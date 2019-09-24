BN Media Launches FamilyToday.com

BN Media Chief Marketing and Content Officer Brandy Grenier stated, "We've designed FamilyToday to be a trusted go-to resource centered on and for families. Families are spending less quality time together and this is having a negative impact on children, from higher stress levels and increased depression to poorer school performance. FamilyToday is striving to provide valuable information and ideas that help strengthen the family unit. Whether seeking relationship advice, parenting tips or suggestions for kid-friendly meals, fun holiday activities or the next family vacation, FamilyToday will provide insightful and inspirational information that helps build strong, happy and healthy individuals and families."

In its Parenting in America report, Pew Research uncovered significant data regarding the American family today. Among the findings reported was the change that has been occurring in the family structure with no dominant form now existing in the U.S. with 69% of children living in a "traditional" two-parent household. Another important finding was that 31% of parents feel rushed even to perform essential tasks and that 39% of full-time working mothers say they spend too little time with their children. FamilyToday strives to help provide real solutions to the day-to-day challenges families are facing.

FamilyToday's approach is to proactively deliver dynamic information and ideas intended to drive actions that improve the lives of its readers. FamilyToday's writers share insights from their own life experiences with content designed to serve as a catalyst for positive decisions and actions.

Advertisers of family-oriented products and services will be glad to know that FamilyToday is drawing a prime Gen X and Y demographic. Females are the predominant gender at 80%; ideal for family product/service marketers given this gender's heavy influence in family-related purchases. BN Media will also be leveraging its large, loyal social media communities as evidenced by its 120 million Facebook fans with specifically 30 million fans devoted to family-themed Facebook pages, 60,000 YouTube subscribers and 500,000 monthly Pinterest views. Among the unique advertising opportunities are site and content sponsorships, custom content creation, native integrations, lead generation and social media programs. For more information, visit: www.familytoday.com or contact: editors@familytoday.com

In addition to FamilyToday, the BN Media engaging portfolio includes Beliefnet, designed to inspire your everyday and Patheos for people actively exploring issues of faith.

SOURCE BN Media

