BNBuilders completes replacement fire stations designed to mitigate health stresses for firefighters

BOTHELL, Wash., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders, in a progressive design-build collaboration with The Miller Hull Partnership, OAC Services, Inc. and the City of Bothell, has completed the construction of replacement Fire Stations 42 and 45 in Bothell. In addition to the firefighting equipment and apparatus bays, each station includes living quarters, equipment pressurization and decontamination spaces, and maintenance facilities. Station 45 also houses a satellite police office so that Bothell Police Department can better serve north end residents.

To maintain continuous operations and level of service, the program also included design and construction of two temporary facilities. It was critical to the fire department to minimize impacts to ongoing operations and maintain emergency response times. Numerous options and sites were analyzed for potential temporary sites, with Station 45 presenting the most challenge due to limited space on the existing site. Ultimately, a temporary structure was built next to Station 42 and the Bothell Fire Department partnered with a neighboring jurisdiction to share a fire station in the vicinity, providing continued interim operations for Station 45.

The City of Bothell chose to use progressive design-build because of the complexity of the scope, anticipated sequencing and phasing challenges, cost predictability, and to maintain critical operations during construction.

The design-build team, led by BNBuilders and Miller Hull, incorporated a number of design features to support the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters' "Healthy In, Healthy Out" manual. Dedicated hand and boot wash stations, specialty ventilation and dehumidification systems, and nonporous, nontoxic materials were used throughout. These and other features, such as providing dedicated areas for training and recovery allow the buildings to support firefighter wellness and mitigate the physical and psychological stress firefighters face in the line of duty.

"Unfortunately for firefighters, the outcomes associated with working in harsher, highly toxic environments are not all positive," says Jerry Hughes, Deputy Chief of Operations. "Our firefighters are unnecessarily exposed to carcinogens. Recent data indicates that the products of combustion of the modern-day fuel loads we face are killing firefighters at an alarming rate. In the Bothell Fire Department (BFD) alone, several firefighters have either battled or succumbed to cancer. In light of this tragic scenario, the importance of having design features from 'Healthy in, Healthy Out' in place for BFD is evident.

"Throughout the entire build process, the folks from BNBuilders' team were engaged and involved, ensuring that our fire stations include the best cancer prevention design features possible. BNB's professionalism and pride truly resonate with the BFD, and we are thankful to have worked hand in hand with such a competent and professional organization. The BNB team's efforts will help to reduce the risk of carcinogen exposure and thereby the incidence of cancer diagnosis within the BFD. "

The Fire Stations Replacement Project is almost entirely funded by the 2018 voter-approved Safe and Secure Bond, worth $35.5 million. In 2021, City Council approved an amended Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) and total project cost of $38 million.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in April to mark the unveiling of the new stations.

About BNBuilders

BNBuilders is a 100% employee-owned general contractor with six offices, 1000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California, Colorado, and Washington construction markets. Our collaborative approach has established us as a leader and preferred contractor for some of the world's most recognizable and respected companies. Our specialty lies in leading complex projects for clients in the life science, education, healthcare, public, corporate, and technology sectors. We focus on developing innovative solutions to highly technical issues, providing comprehensive preconstruction services, utilizing sustainable construction practices, and serving the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com .

Contact: Bryna Brown

BNBuilders

206-348-3437

[email protected]

SOURCE BNBuilders