BMW of Houston Midtown Earns BMW Lighthouse Distinction Under Group 1's Nationwide Brand Alignment

The Midtown dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, BMW expertise, and customer relationships that have served Midtown and central Houston for more than two decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

A BMW Lighthouse Location in Houston

BMW of Houston Midtown is among a select group of dealerships to earn the BMW Lighthouse distinction, placing it among the brand's most advanced retail environments and making it one of only a handful in the United States. The Lighthouse designation is part of BMW's Retail.Next vision, a brand-wide initiative to reimagine the dealership experience around comfort, hospitality, and brand immersion.

Lighthouse locations are designed to feel as elevated as the vehicles they showcase, with fewer cars on the showroom floor, elevated product presentation, high-end furnishings, and lounge-like spaces guided by a five-star hospitality mindset. The result is a more open, flexible, and refined customer experience built around comfort, brand immersion, and operational efficiency — whether customers are shopping for a new BMW, meeting with a service advisor, or relaxing while their vehicle is serviced.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Advantage BMW Midtown to BMW of Houston Midtown is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. In keeping with BMW's dealer naming standards, the dealership operates under the BMW name while remaining wholly part of the Group 1 network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Midtown dealership for more than two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Midtown dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Becoming BMW of Houston Midtown connected our Midtown store to Group 1's full strength while keeping the same local team in place," said Mo Saleh, General Manager of BMW of Houston Midtown. "What customers feel is continuity: the same people, and a more consistent experience across sales and service."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

BMW of Houston Midtown continues to serve customers from its existing location at 1305 Gray Street in Houston, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Midtown, Downtown, Montrose, and surrounding central Houston neighborhoods with new BMW vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, BMW service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Advantage BMW Midtown, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Advantage BMW Midtown change its name to BMW of Houston Midtown?

Advantage BMW Midtown became BMW of Houston Midtown on January 12, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's nationwide brand alignment initiative. In keeping with BMW's dealer naming standards, the new name follows BMW's convention while the dealership remains part of the Group 1 network, continuing to serve customers in Midtown and the surrounding central Houston neighborhoods. As part of the Group 1 network — 251 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

What is a BMW Lighthouse location?

BMW Lighthouse locations represent the brand's flagship retail standard under its Retail.Next vision, awarded to a select group of dealerships worldwide — including BMW of Houston Midtown, one of only a handful in the United States. These dealerships emphasize a premium, hospitality-driven environment, with fewer vehicles on display, elevated product presentation, comfortable lounge spaces, and a customer experience designed around comfort, brand immersion, and operational efficiency.

How does dealership or manufacturer financing compare to a bank loan?

Manufacturer-affiliated lenders sometimes offer promotional rates or lease programs that banks do not, while banks and credit unions may offer competitive rates for well-qualified borrowers. Dealerships typically work with multiple lenders and can compare offers in one place. Reviewing the annual percentage rate, term, and total cost across options helps identify the best fit.

Gas, hybrid, or electric: which powertrain is right for me?

The right powertrain depends on driving patterns, budget, and charging access. Hybrids generally deliver higher fuel economy without changing refueling habits, electric vehicles offer the lowest running costs for drivers who can charge regularly, and gas models often carry lower upfront prices. Comparing total ownership costs for a specific commute is a useful starting point.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.