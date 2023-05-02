BNCCORP, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.5 MILLION, OR $0.41 PER DILUTED SHARE

Highlights

Net income in the first quarter of 2023 was $1.5 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, unchanged from the same period of 2022. For the quarter, the Community Banking segment reported net income of $3.0 million , while the Mortgage Banking segment reported a net loss of $1.2 million . 1

Mortgage revenue decreased to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4.1 million during the same period of 2022.

Net interest margin increased to 3.97% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2.80% during the first quarter of 2022.

Total deposits declined by 5.8% and non-interest bearing deposits declined by 5.8% from December 31, 2022 , primarily due to seasonal activity.

No borrowings were outstanding as of March 31, 2022 , unchanged from December 31, 2022 . Estimated liquid assets remain strong at $152.5 million with an additional $149.1 million of borrowing capacity at March 31, 2023 .

New loan origination activity during the first quarter of 2023 resulted in a $13.6 million , or 2.2%, increase in loans held for investment.

Loans held for investment-to-deposit ratio increased to 81.6% from 74.2% at December 31, 2022 and 61.3% at March 31, 2022 .

Allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2023 was 1.42% of loans held for investment compared to 1.43% as of December 31, 2022 .

Non-performing assets slightly increased to $1.5 million as of March 31, 2023 , compared to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022 .

Tangible common equity ratio was 11.55% on March 31, 2023 compared to 10.63% on December 31, 2022 .

BISMARCK, N.D., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona as well as mortgage banking offices in Illinois, Kansas, Arizona, and North Dakota, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Management Commentary

"The first quarter of 2023 saw a continuation of the positive community banking trends we experienced in 2022," said Daniel J. Collins, BNC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe this is due to focusing on our core strengths: our strong community banking relationships, our sensible lending practices and a stable forward-looking position in the marketplace. By continuing to leverage these attributes, we successfully grew our loans held for investment portfolio by $13.6 million, or 2.2%, in the quarter following strong loan growth in 2022. During 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023, for example, we saw a substantial increase in net interest income, driven by increased loan balances, disciplined deposit pricing, repricing of current loan yields, and exceptional front line customer service. We believe this approach remains viable. While the industry continues to find its footing in an environment of rising interest rates and assertive regulatory action to mitigate inflation pressures, we continue to prosper by relying on our strengths and by remaining ever-vigilant on credit quality, liquidity levels and controlling costs."

Mr. Collins continued, "Last year, we undertook a top-to-bottom review of our mortgage business. While this segment of our business has been a strong contributor to our top and bottom lines over the years, its 2022 results were negatively affected by rising interest rates and market volatility. In the first quarter of 2023, we continued to experience those impacts even as the unsettled nature of the mortgage industry made forecasting its future somewhat speculative. For these reasons, on April 12, 2023 we reached a definitive agreement with First Federal Bank under which First Federal will purchase certain operating assets and assume certain liabilities of our mortgage division and we will exit the residential mortgage origination business."

Collins continued, "Looking ahead to the balance of 2023, we expect our community banking business relationships to continue to grow. We expect to continue a measured trend of loan growth and to protect our strong financial position. Credit quality continues to be a critical metric for us as a good indicator of future performance and to assess our balancing of opportunity and risk. This inherently conservative approach has served us well over the years and will continue to be our guiding star in 2023 and beyond. We remain confident that our superior customer service and broad range of financial products will continue to meet the needs of existing and future clients."

2023 Versus 2022 First Quarter Comparison

Net income in the first quarter of 2023 was $1.5 million, unchanged from the same period of 2022. First quarter earnings per diluted share was unchanged year-over-year at $0.41 per share. The first quarter of 2023 produced higher net interest income, higher bank charges and service fees, and lower non-interest expense compared to the same period of 2022. Results were offset by lower mortgage banking revenue and an increased provision for credit losses when compared to the 2022 period.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.4 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 22.2%, from $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment and overall higher yields that were partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and subordinated debentures. Net interest margin increased to 3.97% in the 2023 first quarter from 2.80% in the year-earlier period.

First quarter interest income increased by $2.7 million, or 37.0%, to $10.0 million in 2023, compared to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase is the result of higher yields on interest-earning assets and a $63.1 million quarter-over-quarter increase in average loan balances. As a result of these improvements, the yield on average interest-earning assets improved to 4.71% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.96% in the 2022 first quarter. It is noteworthy that the Company's variable rate assets have started to re-price in step with interest rate movements by the Federal Reserve as well as in response to higher yields on new loan originations.

The average balance of interest-earning assets in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by $138.0 million versus the same period of 2022, primarily due to a $171.4 million decrease in interest-bearing cash, a $31.0 million decrease in debt securities, and a $31.0 million decrease in average loans held for sale. These decreases were partially offset by a $94.1 million increase in average loans held for investment. Interest income from loans held for investment increased $2.0 million on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Interest income from loans held for sale decreased $25 thousand primarily due to lower average balances, partially offset by a 2.72% increase in yield. Interest income from debt securities was $365 thousand higher compared to the same period of 2022 as yields increased by 1.19% quarter-over-quarter.

Interest expense in the first quarter of 2023 was $1.6 million, an increase of $1.2 million from the 2022 period. The 2023 first quarter average balance of deposits decreased by $123.8 million when compared to first quarter 2022. The primary driver of the decrease in average balances was the movement of deposits off the balance sheet at the end of the first quarter of 2022 through the use of an associated banking network. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.04% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.21% in the same period of 2022. The cost of core deposits in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022 was 0.68% and 0.15%, respectively, as the Company continues to manage its overall cost of deposits while staying focused on maintaining liquidity.

As of March 31, 2023, credit metrics remained stable with $1.5 million of nonperforming assets, representing a 0.17% nonperforming assets-to-total-assets ratio. These results are comparable to the $1.4 million in nonperforming assets, a 0.15% ratio of nonperforming assets-to-total-assets held on December 31, 2022. The Company recorded a $240 thousand provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 compared to releasing $550 thousand of provision in the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.42% of loans held for investment on March 31, 2023, compared to 1.43% on December 31, 2022.

The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, on January 1, 2023, and applied the standard as a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings. At adoption, the Company recorded a $125 thousand increase to the allowance for credit losses, which was comprised of a $64 thousand decrease in the allowance for loan losses and a $189 thousand increase to the allowance for unfunded commitments. The after-tax impact resulted in a $94 thousand decrease to retained earnings. The tax effect resulted in an increase to deferred tax assets.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $3.6 million, compared to $5.5 million in the 2022 first quarter. The decrease was driven by a reduction in mortgage banking revenues to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus $4.1 million in the same prior-year period. Consistent with the overall performance of the industry, the Company's mortgage business was negatively impacted by higher interest rates and higher home values which impacted both purchase and refinance originations. BNC funded 338 mortgage loans in the first quarter of 2023 with combined balances of $137.6 million. That compares to funding 760 mortgage loans with combined balances of $300.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Bank charges and service fees were $492 thousand higher quarter-over-quarter due to higher letter of credit fees and from the movement of deposits to one-way sell positions. Through the use of an associated banking network, the Company is able to generate fee income on deposits that are not otherwise deployed. The deposits are placed with another financial institution by the associated banking network to meet their liquidity needs, but can be recaptured for future liquidity use by the Company at any time. Finally, despite healthy growth in new assets, wealth management revenues decreased $49 thousand, or 9.1%, largely due to elevated distributions and a decrease in asset values during 2022. Assets under administration were $368.6 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $396.0 million at March 31, 2022.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $1.1 million, or 10.3%, to $9.9 million from $11.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-interest expenses related to mortgage operations decreased by $1.7 million, or 31.4%, as management scaled down its operations to match marketplace opportunity. There were 68 full-time equivalent employees engaged in mortgage operations as of March 31, 2023 compared to 140 on March 31, 2022. Combined expenses for community banking and the holding company increased by $515 thousand, or 8.9%, compared to the 2022 period primarily due to higher salary, data processing, and other expenses.

In the first quarter of 2023, income tax expense of $453 thousand was unchanged from the first quarter of 2022. Similarly, the effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2023 was 23.5%, unchanged from the same period of 2022.

Tangible book value per common share on March 31, 2023, was $29.14, compared to $28.19 at December 31, 2022. The increase in tangible book value per common share was driven by increased retained earnings and positive adjustments to the tax-effected fair value of debt securities available for sale as evidenced in the reduction of accumulated other comprehensive losses. The Company's tangible common equity capital ratio was 11.55% on March 31, 2023, compared to 10.63% on December 31, 2022.

Assets and Liabilities

Total assets were $897.3 million at March 31, 2023 versus $943.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Total loans held for investment were $630.2 million on March 31, 2023 compared to $616.6 million on December 31, 2022. Loans held for sale as of March 31, 2023, were $39.6 million, an increase of $1.8 million compared to December 31, 2022. Debt securities decreased $2.4 million from year-end 2022 while cash and cash equivalent balances totaled $15.9 million on March 31, 2023 compared to $74.0 million on December 31, 2022. The reduction in cash and cash equivalents during the quarter is due to increased funding of loans held for investment and the reduction in deposit balances.

Total deposits decreased $47.2 million to $772.4 million on March 31, 2023, from $819.6 million on December 31, 2022. The Company continues to focus on new deposit relationships and is keenly focused on the importance of liquidity.

The following table provides additional detail to the Company's total deposit relationships:





As of (In thousands)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing

$ 195,125

$ 207,232

$ 190,130 Interest-bearing –

















Savings, interest checking and money market



525,644



554,577



593,403 Time deposits



51,609



57,775



70,872 Total on balance sheet deposits



772,378



819,584



854,405



















Off-balance sheet deposits



124,971



187,407



62,794



















Total available deposits

$ 897,349

$ 1,006,991

$ 917,199

The Company communicated actively with deposit customers in the recent quarter partly in response to national news regarding rate increases, larger regional bank failures, and deposit insurance. We remain highly focused on meeting the service needs of our customers and ensuring our deposit rates reflect changing market conditions. We estimate that deposit insurance and other deposit protection programs secure greater than 70% of our customer's deposit balances. This combined with our strong balance sheet and relationship focused culture has effectively allowed us to maintain a significant deposit base.

In the first quarter of 2023, non-interest bearing deposit balances decreased due to normal seasonal utilization and increased $5.0 million, or 2.6%, when compared to the prior year quarter. Savings, interest checking and money market decreased in the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to normal first quarter cash utilization patterns. The decrease in interest bearing balances when compared to March 31, 2022 is primarily due to BNC's increased utilization of an associated banking network to migrate larger deposit balances off balance sheet. The Company began utilizing the program late in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in time deposit balances reflect scheduled attrition of maturing time deposits, partially offset by depositors that agreed to renew their time deposits.

Off-balance sheet accounts are primarily utilized to custody larger business customer deposits that require daily access to funds and provide for FDIC insurance coverage. The Company maintained $62.8 million of off balance sheet deposits late in the first quarter of 2022 and proceeded to further expand its use throughout 2022. These off-balance sheet deposits grew to $187.4 million at year-end 2022 and were $125.0 million at March 31, 2023. Off-balance sheet deposits can fluctuate greatly as our customers balance utilization demands evolve. The Company earns non-interest income through the associated banking network for the utilization of these funds.

Trust assets under administration increased 4.5%, or $15.9 million, to $368.6 million at March 31, 2023, from $352.7 million at December 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company benefited from acquiring new assets for administration coupled with market value increases.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $8.9 million as of March 31, 2023, versus $8.8 million on December 31, 2022. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment on March 31, 2023 decreased slightly from 1.43% as of December 31, 2022 to 1.42% at current quarter end.

Past due loans for a period of 31-89 days increased to $1.7 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $292 thousand as of December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets, consisting of loans, decreased to $1.5 million on March 31, 2023, compared to $1.4 million on December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming assets-to-total-assets was 0.17% at March 31, 2023 and 0.15% at December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the Company did not hold any other real estate and held $64 thousand in repossessed assets, both metrics unchanged from December 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, classified loans increased to $4.1 million with $1.5 million of loans on non-accrual. These results compare to year-end 2022 where the Company reported $3.6 million of classified loans and $1.4 million of loans on non-accrual. Similarly, as of March 31, 2023, the Company had $2.3 million of potentially problematic loans, which are risk rated as "watch list", compared with $2.5 million of such loans as of December 31, 2022.

The Company continues to monitor the lingering but diminishing effects of the pandemic and its impact on customers. Additional macroeconomic and geopolitical factors have emerged in recent months and are being monitored for their possible impact on the performance of the loan portfolio.

BNC's loans held for investment are geographically concentrated in North Dakota and Arizona, comprising 59% and 25%, respectively, of the Company's total loans held for investment portfolio.

The North Dakota economy is influenced by the energy and agriculture industries. Changes in energy supply and demand have recently caused an increase in oil prices to the benefit of the oil industry and ancillary services. Potential risks to North Dakota's energy industry include the possibility of adverse legislation and changes in economic conditions that reduce energy demand. Depending on the severity of their impact, these factors could present potential challenges to credit quality in North Dakota.

The Arizona economy is influenced by the leisure and travel industries. Positive trends in both industries have been noted, but an extended slowdown in these industries may negatively impact credit quality in Arizona. While the Company's portfolio includes various sized loans spread over a large number of industry sectors, it has meaningful concentrations of loans to the hospitality and commercial real estate industries.

The following table approximately describes the Company's concentrations by industry as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively:

Loans Held for Investment by Industry Sector





















(in thousands) March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate – not otherwise categorized $ 190,282

30 %

$ 177,674

29 % Hotels

88,361

14





91,388

15

Consumer, not otherwise categorized

86,564

14





85,648

14

Retail trade

36,461

6





36,607

6

Healthcare and social assistance

32,614

5





33,327

5

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

27,306

4





30,641

5

Transportation and warehousing

24,545

4





23,951

4

Non-hotel accommodation and food service

23,422

4





21,538

4

Mining, oil and gas extraction

22,957

4





22,480

4

Art, entertainment and recreation

18,267

3





19,024

3

Construction contractors

13,373

2





11,124

2

Other service

13,042

2





11,810

2

Real estate and rental and leasing support services

9,438

2





9,233

1

Professional, scientific, and technical services

9,014

1





8,209

1

Public administration

8,238

1





8,316

1

Manufacturing

8,000

1





7,572

1

Finance and insurance

5,287

1





5,022

1

Educational services

4,390

1





4,435

1

All other

7,742

1





7,650

1

Gross loans held for investment $ 629,303

100 %

$ 615,649

100 %

The Company's loans to the hospitality industry have shown signs of improved credit quality that are reflected by improved hotel occupancy and restaurant utilization trends. Hotel operators in BNC's loan portfolio are reporting positive trends and, in some cases, stronger balance sheets. Despite these positive indications, labor shortages limit the ability of the industry to fully capitalize on these trends and the potential for inflationary impacts on travel and leisure activities continue to be closely monitored. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's loans related to office space were 3.3% of loans held for investment, concentrated in North Dakota, with only 0.2% within the Arizona market.

While the Company's loan portfolio and credit risk may still be subject to pandemic-related risks, management believes that this potential risk remains qualitatively captured in the Company's allowance for credit losses.

Capital

Banks and bank holding companies operate under separate regulatory capital requirements. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's capital ratios exceeded all regulatory capital thresholds, including the capital conservation buffer.

A summary of BNC's capital ratios at March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, is presented below:





March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 BNCCORP, INC. (Consolidated)







Tier 1 leverage

14.12 %

13.99 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

14.18 %

14.48 % Tier 1 risk based capital

16.06 %

16.43 % Total risk based capital

17.18 %

17.57 % Tangible common equity

11.55 %

10.63 %









BNC National Bank







Tier 1 leverage

12.17 %

11.97 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

13.84 %

14.04 % Tier 1 risk based capital

13.84 %

14.04 % Total risk based capital

14.96 %

15.19 % Tangible common equity

11.21 %

10.28 %

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which is generally a comparison of a bank's core equity capital to its total risk weighted assets, is a measure of the current risk profile of the Bank's asset base from a regulatory perspective. The Tier 1 leverage ratio, which is based on average assets, does not consider the mix of risk-weighted assets.

The Company regularly evaluates the sufficiency of its capital to ensure compliance with regulatory capital standards and to serve as a source of strength for the Bank. The Company manages capital by assessing the composition of capital and the amounts available for growth, risk, or other purposes.

The Company made an election at the adoption of BASEL III to exclude changes in accumulated other comprehensive income from the calculation of regulatory ratios.

The Company currently has an outstanding 175,000 share repurchase authorization with no expiration date set on the authorization. Share repurchases can be made through open market purchases, unsolicited and solicited privately negotiated transactions, or in accordance with terms of Rule 10b-18 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company will not repurchase shares from directors or officers of the Company under the authorization. The Company will contemplate share repurchases subject to market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals. No share repurchases have been made under the authorization as of March 31, 2023.

About BNCCORP, INC.

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona from 11 locations. BNC also conducts mortgage banking from 7 locations in Illinois, Kansas, Arizona and North Dakota.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of BNC. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "at the present time", "plan", "optimistic", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "future" and other expressions relating to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations regarding future market conditions and our ability to capture opportunities and pursue growth strategies, our expected operating results such as revenue growth and earnings and our expectations of the effects of the regulatory environment or current or future pandemics on our earnings for the foreseeable future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics, the impact of current and future regulation; the risks of loans and investments, including dependence on local and regional economic conditions; competition for our customers from other providers of financial services; possible adverse effects of changes in interest rates, including the effects of such changes on mortgage banking revenues and derivative contracts and associated accounting consequences; risks associated with our acquisition and growth strategies; and other risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, all statements in this news release, including forward-looking statements, speak only of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

This press release contains references to financial measures, which are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common equity to total period end assets ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included as the Company believes they are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial condition.

(Financial tables attached)

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended, (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 INCOME STATEMENT

















Interest income

$ 10,006

$ 9,666

$ 7,301 Interest expense



1,565



1,102



392 Net interest income



8,441



8,564



6,909 Provision (credit) for credit losses



240



250



(550) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses



8,201



8,314



7,459 Non-interest income

















Bank charges and service fees



1,092



1,151



600 Wealth management revenues



487



464



536 Mortgage banking revenues



1,856



1,067



4,142 Gains on sales of loans, net



8



20



20 Gains on sales of debt securities, net



12



-



- Other



176



671



214 Total non-interest income



3,631



3,373



5,512 Non-interest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits



4,943



4,864



5,941 Professional services



897



714



950 Data processing fees



989



988



973 Marketing and promotion



1,369



1,272



1,355 Occupancy



512



583



583 Regulatory costs



106



108



119 Depreciation and amortization



293



304



311 Office supplies and postage



96



109



110 Other



701



991



703 Total non-interest expense



9,906



9,933



11,045 Income before taxes



1,926



1,754



1,926 Income tax expense



453



284



453 Net income

$ 1,473

$ 1,470

$ 1,473



















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES

















Common shares outstanding (a)



3,575,520



3,573,848



3,572,405 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation



2,317



1,087



960 Adjusted weighted average shares (b)



3,577,837



3,574,935



3,573,365



















EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA

















Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.41 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.41





(a) Denominator for basic earnings per common share (b) Denominator for diluted earnings per common share

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





As of (In thousands, except share, per-share and full-time equivalent data)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 BALANCE SHEET DATA

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,902

$ 73,968

$ 155,020 Debt securities available for sale



172,507



174,876



196,030 FRB and FHLB stock



2,938



3,063



3,063 Loans held for sale-mortgage banking



39,599



37,764



61,821 Loans held for investment



630,209



616,645



532,182 Allowance for credit losses (1)



(8,936)



(8,831)



(8,475) Net loans held for investment



621,273



607,814



523,707 Premises and equipment, net



11,527



11,764



12,225 Operating lease right of use asset



1,393



1,521



1,957 Accrued interest receivable



3,180



3,312



2,483 Other



28,971



29,239



30,850 Total assets

$ 897,290

$ 943,321

$ 987,156



















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing

$ 195,125

$ 207,232

$ 190,130 Interest-bearing –

















Savings, interest checking and money market



525,644



554,577



593,403 Time deposits



51,609



57,775



70,872 Total deposits



772,378



819,584



854,405 Short-term borrowings



9



-



26 Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in Company's subordinated debentures



15,000



15,000



15,001 Accrued interest payable



380



312



198 Accrued expenses



3,801



5,482



5,070 Operating lease liabilities



1,525



1,660



2,112 Other



427



937



395 Total liabilities



793,520



842,975



877,207 Common stock



36



36



36 Capital surplus – common stock



26,599



26,399



26,117 Retained earnings



88,954



87,575



88,851 Treasury stock



(1,664)



(1,622)



(1,637) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net



(10,155)



(12,042)



(3,418) Total stockholders' equity



103,770



100,346



109,949 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 897,290

$ 943,321

$ 987,156



















OTHER SELECTED DATA

















Trust assets under administration

$ 368,558

$ 352,677

$ 396,032 Core deposits (2)

$ 772,387

$ 819,584

$ 854,431 Tangible book value per common share (3)

$ 29.14

$ 28.19

$ 30.91 Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, net

$ 31.99

$ 31.58

$ 31.87 Full time equivalent employees



212



206



281 Common shares outstanding



3,561,334



3,559,334



3,557,383





(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The prior year amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard. (2) Core deposits consist of all deposits and repurchase agreements with customers. (3) Tangible book value per common share is equal to book value per common share.

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)



SEGMENT DATA For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

(in thousands) Community Banking

Mortgage Banking

Holding Company

Intercompany Eliminations

BNCCORP Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 8,497

$ 155

$ (211)

$ -

$ 8,441 Provision for credit losses

240



-



-



-



240 Non-interest income

2,227



1,847



550



(993)



3,631 Non-interest expense

6,511



3,614



774



(993)



9,906 Income (loss) before taxes

3,973



(1,612)



(435)



-



1,926 Income tax expense (benefit)

955



(400)



(102)



-



453 Net income (loss) $ 3,018

$ (1,212)

$ (333)

$ -

$ 1,473

































For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022



Community Banking

Mortgage Banking

Holding Company

Intercompany Eliminations

BNCCORP Consolidated

Net interest income (expense) $ 6,515

$ 449

$ (55)

$ -

$ 6,909 Credit for credit losses

(550)



-



-



-



(550) Non-interest income

1,914



4,140



511



(1,053)



5,512 Non-interest expense

6,117



5,268



713



(1,053)



11,045 Income (loss) before taxes

2,862



(679)



(257)



-



1,926 Income tax expense (benefit)

681



(168)



(60)



-



453 Net income (loss) $ 2,181

$ (511)

$ (197)

$ -

$ 1,473































































AVERAGE BALANCE, YIELD EARNED,AND COST PAID

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Quarter-Over-Quarter Comparison (dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

Change Due to





















Rate

Volume

Total Assets

















































Interest-bearing due from banks

$ 40,235

$ 435

4.38 %

$ 211,683

$ 87

0.17 %

$ 473

$ (125)

$ 348 FRB and FHLB stock



3,078



36

4.74 %



3,094



36

4.72 %



-



-



- Debt securities available for sale



174,532



1,376

3.20 %



204,362



1,011

2.01 %



524



(159)



365 Loans held for sale-mortgage banking



28,989



399

5.58 %



60,002



424

2.87 %



267



(292)



(25) Loans held for investment



623,266



7,760

5.05 %



529,198



5,743

4.40 %



941



1,076



2,017 Allowance for credit losses



(8,764)



-

0.00 %



(9,042)



-

0.00 %



-



-



- Total

$ 861,336

$ 10,006

4.71 %

$ 999,297

$ 7,301

2.96 %

$ 2,205

$ 500

$ 2,705



















































Liabilities

















































Interest checking and money market



488,887

$ 1,240

1.03 %



603,752

$ 243

0.16 %



1,085

$ (88)

$ 997 Savings



52,961



11

0.08 %



50,777



5

0.04 %



6



-



6 Time deposits



53,714



77

0.60 %



72,592



85

0.47 %



18



(26)



(8) Short-term borrowings



792



6

3.07 %



235



-

0.00 %



3



3



6 Subordinated debentures



15,000



231

6.25 %



15,001



59

1.60 %



172



-



172 Total

$ 611,354

$ 1,565

1.04 %

$ 742,357

$ 392

0.21 %

$ 1,284

$ (111)

$ 1,173 Net Interest Income







$ 8,441











$ 6,909





















Net Interest Spread













3.67 %













2.75 %

















Net Interest Margin













3.97 %













2.80 %



















BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended March 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022 OTHER AVERAGE BALANCES











Total assets

$ 916,631

$ 1,054,538 Core deposits



791,970



915,675 Total equity



102,774



114,547 KEY RATIOS











Return on average common stockholders' equity (a)



5.26 %



5.28 % Return on average assets (b)



0.65 %



0.57 % Efficiency ratio (Consolidated)



82.06 %



88.92 % Efficiency ratio (Bank)



78.96 %



87.00 %





(a) Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average common equity (less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)) as the denominator. (b) Return on average assets is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average total assets as the denominator.

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





As of (In thousands)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 ASSET QUALITY

















Loans 90 days or more delinquent and accruing interest

$ -

$ 1

$ - Non-accrual loans



1,469



1,354



1,466 Total nonperforming loans

$ 1,469

$ 1,355

$ 1,466 Repossessed assets, net



64



64



- Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,533

$ 1,419

$ 1,466 Allowance for credit losses

$ 8,936

$ 8,831

$ 8,475 Troubled debt restructured loans (1)







$ 926

$ 1,006 Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans



0.22 %



0.21 %



0.25 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets



0.17 %



0.15 %



0.15 % Ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets



0.16 %



0.14 %



0.15 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment



1.42 %



1.43 %



1.59 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.33 %



1.35 %



1.43 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans



608 %



652 %



578 %





(1) The Company adopted ASU 2022-02 as of January 1, 2023, thereby removing disclosure requirements for trouble debt restructured loans. Historical comparative period information is being provided for reference.





For the Quarter Ended March 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Changes in Nonperforming Loans:











Balance, beginning of period

$ 1,355

$ 1,673 Additions to nonperforming



211



73 Charge-offs



(7)



(47) Reclassified back to performing



(1)



(165) Principal payments received



(74)



(68) Transferred to repossessed assets



(15)



- Balance, end of period

$ 1,469

$ 1,466

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended March 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Changes in Allowance for Credit Losses: (1)











Balance, beginning of period

$ 8,831

$ 9,080 Cumulative effect of CECL adoption



125



- Provision (credit)



240



(550) Loans charged off



(57)



(69) Loan recoveries



6



14 Balance, end of period

$ 9,145

$ 8,475













Components:











Allowance for loan losses

$ 8,936

$ 8,475 Allowance for unfunded commitments

$ 209

$ -













Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans



(0.008) %



(0.009) % Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans, annualized



(0.031) %



(0.037) %





(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The prior year amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.





As of (In thousands)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 CREDIT CONCENTRATIONS

















North Dakota

















Commercial and industrial

$ 61,169

$ 61,784

$ 45,651 Construction



16,636



13,930



11,280 Agricultural



27,559



30,799



27,188 Land and land development



6,312



6,524



15,030 Owner-occupied commercial real estate



33,828



34,683



38,884 Commercial real estate



124,686



114,937



107,535 Small business administration



18,194



18,671



16,984 Consumer



80,288



81,026



68,642 Subtotal gross loans held for investment

$ 368,672

$ 362,354

$ 331,194 Consolidated

















Commercial and industrial

$ 96,383

$ 96,389

$ 69,909 Construction



28,923



24,690



21,324 Agricultural



27,609



30,850



27,505 Land and land development



8,082



10,758



16,718 Owner-occupied commercial real estate



76,215



78,190



75,001 Commercial real estate



241,313



230,243



197,458 Small business administration



53,360



48,638



44,133 Consumer



97,418



95,891



79,450 Total gross loans held for investment

$ 629,303

$ 615,649

$ 531,498

1 On April 12, BNCCORP, INC. announced a definitive agreement with First Federal Bank (First Federal) under which First Federal will purchase certain operating assets and assume certain liabilities of BNC National Bank's mortgage division as part of the Company's strategic decision to exit the residential mortgage origination business. BNC National Bank's mortgage division is principally composed of its Overland Park, Kansas based nationwide consumer direct mortgage platform. The purchase is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

