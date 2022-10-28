BMX Bikes market to grow by USD 70.13 Mn; Leisure Products Market Categorized as Parent Market -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global BMX bikes market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. Technavio calculates the global household durables market size based on combined revenues generated by manufacturers of household durables, including consumer electronics, home furnishings, home building products, household appliances, houseware and specialties, and leisure products. The growth of the global leisure products market will be driven by growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, rising number of dual-income households, and an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. However, the growth of the BMX bikes market will be challenged by factors such as the threat of counterfeit products and high tariffs and significant administrative burdens on manufacturers, import-export companies, and end-users.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global BMX Bikes Market 2022-2026

The global BMX bikes market will observe an incremental growth of USD 70.13 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period.

BMX Bikes Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The BMX bikes market report covers the following areas:

BMX Bikes Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global BMX bikes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Alta Cycling Group, CHASE Bicycles, CULT, Cycling Sports Group LLC, deepAutum GmbH and Co. KG, Dynacraft BSC Inc., Eastern Bikes, Elite BMX Co., Fitbikeco., FLYBIKES S.L., Haro Bikes, Hyper Bicycles Inc., Kink BMX, Royalbaby Cycle Beijing Co. Ltd., Stolen Brand, Stomp Distribution Ltd., Subrosa, Tall Order BMX, United Bike Co., and WeThePeople Bike Co. are some of the major market participants.

BMX Bikes Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global BMX Bikes Market is segmented as below:

Application

Sports



Fitness



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

BMX Bikes Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist BMX bikes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the BMX bikes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the BMX bikes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of BMX bikes market vendors

Table of Contents:

BMX Bikes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 70.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, The Netherlands, and Czech Republic Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alta Cycling Group, CHASE Bicycles, CULT, Cycling Sports Group LLC, deepAutum GmbH and Co. KG, Dynacraft BSC Inc., Eastern Bikes, Elite BMX Co., Fitbikeco., FLYBIKES S.L., Haro Bikes, Hyper Bicycles Inc., Kink BMX, Royalbaby Cycle Beijing Co. Ltd., Stolen Brand, Stomp Distribution Ltd., Subrosa, Tall Order BMX, United Bike Co., and WeThePeople Bike Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Fitness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Czech Republic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alta Cycling Group

10.4 Cycling Sports Group LLC

10.5 Eastern Bikes

10.6 Elite BMX Co.

10.7 Fitbikeco.

10.8 Haro Bikes

10.9 Kink BMX

10.10 Stolen Brand

10.11 Stomp Distribution Ltd.

10.12 Subrosa

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

