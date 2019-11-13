BMW Enters In The Marcolin Group Brand Portfolio

The agreement is valid for five years, effective from 1 st January 2020 until December 2024. Marcolin Group will craft eye-catching and contemporary styles, with an energetic soul, conceived not only for the fans and customers of the BMW brand.

Modern and easy-to-wear shapes for the BMW masculine and unisex sunglasses and optical frames, enriched by smart details, evoke the authentic essence of the brand. Precision and perfection, as well as harmonic contrasts, are featured on these models.

For those searching for high-performance eyewear, while paying accurate attention to meticulous handcrafted high-tech details, the BMW M sunglasses represent the perfect solution: top quality level in terms of materials and treatments, exclusive aesthetic and bold profiles.

Young and sporty accent designs embody the BMW M Motorsport eyewear collection. Lightness, strong colour-blocking combos and dynamic shapes identify the sun and optical styles of this line, created for the BMW M Motorsport community.

Beginning next year, the eyewear collections will be available worldwide through Marcolin Group's distribution network and in the travel retail channel.

Massimo Renon, CEO Marcolin Group, affirmed: "We are very excited and proud to be entering this new partnership with BMW, one of the most powerful leaders in the automotive and motorcycle industry. BMW has a strong influence in fashion, with products that are exciting to luxury audiences globally. We believe that the BMW brand, with its solid worldwide presence and innovative fashion design, will fit perfectly within our portfolio. We are confident that this partnership will have great success."

About Marcolin Group

Marcolin Group, among the worldwide leading companies in the eyewear industry, stands out for the pursuit of excellence, continuous innovation and a unique ability to faithfully combine design and Italian craftsmanship with the core values of each brand.

The brand portfolio includes: Tom Ford, Bally, Moncler, Sportmax, Ermenegildo Zegna, Longines, OMEGA, Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret PINK, Roberto Cavalli, Atelier Swarovski, Barton Perreira, Tod's, Emilio Pucci, Swarovski, Dsquared2, Guess, Diesel, Just Cavalli, Covergirl, Kenneth Cole, Timberland, Gant, Harley-Davidson, Marciano, Catherine Deneuve, Skechers, Candie's, Rampage, Viva, Marcolin and Web.

In 2018, the company sold about 14,6 million eyeglasses.

