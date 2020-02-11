BNBuilders Under Construction on San Diego's First Power over Ethernet (PoE) Project for Scripps Health

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders is currently under construction on San Diego's first Power over Ethernet (PoE) project at Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center. The design/build OSHPD 3 cancer clinic is located at 10670 John Jay Hopkins Dr. in La Jolla. A Scripps Health preferred contractor, BNBuilders also completed the recent obstetrics unit remodel at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. The firm has undertaken numerous highly technical projects for world-class leaders in the biotech, life science, and healthcare industries.

The 16,500-square-foot project will serve as Scripps' Pilot project for PoE connected lighting solutions. Lighting will be powered by the electric charge carried over Ethernet cables, which also route data to the building's management system. PoE will bring unprecedented smart building features, including asset tracking, remote control of HVAC and access/security, data acquisition at the room level, and the ability to manage features by smart phone. The efficient PoE system will result in cost savings, a safer electrical system (lower voltage), and lower operational costs. Scripps intends to learn from this clinic project and use PoE on its upcoming hospital tower. Designed by BNBuilders, FreemanWhite, and TK1SC, the four-phase project is anticipated to be complete in April 2020.

Alec Pesant, LEED AP, DBIA, Project Executive at BNBuilders, states, "We're thrilled to be a part of introducing this advanced PoE technology to San Diego. Dynalectric and the City of San Diego have been fantastic partners in bringing Scripps' visionary project to fruition."

Scripps Health is a private, nonprofit, integrated health system in San Diego, ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation's best hospitals.

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 700+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

