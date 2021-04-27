BNC Assembles Prime Time Cast for Special Coverage of President Biden's First Address to a Joint Session of Congress

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNC, the nation's only 24/7 cable news network dedicated to covering the unique perspectives of Black and Brown communities, will present a prime time special with in-depth analysis of the Biden Administration's record to date as it relates to the commitments he made to Black and Brown Americans while running for office. Led by BNC's strong cast of engaging voices, the live event will cover the effects of systemic racism in housing, education, healthcare, jobs, criminal justice and voting rights before and after President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress.

BNC's live coverage airs Wednesday, April 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m ET, with BNC's "D.C. Today" host Del Walters anchoring the special. Walters will be joined by hosts from the network's all-new prime time lineup, including Marc Lamont Hill ("Black News Tonight"), Charles Blow ("Prime with Charles Blow") and Yodit Tewolde ("Making the Case with Yodit"). Kelly Wright and Nayyera Haq, hosts of BNC's "The World Tonight" and the network's White House Correspondent Rarione Maniece will also contribute.

"BNC is excited to assemble this all-star cast of diverse voices to examine and discuss President Biden's first 100 days in office and provide a wide spectrum of viewpoints on the promises he made during his campaign," said Joshua Eure, Senior Director of Live Programming, Washington, D.C. Bureau.

Aisha Mills, a seasoned political strategist, LGBTQ+ advocate and trailblazer will also lend her voice to the network's special coverage. Mills was the first Black woman to lead a national LGBTQ+ organization as President & CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund and Institute and was instrumental in leading the marriage equality campaign to victory in 2009.

The Biden 2020 presidential campaign relied heavily on appeal to Black voters, and exit poll data from the election showed that historic voter turnout in Black communities across the country delivered Biden his presidential victory over incumbent Donald Trump. In turn, many from these communities established high expectations of the administration in return for clearing his road to the White House.

During his address, President Biden is expected to update the American public on progress made during his first nearly-100 days in office while setting a roadmap for his future efforts in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the recently unveiled $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan. BNC anchors will dig deeper into the issues that disproportionately affect communities of color, including immigration, racial justice, foreign policy and more.

BNC's dedication to truth remains at the core of its mission to provide news free of bias and constraints, filling a major need for balanced reporting in today's media landscape. Unlike the legacy cable news networks with established left or right-leaning positions, BNC is committed to presenting all sides of the issues and empowering viewers to form their own opinions.

Live coverage of President Biden's first joint address to Congress can be seen on BNC, which is available in more than 52 million U.S. homes via linear agreements with Xfinity, DIRECTV (Ch.342), Spectrum, Dish (Ch.360) and more. It can also be accessed on more than 200 million internet-connected devices through partnerships with Roku (Ch.173), Amazon Fire TV, Pluto, Tubi, Samsung, Vizio and other OTT platforms.

For more information, connect with BNC at bnc.tv and on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About BNC

BNC, the nation's first and only provider of 24/7 multiplatform programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities, is available in more than 50 million U.S. homes via linear systems and on more than 200 million connected devices. BNC fosters political, economic, and social discourse through impactful programming that features in-depth analysis and viewpoints, contextualizing these issues in history and illuminating their impact on the Black and Brown experience. BNC's commitment to truth and inclusivity is evident in its authentic, unbiased and unapologetic mission to inform, entertain and empower viewers. For more information, connect with BNC at bnc.tv and on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Image Assets for Download

BNC Logo

BNC Images

SOURCE BNC