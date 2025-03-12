BMW Art Car Collection celebrates 50th anniversary with global tour

Mar 12, 2025

MUNICH, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1975, 20 renowned international artists have created BMW Art Cars. The "rolling sculptures" – from Alexander Calder's first-ever Art Car to Julie Mehretu's latest – offer an impressive cross-section of art history over the past five decades. To mark the anniversary, the BMW Art Car World Tour features the largest exhibition programme in the history of the series, spanning all five continents.

"The BMW Art Car Collection celebrates 50 years of artistic freedom and visionary design. The 20 vehicles have become international icons, telling stories of society, technology and performance," says Ilka Horstmeier, Board Member for Human Resources and Real Estate at BMW Group.

The BMW Art Car World Tour kicks off in Europe and Asia. On 20-21 March, BMW Art Cars by Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, David Hockney and Jeff Koons will be showcased in Vienna at the Museum of Applied Arts and the SPARK Art Fair. Meanwhile, the 20th BMW Art Car by Julie Mehretu will embark on an Asian tour and be displayed at Art Basel in Hong Kong (28-30 March).

Next to a special exhibition at the BMW Museum, upcoming stops of the tour include international art fairs (et al. Art Dubai, Market Art Fair in Stockholm) and institutions as well as museums and platforms for classic automobiles (e.g. Concorso d'Eleganza at Lake Como, Louwman Museum in The Hague).

In addition to the tour, BMW is releasing various lifestyle products and art car miniatures as well as a new book in celebration of the anniversary.

"I love that car. It has turned out better than the artwork."
Andy Warhol, BMW Art Car #4, 1979

Further information and image material at:
https://www.press.bmwgroup.com/global/article/topic/9537/art-car/

Contact:
Christiane Pyka
Spokesperson BMW Group Cultural Engagement
Email: [email protected]

Picture is available at AP

