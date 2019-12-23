BNCCORP, INC. Announces Board Leadership Changes

BISMARCK, N.D., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC) today announced that Tracy Scott has stepped down as Chair of the Board of Directors of BNC and that Michael Vekich has been appointed to succeed Mr. Scott as Chair.

Mr. Scott is a co-founder of BNC National Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, and has served in various leadership positions at BNC National Bank and at BNC, most recently as Chair of the Board of BNC and as a member of BNC National Bank's Executive Credit Committee. Mr. Scott will remain on the Board of Directors of BNC and continue to serve on its Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Compensation Committees as well as a member of the Executive Credit Committee of BNC National Bank. Mr. Scott also remains active in the hospitality and oil businesses in the Bismarck area.

"It has been my privilege to be associated with Tracy for more than 16 years as a member of BNC's Board," said Gaylen Ghylin. "With passion, wisdom and dedication, Tracy has led by example as Chair of the Board of BNC and as an executive of BNC National Bank. The Board sincerely thanks Tracy for his many contributions to the Company and BNC National Bank and we look forward to continuing to serve with him in the future."

"I am proud to have been a co-founder of BNC National Bank and it has been my honor to continue to be involved with its excellent management, staff and lenders as BNC National Bank has become a trusted bank to families and businesses, and a responsible citizen in the communities that it serves," said Mr. Scott. "I have concluded that it is now time for me to step down as Chair of the Board of BNC. I plan to remain active on the Board of Directors of the Company and on various committees of BNC and BNC National Bank. BNC and BNC National Bank have been, and will continue to be, an important part of my life, and I look forward to their future."

Mr. Ghylin commented further that "We are fortunate that Michael Vekich has agreed to serve as Chair of the Board of BNC. Michael is a strong leader with experience in banking, business, governance and civic leadership and is very knowledgeable about the Company's business and corporate strategy. We are confident that as Chair, Michael will provide leadership to the Board, counsel to our CEO, Tim Franz, and with the full support of the Board, serve our shareholders' interests."

"I am honored to be named Chair of BNC's Board of Directors and by the confidence that the Board places in me," said Mr. Vekich. "I want to thank all of our employees as they continue to serve our customers, communities and shareholders every day. I am grateful for Tracy's support during this transition period and look forward to continuing to work with him as a valued member of the Board of Directors."

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management business in North Dakota, Arizona and Minnesota from 13 locations. BNC also conducts mortgage banking from 11 locations in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Arizona, Michigan and North Dakota.

WEBSITE: www.bnccorp.com

SOURCE BNCCORP, INC.

Related Links

http://www.bnccorp.com

