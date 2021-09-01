BNC Continues to Expand with Launch of All-New Streaming Platform: BNC GO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black News Channel (BNC), the nation's fastest growing news network, announces the launch of BNC GO, an all-new streaming product that will host a slate of unique, all-original content separate from its linear programming offerings.

BNC GO is tailored to suit the interests, active lifestyles and consumption patterns of Millennial and Gen Z audiences. Beginning September 13, BNC GO will bring together the latest action, trends and leading voices in the Black community, featuring influencers at the forefront of culture, business, entertainment, travel, food, fashion, sports and finance.

BNC GO launches on more than 200 million internet-connected devices via agreements with Amazon Fire TV, Pluto, Roku, Tubi, Samsung, Vizio and more. BNC GO will stream 24/7 and deliver 18 hours of original content every weekday from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET. The all-new product provides a dynamic rundown of trending news, interviews with special guests, branded segments and live shots from the hottest events.

"As we continue to expand BNC's reach and breadth of offerings, we're excited to launch this all-new streaming product," said Princell Hair, president and chief executive officer of BNC. "As younger viewers increasingly shift their content consumption to digital programming, BNC GO provides another opportunity for Black and Brown audiences to stay connected and engage with our network's unique and culturally specific storytelling."

The new streaming platform's lineup of shows unfold over three distinct six-hour blocks that feature several fresh new voices as hosts:

The Morning Hype with Michelle Fisher from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. compliments your caffeine with top stories, cultural developments and everything you need to know in order to get your day started.

with Michelle Fisher from compliments your caffeine with top stories, cultural developments and everything you need to know in order to get your day started. The Midday Jolt with Marcel Clarke from 12 p.m. to 6p.m. provides fast-paced analysis and live looks at the events and people impacting the news cycle and your social media feed.

with from provides fast-paced analysis and live looks at the events and people impacting the news cycle and your social media feed. After 6ix with Jimmy Marlow from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. gives you an entertaining rundown of stories impacting Black and Brown communities in the U.S. and around the world.

Each show on BNC GO will open with a snapshot of trending stories and then transition into breakout discussions and interviews with special guests. BNC GO will also feature thematic segments based on hot topics, including:

Top Stories - a fresh look at the top news stories of the day

a fresh look at the top news stories of the day Check Yourself - in-depth coverage of the health stories impacting Black and Brown communities

in-depth coverage of the health stories impacting Black and Brown communities Let's Bounce - a global roadmap that explores top travel destinations, reviews and tips

a global roadmap that explores top travel destinations, reviews and tips Mind your Business - business experts deliver the latest in finance, investing and consumer news

business experts deliver the latest in finance, investing and consumer news Remember the Time - hear the untold stories of the Black revolutionaries that changed the face of America, and the world

hear the untold stories of the Black revolutionaries that changed the face of America, and the world OPP: Our People's Politics - comprehensive political coverage that elevates Black voices and issues at the local, state and federal level

BNC GO content will also feature monthly themes as they pertain to the calendar year, highlighting back to school, Black business, travel, fall fashion, budgeting, personal finance and more.

In addition to the culturally specific segments hosted by the anchors, BNC GO will also feature some of the most influential voices in the Black community and curate stories from around the globe. These unique voices include Black influencers driving culture, HBCUs cultivating the future of Black journalism, and a dedicated BNC GO "Black Pack" -- a team of Black videographers, producers, writers, graphic designers and animators on the ground who will tell the stories from their neighborhoods.

About BNC

BNC is the nation's fastest growing news network and the only provider of 24/7 multiplatform programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities. Available on most major cable and satellite systems and accessible on more than 200 million connected devices and OTT platforms, BNC provides in-depth analysis and viewpoints that illuminate, contextualize and celebrate people of color and their experiences. BNC's commitment to truth and inclusivity is evident in its authentic, unbiased and unapologetic mission to inform, entertain and empower viewers. Please connect with us at bnc.tv and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

