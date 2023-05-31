BNBuilders breaks ground on Office to Lab Conversion in Boulder, Colorado

BOULDER, Colo., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders has begun construction on a 35,000 sf property for Breakthrough Properties in Boulder, CO. Known for their contributions to the life science market in Southern California, Breakthrough's expansion to Boulder is indicative of the growing life science sector in Colorado.

The multi-building campus will be converted to a mix of office and lab spaces and work will take place in multiple phases and will include build-outs of open office and lab space, replacement of building exterior skin, and construction of a 'grand entry' at the drop-off area and entryway atrium. Additional scope includes a range of structural upgrades, installation of two new elevators, construction of a large-footprint mechanical platform, and major upgrades to existing MEPF systems.

Collaborative scheduling and coordination are crucial to the project as the building will stay occupied by several current tenants throughout construction. A slew of innovative tools are being utilized by the team to meet the aggressive schedule, including 3D modeling and visualization and laser scanning of the existing spaces.

Ryan Hipp, Project Executive at BNBuilders, says about the project, "We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Breakthrough Properties on the revitalization of their first property in Colorado as they work to build a stand-out life science campus in the Boulder market."

BNBuilders broke ground in April 2023 with completion expected by the end of 2023.

About BNBuilders
BNBuilders is a 100% employee-owned general contractor with six offices, 1000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California, Colorado, and Washington construction markets. Our collaborative approach has established us as a leader and preferred contractor for some of the world's most recognizable and respected companies. Our specialty lies in leading complex projects for clients in the life science, education, healthcare, public, corporate, and technology sectors. We focus on developing innovative solutions to highly technical issues, providing comprehensive preconstruction services, utilizing sustainable construction practices, and serving the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

