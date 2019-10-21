BNBuilders Awarded $27 Million Botany Building Renovation at UCLA

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders is continuing its excellent relationship with UC Los Angeles by providing extensive renovations to the campus' Botany Building. The $27 million project, designed by CO Architects, comes on the heels of BNBuilders' recent $6 million renovations to UC Los Angeles' Agoura Road medical suites, and the $23.8 million Geffen Academy renovation in the campus' Kinross Building. As a preferred contractor for higher education clients in Southern California, BNBuilders has also completed numerous projects for UC San Diego, UC Riverside, UC Irvine, Fullerton College, CSU Long Beach, Caltech, LACCD, and other colleges and universities.

BNBuilders will complete a renovation to UC Los Angeles' 4-level, 37,351-square-foot Botany Building and adjacent Herbarium. The work will include removing all existing interior partitions; Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) systems; and hazardous materials; and installing new MEP and life safety systems, new roof, entrance, accessibility upgrades, seismic upgrades, technical equipment upgrades, and interior finishes. When complete, the renovations will provide new wet and dry labs for research, classrooms for teaching, and related support spaces. The project's development and construction will be guided by standards for buildings eligible for listing on the National and California Registers of historic places, and will achieve a minimum LEED® Silver CI certification. Currently in preconstruction, the renovations are anticipated to commence Q1 2020.

Jamie Awford, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "The facilities and development teams at UCLA are fantastic—collaborative, organized, and positive thinkers. We are thrilled to partner with the university for another exciting project, and play our part in allowing UCLA's world-class education and groundbreaking research to continue."

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 700+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

SOURCE BNBuilders

Related Links

http://www.bnbuilders.com

