BMW Championship Deploys SWIPEBY to Help Keep Spectators Well-Fed and Happy

WINSTON SALEM, N.C., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectators of the BMW Championship will easily order food using the SWIPEBY application at the tournament to be held in Owings Mill, Maryland, August 23-29. Using a mobile device, a spectator can order food and drinks without waiting in line, whether it's in the 18th Hole Pavilion or the Owners' Pavilion. A menu of available items is displayed along with an approximate time of when the order will be ready.

Swipeby

"We're excited to be part of the BMW Championship experience," said Carl Turner, SWIPEBY's founder and CEO. "We believe spectators will appreciate the convenience and safety of using a simple application when they're ready to have food or a beverage." SWIPEBY was brought in by Noteable Event Productions, the event caterer, to bring efficiency, speed and safety to the BMW Championship spectator experience in a way that is easy to use and attractive.

About SWIPEBY

SWIPEBY is a turnkey platform offering convenient online ordering, curbside pick-up, and customizable geo-fenced arrival notifications so that guests and staff have an excellent off premise experience. For more information, visit swipe.by or email [email protected] .

Contact:

Kathi Wright

[email protected]

312-257-7443

SOURCE SWIPEBY