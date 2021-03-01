BNC Levels Up with Revamped Look and Exciting Suite of All-New Programming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNC, the nation's first and only 24/7 news network dedicated to covering the unique perspectives of Black and Brown communities, relaunches today with a fresh, new look and the first of its revamped programming lineup. BNC's mission is to provide programming that is informative, entertaining and empowering to its viewers, to illuminate issues that disproportionately affect diverse communities and to be the conduit that brings untold stories to the forefront.

"Our Black and Brown communities have been largely underserved by news networks for a long time. BNC has an unprecedented opportunity to be an indispensable source of news and information to a large population of people that are in need of real-world reporting, inspiration, success stories and pathways toward advancement," said Princell Hair, President and Chief Executive Officer of BNC.

Kicking off the network's relaunch and new lineup on Monday, March 1, "Start Your Day with Sharon and Mike" features experienced anchors Sharon Reed and Mike Hill and airs weekdays 6-10 a.m. The all-new morning show covers breaking news, politics, celebrities, business, social justice and more topics important to Black and Brown viewers. Reed brings a wealth of broadcast experience to the show as a former evening news anchor for CBS in Atlanta, and as does Hill, who hosted "America's Pregame" on Fox Sports and "The Mike and Donny Show" on Fox Soul.

The show features a fresh approach to covering the news of the day, including long-form interviews, in-depth coverage of stories that impact diverse communities, as well as feature "This Day in History" segments on notable events and historical Black figures. Lauren McCoy provides comprehensive reports on breaking news of the day and BNC Chief Meteorologist Kevan Smith provides updates on travel delays and broad-ranging coverage of weather, including a 7-day national forecast, which marks a first for a national cable news network.

Most importantly, "Start Your Day with Sharon and Mike" presents viewers with informative discussions highlighting a diverse range of Black and Brown viewpoints on key issues, providing reporting free of stereotypical narratives.

BNC's expanding focus on inclusivity and its dedication to truth remain at the core of its commitment to challenge norms and provide news free of bias and constraints, filling a major need for balanced reporting in today's media landscape. According to a September 2020 Gallup poll , trust in mass media is at an all-time low, with six in 10 Americans indicating they had very little or no trust at all in mainstream media. Audiences now more than ever are looking towards unapologetic, honest news reporting. In a landscape of highly partisan cable and network news, BNC is dedicated to presenting all sides of the issues it covers with accurate context, so that viewers can form opinions of their own.

Following the appointment of Hair as CEO of BNC in July 2020, the network commissioned a qualitative and quantitative research initiative which identified several areas of opportunity that informed the development of the network's new programming lineup, as well as a modernized logo, on-air graphics package and overall presentation that places the channel on par with any leading cable news network.

BNC intends to debut additional new programming in the coming months featuring notable hosts including Charles Blow, Marc Lamont Hill, Yodit Tewolde and more nationally influential voices.

About BNC

BNC is the nation's first and only provider of 24/7 multiplatform programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities. Available in more than 50 million U.S. homes via linear systems and on more than 180 million connected devices, BNC fosters political, economic, and social discourse through impactful programming that features in-depth analysis and viewpoints, contextualizing these issues in history and illuminating their impact on the Black and Brown experience. BNC's commitment to truth and inclusivity is evident in its authentic, unbiased and unapologetic mission to inform, entertain and empower viewers. For more information, connect with BNC at bnc.tv and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter .

