BNC Set to Launch AMplified with Aisha Mills on September 20 at 7:00 PM ET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black News Channel (BNC), the nation's fastest growing news network, will premiere an all-new prime time program, AMplified with Aisha Mills, on September 20.

Political pundit and LGBTQ+ trailblazer Aisha Mills will unmask and examine the nation's top headlines, shining a spotlight on the personal side of the politics and policies influencing Black America. From social justice to structural reform, voting rights to corporate accountability, Mills will educate and entertain viewers with insights on the ground game of politics and the inner workings of our legislative process.

"The social and political landscape in America can be treacherous to navigate, and our goal is to 'AMplify' the voices and experiences of those on the front lines of today's most pressing issues and impactful movements," said Mills. "As a Black woman and a leader within the LGBTQ+ community, I have a personal connection to BNC's mission and I am excited to explore, examine and illuminate truths that empower our audience."

As BNC continues to strengthen and expand its offerings, AMplified will offer unique coverage and viewpoints often missing from prime time news. Mills will conduct in-depth interviews, inspire dialogue and engage in spirited debates that unpack the fundamentals of our legislative process and amplify the stories of Black and Brown communities.

"Aisha brings an extraordinary amount of experience and perspectives to BNC," said Vickie Burns, SVP of Content for BNC. "AMplified will create a space for her to connect with thought leaders and policymakers on major issues that unfortunately do not receive the attention they deserve within mainstream media."

For more than 20 years, Mills has been a nationally respected voice for progressive policy and politics. She was recently a Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics where she hosted a weekly seminar on identity politics and the demographic revolution underway in which people of color will soon be the majority of the population. Previously, she was the first Black woman to serve as President & CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, a national LGBTQ+ organization that has helped elect hundreds of LGBTQ+ leaders to office. Prior to Victory, she served as a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress, the largest progressive think tank in the country. Mills has also advised and helped to elect dozens of Members of Congress as Executive Director of the Congressional Black Caucus PAC and Regional Finance Director at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

AMplified will air weeknights at 7:00 PM ET, in between The World Tonight with Kelly Wright and Nayyera Haq and Black News Tonight with Marc Lamont Hill. Information on BNC's complete programming lineup is available here.

About BNC

BNC is the nation's fastest growing news network* and the only provider of 24/7 multiplatform programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities. Available on most major cable and satellite systems and accessible on more than 200 million connected devices and OTT platforms, BNC and BNC GO provide in-depth analysis and viewpoints that illuminate, contextualize and celebrate people of color and their experiences. BNC's commitment to truth and inclusivity is evident in its authentic, unbiased and unapologetic mission to inform, entertain and empower viewers. Please connect with us at bnc.tv and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

*Based on a 12-month time period, BNC's distribution increased 1,800% from initial launch to current status.

