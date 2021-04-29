BNCCORP, INC. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $9.8 Million, or $2.73 Per Diluted Share

BISMARCK, N.D., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Net income in the first quarter of 2021 increased to $9.8 million , or $2.73 per diluted share, from $4.3 million , or $1.21 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020.

Return on assets and return on equity were 3.60% and 32.70%, respectively for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 , compared to 1.78% and 17.59%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.

Mortgage revenue rose to $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, from $8.6 million in the 2020 period.

Allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2021 , was 1.98% of loans held for investment, excluding $70.1 million of Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, unchanged from December 31, 2020 .

Tangible book value per share increased $2.29 to $35.68 at March 31, 2021 , from $33.39 at December 31, 2020 .

Total assets top $1.2 billion at March 31, 2021 as deposits grew $212.3 million , or 24.9%, in the first quarter of 2021 to $1.1 billion .

Nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.21% at March 31, 2021 , from 0.24% at December 31, 2020 .

In April 2021 , the Company closed its Golden Valley, Minnesota branch sale.

BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona, and has mortgage banking offices in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, Arizona, and North Dakota, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Overview of Quarter

Net income in the first quarter of 2021, was $9.8 million, compared to $4.3 million in the same period of 2020. First quarter 2021 earnings per diluted share rose 125.6% to $2.73 from $1.21 in the first quarter 2020. The year-over-year period increase in net income was primarily due to higher net interest income, no provision for credit losses, and increased mortgage revenues partially offset by higher non-interest expense and the absence of gains on sales of debt securities that occurred in the comparable 2020 period.

First quarter 2021 net interest income increased by $1.7 million to $9.1 million, or 22.0%, from the comparable 2020 quarter. Interest income increased by $717 thousand, or 8.0%, from the 2020 first quarter. The impact of loan growth, including PPP loans and fees, was offset by lower yields on loans, and lower balances and yields on debt securities. First quarter 2021 interest expense decreased by $916 thousand, or 58.0%, due to reductions in the cost of deposits and borrowings, and a reduction in certificates of deposit.

Non-interest income in the first quarter of 2021 grew by $6.7 million, or 62.0%, from the same period in 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, mortgage banking revenues were $16.1 million, $7.5 million higher than the same period a year ago, driven primarily by refinance activity stemming from lower mortgage interest rates compared to the prior-year period. There were no gains or losses on sales of debt securities in the first quarter of 2021 compared to gains on sales of debt securities of $975 thousand in the 2020 first quarter.

Non-interest expense in the 2021 first quarter increased by $1.6 million, or 13.4%, versus the first quarter of 2020 due primarily to increases in mortgage banking operating costs.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.21% at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.24% at December 31, 2020. The Company did not record a provision for credit losses in the 2021 first quarter versus $550 thousand in the first quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses was 1.98% of loans held for investment (excluding $70.1 million of PPP loans) at March 31, 2021, equal to 1.98% at December 31, 2020. The Company continues to monitor key industry data and will prudently adjust its allowance for credit losses as appropriate.

At March 31, 2021, loans modified consistent with Section 4013 of the CARES Act totaled $30.7 million, or 5.9% of gross loans held for investment excluding PPP loans, and a decrease of 26.7% from $42.0 million as of December 31, 2020. The majority of these modified loans (75%) are in the pandemic-impacted hotel industry. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate and the non-hotel accommodation and food service industry comprise another 8% and 2% of CARES Act modified loans, respectively. All of these currently modified loans will reach the end of their payment modification period by June 30, 2021.

Tangible book value per common share at March 31, 2021, was $35.68, compared to $33.39 at December 31, 2020, an increase of $2.29 per common share. The tangible common equity capital ratio decreased to 10.31% at March 31, 2021, from 11.01% at December 31, 2020 as an increase in deposits near quarter end raised total assets.

Management Commentary

Daniel J. Collins, BNC's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We continued to deliver strong performance in our first quarter. Supporting small to mid-size businesses and our communities through PPP loan activity, re-establishing commercial lending opportunities in our chosen markets, and serving our mortgage customers helped drive year-over-year gains. As the U.S. economy emerges from the pandemic challenges and uncertainty of 2020, we are cautiously optimistic about future opportunities and our position in the market.

"BNC today is strong and stable, with a keen eye on what is ahead. Within our community banking segment, we are focused on further improving key performance metrics. Our mortgage banking operation began to transition from capitalizing on the refinancing opportunity of last year to supporting our mortgage customers' financing of home purchases. On the commercial side of our business, our team is energized by the resumption in business activity in our markets and opportunities for loan growth as the year progresses. Our efforts are supported by a strong balance sheet and liquidity, and we are dedicated to continuing growth in our core markets of North Dakota and Arizona, exercising fiscal prudence while maximizing opportunity."

2021 Versus 2020 First Quarter Comparison

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $9.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 22.0%, from $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflected the impact of increases in loans held for sale and loans held for investment, including PPP loans and fees, lower balances and yields of debt securities and reduced cost of deposits and borrowings. Net interest margin increased to 3.57% in the 2021 first quarter, compared to 3.28% in the year-earlier period.

First quarter interest income increased $717 thousand, or 8.0%, to $9.7 million in 2021, compared to $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase is the result of the impact of higher average loan balances including PPP loans and fees, partially offset by a reduction in loan yields, due to the lower interest rate environment compared to the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, interest income from debt securities decreased due to lower balances and yields as a reduction in debt securities supported increased loan activity. The yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.83% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.96% in the 2020 first quarter.

The average balance of interest-earning assets in the 2021 first quarter increased by $118.7 million versus the same period of 2020, primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing cash, loans held for sale and loans held for investment including PPP loans, offset by decreased average debt securities. The average balance of loans held for investment increased by $68.7 million, yielding $1.4 million of additional interest income, with PPP loans accounting for $59.6 million of the $68.7 million increase. The average balance of mortgage loans held for sale was $200.1 million, $77.3 million higher than the same period of 2020. Interest income from loans held for sale increased $166 thousand as the higher average balance was largely offset by a lower average yield on loans held for sale due to the year-over-year decrease in mortgage rates. The average balance of debt securities in the first quarter of 2021 was $179.2 million, $71.9 million lower than in the first quarter of 2020, resulting in a $769 thousand decrease in interest income.

Interest expense in the first quarter of 2021 was $662 thousand, a decrease of $916 thousand, or 58.0%, from the 2020 period. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.35% during the quarter, compared to 0.88% in the same period of 2020. The cost of core deposits in the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 was 0.26% and 0.69%, respectively.

At the end of the 2021 first quarter, credit metrics remained relatively stable with a 0.21% nonperforming loans-to-total-asset ratio, compared to 0.24% at year-end 2020. The Company did not record a provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a $550 thousand provision recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The Company continues to monitor the loan portfolio and will prudently evaluate its allowance for credit losses as appropriate.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $17.5 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 62.0%, from $10.8 million in the 2020 first quarter. Mortgage banking revenues were $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $7.5 million, or 86.4%, compared to $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by lower mortgage rates relative to the prior year period facilitating higher mortgage banking origination activity. In the first quarter of 2021, BNC funded 2,426 mortgage loans with combined balances of $874.8 million, compared to 1,400 mortgage loans with combined balances of $505.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Wealth management revenues increased $104 thousand, or 23.6%, as assets under administration increased relative to the 2020 period, which were impacted by pandemic related market challenges. There were no gains on sales of debt securities in the first quarter of 2021, compared to gains of $975 thousand in the same period of 2020. The sale of SBA loans resulted in gains on sales of loans of $97 thousand, while other non-interest income increased $108 thousand largely due to a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) profit distribution. Gains on sales of assets and distributions from SBIC's can vary significantly from period to period.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 increased $1.6 million, or 13.4%, to $13.6 million, from $12.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Non-interest expenses related to higher mortgage operations activity increased by $2.0 million. Combined expenses for community banking and the holding company decreased by $0.4 million compared to the 2020 period.

In the first quarter of 2021, income tax expense was $3.2 million, compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate was 24.5% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 24.0% in the same period of 2020.

Net income rose to $9.8 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021, versus $4.3 million, or $1.21 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020.

Assets and Liabilities

Total assets were $1.2 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $153.0 million, compared to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2020. This increase is primarily due to higher cash and cash equivalents and loans held for investment as a result of an increase in PPP loan balances offset by decreased mortgage loans held for sale and balances of debt securities. Cash and cash equivalent balances increased $230.3 million due to significant commercial deposits received near the end of the quarter.

PPP loan balances of $70.1 million largely drove an $18.1 million, or 3.2%, increase in loans held for investment compared to December 31, 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, BNC funded $50.5 million of new PPP loans while PPP loan balances of $31.0 million were forgiven during the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, $13.1 million of the $19.6 million remaining first round of PPP loans had been submitted to the SBA for forgiveness consideration.

Total loans held for investment were $589.0 million at March 31, 2021. Loans held for sale as of March 31, 2021, were $179.5 million, a decrease of $70.6 million when compared to December 31, 2020, as mortgage origination activity began to moderate in the second half of the first quarter of 2021 in comparison to the activity during the fourth quarter of 2020. Debt securities decreased $12.0 million from year-end 2020 while cash and cash equivalent balances totaled $242.7 million as of March 31, 2021.

Total deposits increased $212.3 million to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2021, from $853.2 million at December 31, 2020. Deposits in the Company's North Dakota branches increased by approximately $200 million during the quarter. A significant portion of this growth was the result of significant cash generating transactions by our customers during and near the end of the quarter. BNC anticipates that a portion of these balances may be redeployed by our customers as 2021 continues. Deposit growth was further supported by PPP lending activity, the maintenance of liquidity by customers, and government stimulus payments, offset by a reduction of certificates of deposit.

On April 16, 2021, the Company closed on its previously announced sale of loans and deposits related to its Golden Valley, Minnesota location. Loans sold and deposits transferred as part of the transaction totaled $17.7 million and $15.9 million respectively.

At March 31, 2021, there were no FHLB advances outstanding, compared to $30.9 million at December 31, 2020.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company paid a special dividend of $8.00 per share previously recorded on the balance sheet as dividends payable of approximately $28.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Trust assets under management or administration increased 4.9%, or $18.7 million, to $403.3 million at March 31, 2021, from $384.6 million at December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $10.3 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment at March 31, 2021, decreased to 1.74% from 1.81% at December 31, 2020. Excluding $70.1 million of PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans held for investment at March 31, 2021, remained steady at 1.98%.

Nonperforming assets, consisting of loans, were $2.6 million at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.21% at March 31, 2021, and 0.24% at December 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, BNC had $7.3 million of classified loans and $2.6 million of loans on non-accrual. BNC had $9.1 million of potentially problematic loans, which are risk rated "watch list", at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020. The Company did not hold any other real estate owned or repossessed assets at March 31, 2021, or December 31, 2020.

The Company continues to monitor the effects of COVID-19 on its customers and end markets, which appear to be moderating. BNC will adjust its provision for credit losses in future periods, as appropriate, for certain sub-segments of its loan portfolio that are more sensitive to unemployment and business interruption.

The Company continues to assist borrowers through the COVID-19 pandemic. To this end, the Company modified loans consistent with Section 4013 of the CARES Act. These loans were current as of December 31, 2019, and as a result, are not currently subject to troubled debt restructure accounting standards.

The following table provides a summary of loan modifications by industry made pursuant to Section 4013 of the CARES Act as of March 31, 2021 (in thousands):



Principal

Full





Payment

Payment





Deferral

Deferral

Total Hotels $ 11,370

$ 11,667

$ 23,037 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate

2,368



-



2,368 Mining, oil and gas extraction

-



1,629



1,629 Educational services

1,535



-



1,535 Transportation and warehousing

867



-



867 Non-hotel accommodation and food service

752



-



752 Art, entertainment and recreation

-



478



478 Consumer, not otherwise categorized

-



75



75 Total $ 16,892

$ 13,849

$ 30,741

BNC's loans held for investment are concentrated geographically in North Dakota and Arizona which comprise 57% and 27% of the total loan portfolio, respectively. The North Dakota economy is influenced by the energy and agriculture industries. Legislation and other factors negatively impacting energy prices could present potential challenges to credit quality in North Dakota. Potential drought conditions, fluctuating input costs and lower commodity prices in the agriculture industry also present potential credit risks in North Dakota. The Arizona economy is influenced by the leisure and travel industries. An extended slowdown in these industries may negatively impact credit quality in Arizona. BNC's portfolio is constructed of various sized loans spread over a large number of industry sectors, although concentrations of loans in hospitality and real estate make up notable percentages of the portfolio.

The following table approximates the Company's significant concentrations by industry, excluding PPP loans of $70.1 million, as of March 31, 2021 (in thousands):

Loans Held for Investment by Industry Sector























March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate – not

otherwise categorized $ 153,747

30 %

$ 143,361

28 % Hotels

75,966

15





76,335

15

Consumer, not otherwise categorized

74,344

14





76,363

15

Healthcare and social assistance

37,118

7





37,632

7

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

28,147

5





27,321

5

Non-hotel accommodation and food service

23,783

5





23,530

5

Retail trade

22,237

4





26,129

5

Transportation and warehousing

21,680

4





24,897

5

Mining, oil and gas extraction

15,527

3





20,223

4

Manufacturing

11,980

2





11,139

2

Construction contractors

11,236

2





12,235

2

Real estate and rental and leasing support

8,254

2





7,735

1

Other service

8,193

2





8,394

2

Art, entertainment and recreation

6,977

1





7,279

1

Wholesale trade

5,455

1





2,255

-

All other

15,172

3





15,719

3

Gross loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans) $ 519,816

100 %

$ 520,547

100 %

The hospitality industry continues to experience challenges related to COVID-19 including hotel occupancy and restaurant utilization. While states and specific regions within the Company's core markets are relaxing restrictions, further issues may still remain either from fluctuating virus levels or lasting impacts from the past year on the economy and the Company's borrowers. The oil and gas industry, while still exposed to COVID-19 related effects, is also subject to the negative impact of government policy making and regulation on energy production and transportation. Oil prices have improved recently, but oil and gas well activity in North Dakota remains well off pre-COVID-19 levels.

The conclusion or lasting impact of the pandemic remains undefined. Positive developments through vaccination efforts and relaxed restrictions are noticeable, and government stimulus into the economy has helped. However, the potential for lingering impacts from the pandemic on the economy related to development, business production, consumer strength and employment levels remain. The Company's loan portfolio and credit risk could still experience adversity as the direct impacts of the pandemic ease.

Capital

Banks and bank holding companies operate under separate regulatory capital requirements. At March 31, 2021, the Company's capital ratios exceeded all regulatory capital thresholds, including the capital conservation buffer.

A summary of BNC's capital ratios at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, is presented below:





March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 BNCCORP, INC. (Consolidated)







Tier 1 leverage

12.17%

11.74% Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

16.78%

14.65% Tier 1 risk based capital

18.88%

16.63% Total risk based capital

20.14%

17.88% Tangible common equity

10.31%

11.01%









BNC National Bank







Tier 1 leverage

11.49%

10.92% Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

17.82%

15.47% Tier 1 risk based capital

17.82%

15.47% Total risk based capital

19.08%

16.72%

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which is generally a comparison of a bank's core equity capital to its total risk weighted assets, is a measure of the current risk profile of the Bank's asset base from a regulatory perspective. The Tier 1 leverage ratio, which is based on average assets, does not consider the mix of risk-weighted assets.

The Company routinely evaluates the sufficiency of its capital in order to ensure compliance with regulatory capital standards and to provide a source of strength for the Bank. The Company manages capital by assessing the composition of capital and the amounts available for growth, risk, or other purposes.

About BNCCORP, INC.

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona from 12 locations. BNC also conducts mortgage banking from 11 locations in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, Arizona and North Dakota.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of BNC. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "at the present time". "plan", "optimistic", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "future" and other expressions relating to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations regarding future market conditions and our ability to capture opportunities and pursue growth strategies, our expected operating results such as revenue growth and earnings and our expectations of the effects of the regulatory environment or the Coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic on our earnings for the foreseeable future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of the Coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of current and future regulation; the risks of loans and investments, including dependence on local and regional economic conditions; competition for our customers from other providers of financial services; possible adverse effects of changes in interest rates, including the effects of such changes on mortgage banking revenues and derivative contracts and associated accounting consequences; risks associated with our acquisition and growth strategies; and other risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, all statements in this news release, including forward-looking statements, speak only of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

This press release contains references to financial measures, which are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common equity to total period end assets ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included as the Company believes they are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial condition.

(Financial tables attached)

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended, (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA

















Interest income

$ 9,719

$ 9,238

$ 9,002 Interest expense



662



716



1,578 Net interest income



9,057



8,522



7,424 Provision for credit losses



-



270



550 Non-interest income



17,490



23,636



10,794 Non-interest expense



13,621



16,006



12,007 Income before income taxes



12,926



15,882



5,661 Income tax expense



3,161



3,433



1,359 Net income

$ 9,765

$ 12,449

$ 4,302 EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA

















Basic earnings per common share

$ 2.73

$ 3.49

$ 1.21 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.73

$ 3.49

$ 1.21

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended, (In thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 ANALYSIS OF NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Bank charges and service fees

$ 554

$ 581

$ 631 Wealth management revenues



545



475



441 Mortgage banking revenues



16,058



22,261



8,616 Gains on sales of loans, net



97



-



3 Gains on sales of debt securities, net



-



-



975 Other



236



319



128 Total non-interest income

$ 17,490

$ 23,636

$ 10,794 ANALYSIS OF NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits

$ 7,614

$ 7,704

$ 6,311 Professional services



1,772



2,420



1,278 Data processing fees



1,165



1,306



1,124 Marketing and promotion



999



1,475



1,426 Occupancy



550



572



535 Regulatory costs



115



116



56 Depreciation and amortization



328



338



356 Office supplies and postage



133



131



134 Other



945



1,944



787 Total non-interest expense

$ 13,621

$ 16,006

$ 12,007 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES

















Common shares outstanding (a)



3,573,257



3,568,067



3,558,702 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation



410



264



7,821 Adjusted weighted average shares (b)



3,573,667



3,568,331



3,566,523

(a) Denominator for basic earnings per common share (b) Denominator for diluted earnings per common share

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





As of (In thousands, except share, per-share and full-time

equivalent data)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

















Total assets

$ 1,227,151

$ 1,074,131

$ 1,042,820 Loans held for sale-mortgage banking



179,453



250,083



177,015 Loans held for investment



588,974



570,890



515,905 Total loans



768,427



820,973



692,920 Allowance for credit losses



(10,277)



(10,324)



(8,414) Debt securities available for sale



171,755



183,717



223,371 Earning assets



1,168,432



999,473



967,721 Total deposits



1,065,490



853,158



896,732 Core deposits (1)



1,068,785



859,543



901,951 Other borrowings



18,298



52,289



20,225 Cash and cash equivalents



242,713



12,443



64,987 Dividends payable



-



28,680



- OTHER SELECTED DATA

















Net unrealized gains in accumulated other comprehensive

income

$ 5,508

$ 7,182

$ 4,115 Trust assets under administration



403,292



384,588



326,548 Total common stockholders' equity



126,506



118,229



103,447 Tangible book value per common share (2)



35.68



33.39



29.22 Tangible book value per common share excluding

accumulated other comprehensive income, net



34.13



31.36



28.05 Full time equivalent employees



316



319



306 Common shares outstanding



3,545,356



3,540,522



3,540,650 CAPITAL RATIOS

















Tier 1 leverage (Consolidated)



12.17%



11.74%



11.73% Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (Consolidated)



16.78%



14.65%



13.53% Tier 1 risk-based capital (Consolidated)



18.88%



16.63%



15.57% Total risk-based capital (Consolidated)



20.14%



17.88%



16.72% Tangible common equity (Consolidated)



10.31%



11.01%



9.91%



















Tier 1 leverage (Bank)



11.49%



10.92%



10.87% Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (Bank)



17.82%



15.47%



14.41% Tier 1 risk-based capital (Bank)



17.82%



15.47%



14.41% Total risk-based capital (Bank)



19.08%



16.72%



15.56% Tangible common equity (Bank)



10.85%



11.62%



10.57%

(1) Core deposits consist of all deposits and repurchase agreements with customers. (2) Tangible book value per common share is equal to book value per common share.

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended March 31, (In thousands)

2021

2020 AVERAGE BALANCES











Total assets

$ 1,099,697

$ 970,835 Loans held for sale-mortgage banking



200,093



122,745 Loans held for investment



580,588



511,850 Total loans



780,681



634,595 Debt securities available for sale



179,183



251,069 Earning assets



1,028,723



909,993 Total deposits



922,558



831,988 Core deposits



927,223



837,150 Total equity



127,939



101,251 Cash and cash equivalents



86,041



37,567 KEY RATIOS











Return on average common stockholders' equity (a)



32.70%



17.59% Return on average assets (b)



3.60%



1.78% Net interest margin



3.57%



3.28% Efficiency ratio (Consolidated)



51.31%



65.91% Efficiency ratio (Bank)



50.68%



63.51%

(a) Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by using net income as the

numerator and average common equity (less accumulated other comprehensive income

(loss)) as the denominator. (b) Return on average assets is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average

total assets as the denominator.

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





As of (In thousands)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 ASSET QUALITY

















Loans 90 days or more delinquent and accruing interest

$ -

$ 1

$ - Non-accrual loans



2,605



2,611



3,212 Total nonperforming loans

$ 2,605

$ 2,612

$ 3,212 Repossessed assets, net



-



-



5 Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,605

$ 2,612

$ 3,217 Allowance for credit losses

$ 10,277

$ 10,324

$ 8,414 Troubled debt restructured loans

$ 1,951

$ 1,966

$ 2,960 Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans



0.34%



0.32%



0.46% Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets



0.21%



0.24%



0.31% Ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets



0.21%



0.24%



0.31% Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for

investment



1.74%



1.81%



1.63% Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.34%



1.26%



1.21% Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans



395%



395%



262%





For the Quarter Ended March 31, (In thousands)

2021

2020 Changes in Nonperforming Loans:











Balance, beginning of period

$ 2,612

$ 2,033 Additions to nonperforming



93



1,231 Charge-offs



(83)



(10) Principal payments received



(17)



(37) Transferred to repossessed assets



-



(5) Balance, end of period

$ 2,605

$ 3,212

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended March 31, (In thousands)

2021

2020 Changes in Allowance for Credit Losses:











Balance, beginning of period

$ 10,324

$ 8,141 Provision



-



550 Loans charged off



(65)



(288) Loan recoveries



18



11 Balance, end of period

$ 10,277

$ 8,414













Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans



(0.006)%



(0.044)% Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans, annualized



(0.024)%



(0.175)%





As of (In thousands)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 CREDIT CONCENTRATIONS

















North Dakota

















Commercial and industrial

$ 44,000

$ 48,745

$ 51,644 Construction



5,636



4,355



1,398 Agricultural



28,359



26,899



29,368 Land and land development



6,922



5,676



6,232 Owner-occupied commercial real estate



32,991



37,185



38,649 Commercial real estate



106,557



100,456



104,593 Small business administration



40,870



36,111



6,298 Consumer



71,454



72,397



69,137 Subtotal gross loans held for investment

$ 336,789

$ 331,824

$ 307,319 Consolidated

















Commercial and industrial

$ 64,874

$ 71,503

$ 80,959 Construction



22,803



21,748



15,293 Agricultural



28,517



27,092



29,299 Land and land development



9,795



8,603



13,537 Owner-occupied commercial real estate



67,412



67,399



57,539 Commercial real estate



196,271



190,939



187,823 Small business administration



119,953



102,064



48,049 Consumer



80,271



81,783



83,012 Total gross loans held for investment

$ 589,896

$ 571,131

$ 515,511

