BNCCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

BISMARCK, N.D., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota, Arizona and Minnesota, and has mortgage banking offices in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Arizona, and North Dakota, today announced the results of the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 19, 2019.

The stockholders of the Company re-elected Nathan P. Brenna and Tracy J. Scott to the BNCCORP, INC. Board of Directors to serve until the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The board now consists of Nathan P. Brenna, Timothy J. Franz, Gaylen Ghylin, John W. Palmer, Tom Redmann, Tracy J. Scott and Michael M. Vekich.

In addition to its vote on directors, BNC stockholders also ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as independent auditors of the Company and did not approve the BNCCORP, INC. 2019 Equity Incentive Plan. A tabular presentation of the voting results from the Annual Meeting of Stockholders follows this press release.

The Company also announced that Michael M. Vekich has been elected by the board to serve as Lead Independent Director. In this role, Mr. Vekich's responsibilities will include assisting in setting agendas for meetings of the board, chairing meetings of the independent directors, and playing an increased role in other governance matters as appropriate. Mr. Vekich joined the board in May 2017. Timothy J. Franz, BNC President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The board has established the Lead Independent Director position in order to assure stockholders of continued effective independent oversight." Mr. Franz continued, "Michael Vekich is an effective leader with extensive experience in business, banking and civic leadership, and the board is confident that, as Lead Independent Director, Michael will assist the board in serving the best interests of the Company and its stockholders."

The Company also announced that the board has formed a separate Compensation Committee to consist of at least three independent directors for purposes of carrying out the responsibilities delegated by the board relating to the review and determination of executive compensation. The independent members of the board had previously exercised direct oversight of compensation matters.

Tables Follow

Annual Stockholders Meeting Voting Results

3,284,389 shares or 94.02% of the shares of the Company's common stock entitled to vote were present in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal 1. To elect two directors to the BNCCORP, INC. Board of Directors to serve until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Both nominees were elected by a plurality.

NOMINEE FOR WITHHELD BROKER NON-VOTES Nathan P. Brenna 1,057,544 1,754,546 472,299 Tracy J. Scott 1,011,100 1,800,990 472,299

Proposal 2. Approval of the BNCCORP, INC. 2019 Equity Incentive Plan. This proposal was not approved.

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES 1,347,102 1,461,928 3,060 472,299

Proposal 3. To ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as independent auditors for the Company for the fiscal year ending, December 31, 2019. This proposal was approved.

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES 3,220,842 882 62,665 0

