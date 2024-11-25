BNBuilders Breaks Ground on Historic Ainsworth & Dunn Building for New Seattle Headquarters

SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its new headquarters in Seattle, located in the historic Ainsworth & Dunn building, fondly known to many as the Old Spaghetti Factory building.

The 28,000-square-foot building, originally constructed in 1902 as a salmon processing warehouse for the Ainsworth & Dunn company, is a Seattle landmark. Recognized for its historic and architectural significance, the building's exterior, first-floor heavy timber structural system, and adjacent west-side site are all protected as landmarked features.

Founder Brad Bastian, Principal Jeff Sebenik, and CFO Rich Finlay visit the jobsite of the new BNBuilders headquarters.

The renovation will preserve these features and bring innovative updates to the space, including:

Maintaining the original 28,000-square-foot brick, timber, and car decking structure.

Installing a new steel-structured communicating stair connecting all three floors, with treads and landings crafted from salvaged timber from the building.

Adding two kitchenettes and a large kitchen on the third floor.

Activating the existing patio by adding an overhead door.

"As stewards of such an important community landmark, BNBuilders is honored to carry forward the legacy of the Ainsworth & Dunn building," said Senior Project Executive Dan Huber. "Our commitment to preservation reflects our respect for Seattle's history and our vision for a vibrant future on the downtown waterfront."

This significant investment underscores BNBuilders' dedication to supporting the revitalization of Seattle's waterfront. By maintaining the historic character of the Ainsworth & Dunn building while creating a contemporary, collaborative workspace, BNBuilders aims to honor its past while providing an inspiring headquarters for its growing team.

BNBuilders is a 100% employee-owned general contractor with six offices, 1000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California, Colorado, and Washington construction markets. Our collaborative approach has established us as a leader and preferred contractor for some of the world's most recognizable and respected companies.

Our specialty lies in leading complex projects for clients in the life science, education, healthcare, public, corporate, and technology sectors. We focus on developing innovative solutions to highly technical issues, providing comprehensive preconstruction services, utilizing sustainable construction practices, and serving the communities where we live and work. Our founding principles include diversity, sustainability, community, innovation, knowledge, and safety. Above all, we value the people who contribute to the unique and essential work we do.

For inquiries, contact:

Bryna Brown, BNBuilders

206-348-3437

[email protected]

SOURCE BNBuilders