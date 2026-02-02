BNBuilders opens second Puget Sound Office in the heart of Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based general contractor BNBuilders has opened a new office in downtown Tacoma, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to serving clients and communities across the South Puget Sound. Founded in 2000, the 100% employee-owned company now operates seven offices across Washington, California, and Colorado.

BNBuilders is building the Maritime Center and Port Business Center along the Thea Foss Waterway.

Over the past 26 years, BNBuilders has built a reputation as a highly technical builder, delivering complex projects across a variety of industries including life sciences, technology, healthcare, and education. The company is recognized for advancing innovation and sustainability and for a hands-on approach that includes a significant amount of self-performed work performed by long-tenured craft professionals.

Located at 1145 Broadway in the heart of downtown, the Tacoma office overlooks many of the city's most recognizable landmarks, including the Tacoma Dome, Union Station, and the Thea Foss Waterway. The office also looks out toward nearby civic projects such as the Maritime Center and Port Business Center, both part of a partnership between BNBuilders, the Port of Tacoma, and Tacoma Public Schools.

BNBuilders' presence in Tacoma has steadily grown in recent years, with projects ranging from historic renovations at Oakland High School to the upcoming addition at the iconic Museum of Glass. These projects, and the strong relationships built with local clients, partners, and community organizations, ultimately led them to establish a permanent South Puget Sound office.

"Tacoma isn't a new market for us—it's a place where we've built trust over time," said Principal Dan Huber. "Opening a local office allows us to be more present for our clients, more engaged in the community, and better positioned to support the region's continued growth."

The Tacoma office officially opened in early January and recently welcomed clients and partners for a small open house.

About BNBuilders:

BNBuilders is a 100% employee-owned general contractor with six offices, 1000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California, Colorado, and Washington construction markets. Our collaborative approach has established us as a leader and preferred contractor for some of the world's most recognizable and respected companies.

Our specialty lies in leading complex projects for clients in the life science, education, healthcare, public, corporate, and technology sectors. We focus on developing innovative solutions to highly technical issues, providing comprehensive preconstruction services, utilizing sustainable construction practices, and serving the communities where we live and work. Our founding principles include diversity, sustainability, community, innovation, knowledge, and safety. Above all, we value the people who contribute to the unique and essential work we do.

