ah all solid-state cell that is absolutely outstanding in this field. Over the past 10 years BMW has continuously increased the battery cell competence– important partners like Solid Power share our vision of a zero-emission mobility."

Solid Power is currently producing 20 ampere hour (Ah) multi-layer all solid-state batteries on the company's continuous roll-to-roll production line, which exclusively utilizes industry standard lithium-ion production processes and equipment.

Both Ford and the BMW Group will receive full-scale 100 Ah cells for automotive qualification testing and vehicle integration beginning in 2022. Solid Power's all solid-state platform technology allows for the production of unique cell designs expected to meet performance requirements for each automotive partner. Solid Power's truly all-solid cell designs achieve higher energy densities, are safer and are expected to cost less than today's best-performing lithium-ion battery cells.

"Volta invested early in Solid Power when our team of energy and commercialization experts found they had not only promising technology, but also a fundamental focus on manufacturability. After all, a breakthrough battery will not find a place in the market if it can't be produced at scale with acceptable costs," said Dr. Jeff Chamberlain, CEO of Volta Energy Technologies, a venture capital firm spun out of the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory focused on investing in breakthrough energy storage and battery innovations. "The fact that Solid Power is already producing multi-layer all solid-state batteries using industry-standard automated commercial manufacturing equipment is why Volta is excited to ramp up its earlier investment. The company's partnership with BMW and Ford will further accelerate the full commercialization of Solid Power's batteries and position both car companies to be among the first to have EVs on the road powered by safer, affordable, high-energy solid-state batteries."

About Solid Power

Solid Power is an industry-leading producer of all solid-state rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power's all solid-state batteries are safer and more stable across a broad temperature range, can provide a 50-100% increase in energy density compared to the best available rechargeable batteries, enable cheaper, more energy-dense battery pack designs and are compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars – increasingly including electrified versions – and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

About the BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2020, the BMW Group sold over 2.3 million passenger vehicles and more than 169,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2020 was € 5.222 billion on revenues amounting to € 98.990 billion. As of 31 December 2020, the BMW Group had a workforce of 120,726 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

www.bmwgroup.com

About Volta Energy Technologies

Volta Energy Technologies is a venture capital firm that identifies and invests in battery, energy storage and related technologies. Spun out from the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory in 2016, and led by a team of energy storage technology experts and investment industry veterans, Volta employs a technoeconomic diligence model that aims to invest in companies that have demonstrated valuable breakthroughs with a clear path to commercial reality. Volta is backed by corporate strategic investors Albemarle, Exelon, Equinor Ventures and Hanon Systems and manages the Volta Energy Storage Fund for a syndicate of financial investors. To learn more, visit plusvolta.com and follow @VoltaLink on Twitter.

