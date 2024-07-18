BMWL National Nonprofit Conference Set to Empower Nonprofit Leaders to Effectively Address the Latest Tax, Financial, and Regulatory Developments Impacting the Nonprofit Sector

ORLANDO, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BMWL National Nonprofit Conference, a virtual event exclusively for nonprofit leaders, is set to broadcast live on August 27, 2024, from 8:20 a.m. Eastern to 4:30 p.m. Eastern. This eagerly anticipated annual event promises to empower attendees to effectively address many of the latest tax, financial, and regulatory developments impacting the nonprofit sector through practical guidance and in-depth insight from industry thought leaders.

Hosted by Batts Morrison Wales & Lee, a national CPA firm exclusively dedicated to serving nonprofit organizations, the BMWL National Nonprofit Conference will bring together a diverse array of nonprofit professionals, including church, ministry, charity, private school, and foundation leaders from across the United States. Conference attendees can expect an interactive experience on a virtual platform with engaging content designed to educate and equip them with the tools needed to navigate today's complex financial landscape for nonprofits. The Conference also offers attendees the ability to earn continuing education credits. The content of this program has been approved for NASBA CPE credits, MCLE credit in the state of Texas, CLE credit in the state of Florida, and The Church Network CEUs.

The Conference will feature a dynamic lineup of presenters at the forefront of developments affecting the nonprofit sector. These presenters will cover a wide range of session topics, including recent changes to various standards and regulations affecting nonprofits, practical guidance on protecting organizations from cyber fraudsters, hot topics in employment law, common examples and compliance considerations for unrelated business income, and much more. Nonprofit leaders in attendance will walk away with invaluable awareness of recent developments and actionable strategies to employ in their organization.

"For over 30 years, the BMWL National Nonprofit Conference has been a vital resource for the nonprofit sector, and it's my ultimate hope that it will continue to be an excellent source of information and guidance for nonprofit leaders in 2024 and the years to come," said Mike Batts, BMWL's managing partner, and the Conference's host. "A lot is happening in the tax, financial, and regulatory environments for nonprofit organizations currently, and the main purpose of our Conference is to help the leaders of those organizations stay up-to-date on the new and relevant developments that could significantly impact their organizations!"

Due to the nature of the content shared, the BMWL National Nonprofit Conference is most beneficial to those in leadership positions (CEO, CFO, COO) or whose primary responsibilities are included in the finance and/or accounting departments (director, controller, administrator, accountant, etc.). While the Conference is an invitation-only event, interested nonprofit leaders are welcome to request an invitation for participation. For more information on Conference topics, presenters, continuing education opportunities, registration fees, and to request an invitation, please visit NonprofitConference.com.

Batts Morrison Wales & Lee (BMWL) is a thought-leading CPA firm dedicated exclusively to serving churches, ministries, schools, charities, foundations, and other nonprofit organizations by providing professional audit and assurance, tax, and strategic advisory services. BMWL serves organizations across the United States from its offices in Orlando, Florida, and Dallas (Plano), Texas.

