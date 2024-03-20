bnbfinder Survey Reveals 68% of Americans are Using a Travel Hack to Save on Vacation Rental Service Fees

92% of American travelers say price is a top factor when choosing accommodations, yet nearly 3 in 4 plan to spend the same or more on travel in 2024 compared to last year

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of travelers begin to plan their summer trips, more than two thirds of Americans admit to using major vacation rental platforms to find a property for their trip and then look for that same place online to book directly in order to avoid the service fees, according to a new survey by bnbfinder . At the same time, nearly 3 in 4 said they plan to spend the same or more on travel in 2024, with 73% planning on taking more trips than they did last year.

vacation rentals without service fees

"The data tells us there's a growing trend among savvy travelers to use sites like Airbnb or Vrbo almost like a search engine to source a vacation rental, and then explore ways to book that same property directly to sidestep paying service fees," said Eric Goldreyer, CEO and owner of bnbfinder. "At the same time, with many Americans expecting to spend more on their trips this year, it's evident travelers aren't just budget-driven -- they're craving overall value in their vacation rentals. At bnbfinder, we're committed to delivering a convenient and transparent one-stop-shop to find and book a range of professionally managed vacation rentals, without getting hit by service fees other platforms charge."

The survey, based on 681 U.S. adults, also found that:

Traveler frustration with vacation rental website service fees is an 8 on a 1-10 scale.

More than 9 out of 10 (91%) are likely or very likely to use a site that offered some of the same benefits as platforms, like Airbnb or Vrbo, that did not charge service fees.

An overwhelming majority (92%) of Americans say the best price is the most important factor when choosing where they book a vacation rental or other accommodation.

Nearly 95% visit multiple websites before making a booking decision.

With bnbfinder's book direct approach, travelers get access to professionally managed vacation rentals without service fees so they can enjoy paying the least and getting the best value.

Additional travel trends from the bnbfinder survey include:

Heightened Value for Professionally Managed Vacation Rentals: 67% of travelers consider properties that are professionally run an important factor in their booking decisions. The top three reasons contributing to this trend include a superior level of overall quality and experience (55%), secure online transactions (54%), and assurance of vetted and verified listings to guard against misrepresented or fraudulent vacation rentals (51%).

67% of travelers consider properties that are professionally run an important factor in their booking decisions. The top three reasons contributing to this trend include a superior level of overall quality and experience (55%), secure online transactions (54%), and assurance of vetted and verified listings to guard against misrepresented or fraudulent vacation rentals (51%). Screen-Inspired Getaways Come to Life: Whether it's the tropical allure of Hawaii from 'White Lotus,' the hometown charm of Laurel, Mississippi showcased in 'Home Town,' or the glitz of Los Angeles , as seen in 'Barbie,' 1 in 5 travelers are heading to destinations influenced by their favorite movies or TV shows for a creative spin on their 2024 vacation experiences.

Whether it's the tropical allure of from 'White Lotus,' the hometown charm of showcased in 'Home Town,' or the glitz of , as seen in 'Barbie,' 1 in 5 travelers are heading to destinations influenced by their favorite movies or TV shows for a creative spin on their 2024 vacation experiences. Coastal Escapes Lead the Vacation Scene: In 2024, the call for sand and sunshine is strong, with 58% of travelers opting for beach vacations. Road trips followed closely at 52% for self-paced exploration. Visiting family and friends is a priority for 47% of travelers, while 34% are planning romantic getaways. For the adventurous spirits, 30% are gearing up for outdoor vibes.

In 2024, the call for sand and sunshine is strong, with 58% of travelers opting for beach vacations. Road trips followed closely at 52% for self-paced exploration. Visiting family and friends is a priority for 47% of travelers, while 34% are planning romantic getaways. For the adventurous spirits, 30% are gearing up for outdoor vibes. Road Trippers are Going the Distance : For the travelers planning road trips this year, 41% intend to drive 150 miles or less and another 56% plan to hit the road for more than 150 miles. When asked why they're opting for road trips, 57% want to avoid flight delays and other headaches that can come from air travel, with more than 1 in 4 saying it's easier to bring their pet friends.

: For the travelers planning road trips this year, 41% intend to drive 150 miles or less and another 56% plan to hit the road for more than 150 miles. When asked why they're opting for road trips, 57% want to avoid flight delays and other headaches that can come from air travel, with more than 1 in 4 saying it's easier to bring their pet friends. Sustainable and Socially-Conscious Accommodations Increasingly Favored: Nearly 1 in 5 travelers say they always choose properties that prioritize sustainable and/or socially conscious efforts, with 79% Gen Zers and Millennials factoring these types of properties into booking decisions.

Nearly 1 in 5 travelers say they always choose properties that prioritize sustainable and/or socially conscious efforts, with 79% Gen Zers and Millennials factoring these types of properties into booking decisions. "Bleisure" Trips Among Least Popular Types of Trips: Only 10% of travelers are planning trips that combine business with leisure ("bleisure") in 2024, a shift away from the widespread work-from-anywhere culture that emerged from the pandemic. Other types of trips low on the list for travelers this year include solo trips (17%), traditional business trips (9%), and culinary tours (8%).

Additional survey findings from bnbfinder, the vacation rental site without service fees, can be found here .

Methodology: This survey was conducted from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6, 2024. Respondents were made up of 681 Americans ages 18+.

About bnbfinder

For over 25 years, bnbfinder has been connecting travelers with unique bed and breakfasts, inns and boutique hotel accommodations - without the fees. In 2023, we expanded our platform to include professionally managed vacation rentals so guests can book directly with trusted property managers and avoid the service fees associated with other vacation rental travel sites. Our mission is to put hospitality back in travel by empowering professional property managers while making travel more affordable. To learn more about our vacation rentals without service fees, head over to www.bnbfinder.com .

Media Contact

Andrea Oliveira

[email protected]

SOURCE bnbfinder