BMW NA Appoints Quik as a Preferred Vendor: As Consumer Preferences Shift to 'Invisible Service'

"BMW drivers love technology and their vehicles are loaded with it. When those same drivers visit service departments with aged processes and a lack of technology, there is a disconnect for them," says Chad Deaver, COO for Quik. "BMW drivers want the same experience with their service visit that they receive in other aspects of their BMW ownership experience."

Quik's digital innovations enable a fully tailored and often "invisible" experience for BMW customers. The common goal is to make what was inconvenient, convenient and hassle-free, by delivering a transparent and easy to understand service, leveraging immersive digital communications, technician video recommendations, and digital payments.

BMW of Downtown Denver has been a client of Quik since 2017, and their technicians have made over 42,000 videos since launch. The dealership has seen a 54% closing ratio of technician additional recommendation approvals, and over a $250 increase in repair order value when a video is sent to the customer. This is an 80% increase over the 30% industry average of additional service recommendations.

"BMW's approval of Quik as a preferred vendor is proof that our software enables dealerships to keep pace with the most demanding requirements and provides a modern, frictionless, digital service experience the automotive customer so desires," says Jack Gardner, Quik CEO. "We welcome BMW Service Centers to speak with us about providing communication, technician video, online payments along with the other benefits of our complete solution."

Quik was the first Digital Service Technology company to launch a technician video program in 2014. After seeing incredible results, Quik expanded the lineup and now offers automotive dealers and OEMs a suite of cloud software solutions providing customer and internal communications, digital multi-point inspection system with automated estimates, technician video and online payments. Today Quik, partnered with sister company Carmen , is a full end-to-end service technology provider.

