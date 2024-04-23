BNBuilders Embarks on New Project for Umoja Biopharma

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders has begun a tenant improvement at Umoja Biopharma's cutting-edge cGMP manufacturing facility.

The project encompasses approximately 18,000 square feet of space dedicated to fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment for Umoja Biopharma's team. It includes:

Open and private office areas

Conference rooms

Break areas

Lounge space

The space is tailored to enhance productivity and employee well-being, including the installation of new exterior storefront windows to optimize natural light and aesthetics.

Early involvement in the project allowed BNBuilders to leverage advanced technology, including laser scanning and 3D photography, to streamline the design and construction processes. These tools facilitate accurate as-built documentation and inform decision-making, enhancing project efficiency and precision. BNBuilders is also implementing a design-build approach to the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance within the facility.

"We are honored to collaborate with Umoja Biopharma on this project, furthering our shared commitment to excellence in biopharmaceutical infrastructure," said Kent Reinhart, Project Executive at BNBuilders. "Our team is dedicated to delivering a state-of-the-art workspace that reflects Umoja Biopharma's mission of developing off-the-shelf therapeutics that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity."

As Colorado's life science landscape continues to evolve, BNBuilders stands at the forefront. Their partnership with Umoja underscores their dedication to the growing biotechnology space in the greater Boulder County region.

About BNBuilders:

BNBuilders is a 100% employee-owned general contractor with six offices, 1000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California, Colorado, and Washington construction markets. Our collaborative approach has established us as a leader and preferred contractor for some of the world's most recognizable and respected companies.

Our specialty lies in leading complex projects for clients in the life science, education, healthcare, public, corporate, and technology sectors. We focus on developing innovative solutions to highly technical issues, providing comprehensive preconstruction services, utilizing sustainable construction practices, and serving the communities where we live and work. Our founding principles include diversity, sustainability, community, innovation, knowledge, and safety. Above all, we value the people who contribute to the unique and essential work we do.

