BNBuilders Expands Southern California Presence with Orange County Office and New Key Executive

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders is continuing to expand in Southern California with the opening of a new 4,000-square-foot office in Newport Beach, and the key hire of Sean Fowler, LEED AP, as a Project Executive serving this region. Designed by Ware Malcomb, the new office features professional and creative environments. With a modern design, ample group spaces, and an industrial aesthetic, BNBuilders' new office reflects their collaborative culture and technical expertise. Located at 4000 Westerly Place, Suite 100, this new office and its growing staff will serve the firm's clients in the Los Angeles, Orange County, and Inland Empire markets, and help the company fulfill its vision of becoming a West Coast builder.

Founded in Seattle, BNBuilders opened its first Southern California office in 2010 in San Diego. Initially, the San Diego office focused on life science tenant improvement projects. Gradually, the firm expanded its client base with life science and research laboratory projects for higher education institutions, as well as public agencies using construction management at-risk (CMAR) or design/build delivery methods. The firm has continued to experience steady growth in all project types, from corporate campuses, to complex pharmaceutical and life science research facilities, to higher education. The company's quantity and diversity of projects have helped the Southern California office in San Diego grow exponentially. In the first quarter of 2019, the company hired 56 new team members in the SoCal region, a 35 percent increase in three months. BNBuilders' expansion continues throughout the Southern California region with the opening of the Los Angeles/Orange County office in Newport Beach.

Jamie Awford, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "Our rapid growth is a side-effect of our outstanding staff, our collaborative culture, and our innovative approach to conducting business. We consistently hear from our clients that we aren't afraid of technically challenging projects, and our staff come prepared with solutions regardless of the challenge."

Sean Fowler, LEED AP, joins the BNBuilders Orange County team as its first Project Executive working from the Newport Beach office. Mr. Fowler has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry. His portfolio of work, which spans the California coast and the Southwest region, features a variety of project types and sizes, with extensive experience in laboratories and data centers. Projects range from a $167 million, 200,000-square-foot blood fractionation manufacturing facility in Glendale, CA to a $21 million library expansion and renovation at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA. Mr. Fowler earned his B.S. in Engineering Management from Oregon State University, and is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council.

Mr. Fowler states, "I was particularly drawn to BNBuilders because of the people. This team is fun, talented, technical, and creative in their work. Though I lend my leadership to this team, every day I am inspired to learn and grow from them, as well."

