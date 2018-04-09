BN3TH (formerly MyPakage) Announces Strategic Investment and Leadership Changes

"We are thrilled to have Kyle as a strategic investor and business partner" stated Dustin Bigney, Chairman of BN3TH. "Kyle's passion for action sports, innovation and technology, along with his considerable business acumen and global reach, align perfectly with our brand and growth plans for BN3TH within North American and world markets"

"BN3TH is a brand I was drawn to as soon as I tried on my first pair" said Mr. Washington "The comfort, fit and their unique patented technology was like nothing else I had ever worn. I am excited to be part of the company, and to experience the journey of a team that is committed to delivering their unique message and product to consumers across the globe."

In further developments, BN3TH has appointed Ken Barker as CEO of the company. Mr. Barker is the former Head of Apparel for Adidas North America, having begun his career with Adidas as the Business Unit Manager for Apparel for Adidas Canada. Prior to that, he was the General Merchandise Manager for Levi Strauss & Co. Canada. Thereafter, as Co-President of the Meriwether Group, a boutique investment and brand leadership firm in Portland OR, Mr. Barker served as CEO of one of the firms' early investment portfolio companies, Crailar Technologies. He brings over 30 years of apparel industry experience to the brand, beginning his career in South Africa by establishing his own athletic apparel company. Over the course of the past six months he has been instrumental in realigning the company's supply chain to world class executional standards, as an external consultant.

About BN3TH.

BN3TH designs and manufactures the World's most comfortable and supportive men's underwear, and related apparel and accessory items. Headquartered in Vancouver BC, the company was founded by Dustin Bigney and Dez Price as MyPakage over seven years ago and is today found online and in major retailers throughout North America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

SOURCE Pakage Apparel Inc. dba. BN3TH