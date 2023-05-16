BMW'S FIRST ELECTRIFIED M-SERIES MODEL HAS ALCANTARA

MILAN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BMW Group has chosen premium "Made-in-Italy" Alcantara interior trim for its new XM plug-in hybrid model, the first EV in the M series.

The interior's headliner is finished in a three-dimensional Alcantara prism structure decorated with a hundred LEDs and framed in a warm shade of Alcantara.

Photo courtesy of BMW Group

"Style and creativity in the BMW XM combine into a unique overall composition," said Alcantara's Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno. "I am delighted and proud that the BMW Group has remained true to its concept of seeking innovation in quality and tradition.

"Alcantara is lightweight, resistant and, thanks to its soft feel and elegance, the material of choice for the world's leading manufacturers."

Available in the U.S., the BMW XM is one of the highlights of the new model rollout from the Munich-based carmaker's 50th anniversary year in 2022.

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.