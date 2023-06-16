BNCCORP, INC. COMPLETES SALE OF MORTGAGE BANKING UNIT

BISMARCK, N.D., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona, today announced that it has completed the sale of its mortgage banking business to First Federal Bank.

"We are pleased to have completed the sale of our residential mortgage business," said BNCC Chairman Michael Vekich. "The transaction lets us focus more intently on our core banking activities to the benefit of our shareholders and the communities that we serve. I particularly want to thank our mortgage business employees for the contributions the unit made over the years and wish them well as they move forward as a part of First Federal."

As part of its community banking activities, BNC Bank will continue to arrange or facilitate residential mortgage loans for its bank and wealth management customers.

About BNCCORP, INC.

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona from 11 locations.

