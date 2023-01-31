BNCCORP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.5 MILLION, OR $0.41 PER DILUTED SHARE

Highlights

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.5 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million , or $0.92 per diluted share, during the same period of 2021. For the quarter, the Community Banking segment reported net income of $3.5 million , while the Mortgage Banking Segment reported a net loss of $1.7 million .

Mortgage revenue decreased to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $5.7 million during the same period of 2021.

Net interest margin increased to 3.94% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.88% during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Year-to-date new loan origination activity during 2022 resulted in an $86.9 million , or 16.4%, increase in loans held for investment. Excluding Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, loans held for investment amounted to $616.5 million on December 31, 2022 , compared to $517.9 million on December 31, 2021 , an increase of 19.0%.

Allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2022 was 1.43% of loans held for investment, excluding $195 thousand of SBA PPP loans, compared to 1.75% as of December 31, 2021 .

Non-performing assets decreased to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022 , compared to $1.7 million as of December 31, 2021 .

Tangible common equity ratio was 10.63% on December 31, 2022 compared to 10.98% on December 31, 2021 .

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona as well as mortgage banking offices in Illinois, Kansas, Arizona, and North Dakota, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and for the full 2022 calendar year.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased with the performance of our community banking franchise in 2022," said Daniel J. Collins, BNC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Market volatility did not distract us from our core strengths: we continue to benefit from our strong community banking relationships, our sensible lending practices and a stable forward-looking position in the marketplace. Our ability to grow loans held for investment by $87 million, or 16%, during 2022 while maintaining credit quality, liquidity levels and controlling costs, reflects these strengths and is indicative of our commitment to continually improving the value of our bank franchise."

Collins continued, "However, our consolidated 2022 financial results were adversely affected by the impact of rising interest rates and market volatility on our mortgage business, which was partially offset by a significant reset of our mortgage business cost structure during the period while we initiated a robust assessment of the economics of this historically profitable business line and its long-term prospects."

"As we look ahead" Mr. Collins stated, "We expect our community banking business relationships to continue to grow as we utilize our proven ability to use liquidity to drive loan growth and to maintain our strong financial position while remaining focused on credit quality as a critical metric and on executing our strategies to manage the impacts of inflation, interest rate increases and other economic risk factors. We have proven our ability to generate loan growth in the businesses sectors and communities we serve. We remain confident that our superior customer service and broad range of financial products will continue to meet the needs of existing and prospective clients. Additionally, as we enter 2023 our Board and senior management team continue their rigorous assessment of the future direction of a volatile mortgage industry and the risk and opportunities available to our mortgage business to make informed decisions thereby creating future value for our stakeholders."

2022 Versus 2021 Fourth Quarter Comparison

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.5 million compared to $3.3 million in the same period of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 earnings per diluted share was $0.41 versus $0.92 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to lower mortgage revenues, reduced gains on sale of loans, and provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher net interest income, increased bank fees and service charges, and lower non-interest expense.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $8.6 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 16.1%, from $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of growth in loans held for investment and higher yields and was partially offset by reductions in PPP loans and the associated fees and increased cost of deposits and subordinated debentures. PPP fees included in interest income were $471 thousand higher in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2022. Net interest margin substantially increased to 3.94% in the 2022 fourth quarter from 2.88% in the year-earlier period.

Fourth quarter interest income increased by $1.9 million, or 24.2%, to $9.7 million in 2022, compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase is the result of higher yields on interest-bearing cash, higher yields on loans and a $26.0 million quarter-over-quarter increase in average loan balances. As a result of these improvements, the yield on average interest-earning assets substantially improved to 4.45% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.04% in the 2021 fourth quarter. It is noteworthy that the Company's variable rate assets have started to re-price in step with recent interest rate movements by the Federal Reserve as well as in response to higher yields on new loan originations.

The average balance of interest-earning assets in the 2022 fourth quarter decreased by $154.7 million versus the same period of 2021, primarily due to a $147.8 million decrease in interest-bearing cash, $46.2 million decrease in average loans held for sale, offset by a $72.2 million increase in average loans held for investment, including the forgiveness of $22.6 million of PPP loans. Interest income from loans held for investment increased $1.2 million on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The quarterly average balance of mortgage loans held for sale was $34.3 million, $46.2 million lower than the same period of 2021. Interest income from loans held for sale decreased $52 thousand primarily due to lower average balances, partially offset by a 2.87% increase in yield. The average balance of debt securities in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $177.3 million, $34.4 million lower than in the fourth quarter of 2021. Despite that decrease, interest income from debt securities was $209 thousand higher compared to the same period of 2021.

Interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.1 million, an increase of $692 thousand, or 168.8%, from the 2021 period. The 2022 fourth quarter average balance of deposits decreased by $118.6 million when compared to fourth quarter 2021. The primary driver of the decrease was the movement of deposits off the balance sheet at the end of the first quarter of 2022 through the use of an associated banking network coupled with managing the balances of our certificates of deposit. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.72% during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.22% in the same period of 2021. The cost of core deposits in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021 was 0.45% and 0.15%, respectively, as the Company continues to manage its overall cost of deposits while indexed rates continue to substantially increase.

As of December 31, 2022, credit metrics remained stable with $1.4 million of nonperforming assets, representing a 0.15% nonperforming assets-to-total-asset ratio. These results compare favorably to $1.7 million in nonperforming assets, a 0.16% ratio of nonperforming assets-to-total-asset on December 31, 2021. The Company recorded a $250 thousand provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $350 thousand in released provisions in the fourth quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses decreased to 1.43% of loans held for investment (excluding $195 thousand of PPP loans) on December 31, 2022, compared to 1.75% on December 31, 2021 (excluding $11.9 million of PPP loans).

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.4 million, compared to $7.7 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. The decrease was driven by a reduction in mortgage banking revenues to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, versus $5.7 million in the same prior-year period. Consistent with the overall performance of the industry, the Company's mortgage business was negatively impacted by higher interest rates and higher home values which impacted both purchase and refinance originations. BNC funded 352 mortgage loans in the fourth quarter of 2022 with combined balances of $144.1 million. That compares to 1,147 mortgage loans with combined balances of $420.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Bank charges and service fees were $520 thousand higher quarter-over-quarter due to higher letter of credit fees, deposit account charges, and from the movement of deposits to one-way sell positions. Through the use of an associated banking network, the Company is able to generate fee income on deposits that are not otherwise deployed. The deposits are placed with another financial institution by the associated banking network to meet their liquidity needs, but can be recaptured for future liquidity use by the Company at any time. Wealth management revenues decreased $85 thousand, or 15.5%, as strong growth in new assets under administration has been more than offset by elevated distributions and overall market declines relative to the 2021 period. Gains on sales of loans were $20 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $389 thousand in the prior year's quarter, reflecting a normal level of volatility in the sale of SBA loans.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $1.4 million, or 12.0%, to $9.9 million from $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-interest expenses related to mortgage operations decreased by $1.7 million, or 32.3%, as management continues to scale its operations to match marketplace opportunity. There were 66 full-time equivalent employees engaged in mortgage operations as of December 31, 2022 compared to 139 on December 31, 2021. Combined expenses for community banking and the holding company increased by $367 thousand, or 6.2%, compared to the 2021 period primarily due to higher salary, occupancy, and other expenses.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, income tax expense was $284 thousand compared to $864 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate was 16.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 20.8% in the same period of 2021.

Tangible book value per common share on December 31, 2022, was $28.19, compared to $32.35 at December 31, 2021. The decline in tangible book value per common share was driven by dividends declared in May 2022 as well as by the negative impact of higher long-term rates on the tax-effected fair value of the debt securities available for sale portfolio that reduced accumulated other comprehensive income (losses) that were, in turn, partially offset by retained earnings. Net of these factors the Company's tangible common equity capital ratio was 10.63% on December 31, 2022, compared to 10.98% on December 31, 2021.

Total assets were $943.3 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $1.0 billion on December 31, 2021. Total deposits were $819.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $906.7 million on December 31, 2021.

2022 Versus 2021 Year-End Comparison

Net interest income in 2022 was $31.0 million, a decrease of $362 thousand, or 1.2%, from $31.3 million in 2021. The decrease primarily reflects lower balances of loans held for sale and lower yield on loans held for investment partially offset by lower deposit balances and higher yield on interest-bearing cash. Net interest margin increased to 3.41% in 2022 compared to 3.02% in 2021.

Interest income increased $156 thousand, or 0.5%, to $33.6 million in 2022, compared to $33.5 million in 2021. The increase is the result of higher yields on interest-bearing cash partially offset by lower loans held for sale balances and PPP loans. PPP fees included in interest income were $294 thousand in 2022 compared to $3.5 million in 2021. The yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.70% in 2022, compared to 3.22% in 2021.

The average balance of interest-earning assets in 2022 decreased by $129.6 million versus the same period of 2021, driven by decreases in interest-bearing cash of $67.4 million, a decrease in loans held for sale of $75.0 million, and partially offset by an increase in loans held for investment of $7.8 million (including PPP loans) and a $3.4 million increase in debt securities year-over-year. Interest income for loans held for investment decreased $322 thousand year-over-year. The $7.8 million increase in average balance of loans held for investment was comprised of an increase of $53.6 million increase in average loans held for investment, partially offset by a $45.8 million decrease in average PPP loans. Interest income from loans held for sale decreased by $1.1 million due to lower average balances partially offset by higher yields. Interest income from debt securities was $597 thousand higher in 2022 compared to 2021 as a result of higher yields.

Interest expense in 2022 was $2.7 million, an increase of $518 thousand, or 24.2%, from the 2021 period. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.41% in 2022, compared to 0.28% in the same period of 2021. The cost of core deposits in 2022 and 2021 were 0.26% and 0.20%, respectively.

During 2022, the Company credited provision expense to release $150 thousand of its allowance for credit losses, which was comprised of a $550 thousand credit to provision expense in the first quarter of 2022, a provision of $150 thousand in the third quarter of 2022, and a provision of $250 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. By comparison, the Company released $350 thousand of its allowance for credit losses in 2021. Early in 2022, the Company reduced its allowance for credit losses due to pandemic risks subsiding. During the third and fourth quarters of 2022, the Company increased its allowance for credit losses due to significant loan growth accompanied by increased economic uncertainty.

Non-interest income in 2022 was $19.1 million compared to $44.7 million in 2021, driven by a reduction in mortgage banking revenues to $11.5 million in 2022 versus $37.8 million in the prior year. In 2022, the Company's mortgage business was negatively impacted by higher interest rates and higher home values affecting both purchase and refinance activity. In line with the overall industry, BNC funded 2,522 mortgage loans in 2022 with combined balances of $1.0 billion compared to 6,448 mortgage loans with combined balances of $2.4 billion in 2021. Bank charges and service fees were $3.7 million, or 59.8%, higher when comparing 2022 to 2021 due to higher fees for letters of credit, deposit account charges, and from the movement of deposits to one-way sell positions. Wealth management revenues decreased $224 thousand, or 10.2%, as strong growth in new assets under administration was more than offset by elevated distributions and overall market declines relative to 2021. Other income includes $532 thousand from the sale of the Company's Golden Valley, MN property in 2022 compared to $589 thousand from the sale of the loans and deposits from the same location in 2021.

Non-interest expense in 2022 decreased $5.7 million, or 12.0%, to $41.9 million, from $47.6 million in 2021. Non-interest expenses related to mortgage activity decreased by $6.1 million, or 24.7%, as management continues to scale its operations to match market opportunities. Combined expenses for community banking and the holding company increased $365 thousand when compared to the 2021 due to a combination of lower salary, data processing, and depreciation expense largely offset by higher marketing, occupancy, and other expenses.

In 2022, income tax expense was $1.8 million, compared to $6.8 million in 2021. The Company's effective tax rate was 22.0% in 2022, compared to 23.5% in 2021.

Net income was $6.5 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, in 2022, versus $22.0 million, or $6.15 per diluted share, in 2021.

Assets and Liabilities

Total assets were $943.3 million at December 31, 2022 versus $1.0 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total loans held for investment were $616.6 million on December 31, 2022 compared to $529.8 million on December 31, 2021. PPP loan balances, included in loans held for investment, were $195 thousand on December 31, 2022 compared to $11.9 million at December 31, 2021. Loans held for sale as of December 31, 2022, were $37.8 million, a decrease of $43.2 million compared to December 31, 2021. Debt securities decreased $34.1 million from year-end 2021 while cash and cash equivalent balances totaled $74.0 million on December 31, 2022 compared to $188.1 million on December 31, 2021.

Total deposits decreased $87.1 million to $819.6 million on December 31, 2022, from $906.7 million on December 31, 2021. The Company was able to decrease deposit balances beginning late in the first quarter of 2022 by moving deposits off the balance sheet through the use of an associated banking network.

Trust assets under administration decreased 13.9%, or $56.8 million, to $352.7 million at December 31, 2022, from $409.5 million at December 31, 2021 as the Company's strong growth in new assets was more than offset by elevated distributions and overall market declines during 2022.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $8.8 million as of December 31, 2022, versus $9.1 million on December 31, 2021. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment on December 31, 2022 decreased to 1.43% from 1.71% as of December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans held for investment on December 31, 2022, decreased to 1.43% compared to 1.75% on December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets, consisting of loans, decreased to $1.4 million on December 31, 2022 compared to $1.7 million on December 31, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets-to-total-assets was 0.15% at December 31, 2022 and 0.16% at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the Company did not hold any other real estate and held $64 thousand in repossessed assets. By comparison as of December 31, 2021, the Company did not hold any other real estate and held $17 thousand in repossessed assets.

As of December 31, 2022, classified loans decreased to $3.6 million with $1.4 million of loans on non-accrual. These results compare favorably to year-end 2021 where the Company reported $8.5 million of classified loans and $1.7 million of loans on non-accrual. Similarly, as of year-end 2022 the Company had $2.5 million of potentially problematic loans, which are risk rated as "watch list", compared with $6.5 million of such loans as of December 31, 2021.

The Company continues to monitor the lingering but diminishing effects of the pandemic and its potential impact on customers. Additional macroeconomic and geopolitical factors have emerged in recent months and are being monitored for their possible impact on the performance of the loan portfolio.

BNC's loans held for investment are geographically concentrated in North Dakota and Arizona, comprising 59% and 24% of the Company's total loans held for investment portfolio, respectively.

The North Dakota economy is influenced by the energy and agriculture industries. Changes in energy supply and demand have recently caused an increase in oil prices to the benefit of the oil industry and ancillary services. Potential risks to North Dakota's energy industry include the possibility of adverse legislation and changes in economic conditions that reduce energy demand. Depending on the severity of their impact, these factors could present potential challenges to credit quality in North Dakota. The Arizona economy is influenced by the leisure and travel industries. Positive trends in both industries have been noted, but an extended slowdown in these industries may negatively impact credit quality in Arizona. While the Company's portfolio includes various sized loans spread over a large number of industry sectors, it has meaningful concentrations of loans in hospitality and commercial real estate.

The following table approximately describes the Company's concentrations by industry. The amounts exclude PPP loans of $195 thousand and $11.9 million as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively:

Loans Held for Investment by Industry Sector





















(in thousands) December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate – not

otherwise categorized $ 177,674

29 %

$ 157,608

30 % Hotels

91,388

15





78,473

15

Consumer, not otherwise categorized

85,648

14





75,519

14

Retail trade

36,607

6





35,173

7

Healthcare and social assistance

33,327

5





36,531

7

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

30,641

5





26,922

5

Transportation and warehousing

23,951

4





21,499

4

Mining, oil and gas extraction

22,480

4





10,327

2

Non-hotel accommodation and food service

21,538

4





18,838

4

Arts, entertainment and recreation

19,024

3





5,936

1

Other service

11,810

2





12,543

2

Construction contractors

11,124

2





11,458

2

Real estate and rental and leasing support services

9,233

1





3,750

1

Public administration

8,316

1





3,108

1

Professional, scientific, and technical services

8,209

1





3,738

1

Manufacturing

7,572

1





4,697

1

Finance and insurance

5,022

1





2,692

-

Educational services

4,435

1





1,724

-

All other

7,455

1





6,969

3

Gross loans held for investment $ 615,454

100 %

$ 517,505

100 %

The Company's loans to the hospitality industry have shown signs of recovery that are reflected by improved hotel occupancy and restaurant utilization trends. Hotel operators in BNC's loan portfolio are reporting positive trends, and in some cases stronger balance sheets. Despite these positive indications, however, labor shortages limit the ability of the industry to fully capitalize on these trends and the potential for inflationary impacts on travel and leisure activities continue to be closely monitored.

While the Company's loan portfolio and credit risk may still be subject to pandemic-related risks, management believes that this potential risk remains qualitatively captured in the Company's allowance for credit losses.

Capital

Banks and bank holding companies operate under separate regulatory capital requirements. As of December 31, 2022, the Company's capital ratios exceeded all regulatory capital thresholds, including the capital conservation buffer.

A summary of BNC's capital ratios at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, is presented below:





December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 BNCCORP, INC. (Consolidated)







Tier 1 leverage

13.99 %

11.74 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

14.48 %

16.54 % Tier 1 risk based capital

16.43 %

18.77 % Total risk based capital

17.57 %

20.02 % Tangible common equity

10.63 %

10.98 %









BNC National Bank







Tier 1 leverage

11.97 %

10.65 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

14.04 %

17.02 % Tier 1 risk based capital

14.04 %

17.02 % Total risk based capital

15.19 %

18.27 % Tangible common equity

10.28 %

11.30 %

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which is generally a comparison of a bank's core equity capital to its total risk weighted assets, is a measure of the current risk profile of the Bank's asset base from a regulatory perspective. The Tier 1 leverage ratio, which is based on average assets, does not consider the mix of risk-weighted assets.

The Company regularly evaluates the sufficiency of its capital to ensure compliance with regulatory capital standards and to serve as a source of strength for the Bank. The Company manages capital by assessing the composition of capital and the amounts available for growth, risk, or other purposes. During the fourth quarter of 2022, BNC National Bank paid a dividend of $13.5 million to the Holding Company to be utilized for general corporate purposes.

The Company made an election at the adoption of BASEL III to exclude changes in accumulated other comprehensive income from the calculation of regulatory ratios.

About BNCCORP, INC.

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona from 11 locations. BNC also conducts mortgage banking from 7 locations in Illinois, Kansas, Arizona and North Dakota.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of BNC. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "at the present time", "plan", "optimistic", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "future" and other expressions relating to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations regarding future market conditions and our ability to capture opportunities and pursue growth strategies, our expected operating results such as revenue growth and earnings and our expectations of the effects of the regulatory environment or current or future pandemics on our earnings for the foreseeable future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics, the impact of current and future regulation; the risks of loans and investments, including dependence on local and regional economic conditions; competition for our customers from other providers of financial services; possible adverse effects of changes in interest rates, including the effects of such changes on mortgage banking revenues and derivative contracts and associated accounting consequences; risks associated with our acquisition and growth strategies; and other risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, all statements in this news release, including forward-looking statements, speak only of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

This press release contains references to financial measures, which are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common equity to total period end assets ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included as the Company believes they are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial condition.

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)





For the Quarter

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021 INCOME STATEMENT























Interest income

$ 9,666

$ 7,785

$ 33,613

$ 33,457 Interest expense



1,102



410



2,655



2,137 Net interest income



8,564



7,375



30,958



31,320 Provision (credit) for credit losses



250



(350)



(150)



(350) Net interest income after provision (credit) for

credit losses



8,314



7,725



31,108



31,670 Non-interest income























Bank charges and service fees



1,151



631



3,719



2,328 Wealth management revenues



464



549



1,981



2,205 Mortgage banking revenues



1,067



5,671



11,459



37,767 Gains on sales of loans, net



20



389



262



660 Other



671



485



1,707



1,723 Total non-interest income



3,373



7,725



19,128



44,683 Non-interest expense























Salaries and employee benefits



4,864



5,991



21,194



25,161 Professional services



714



1,171



3,584



5,736 Data processing fees



988



1,187



3,952



4,561 Marketing and promotion



1,272



931



5,660



4,158 Occupancy



583



543



2,192



2,164 Regulatory costs



108



123



468



475 Depreciation and amortization



304



313



1,231



1,269 Office supplies and postage



109



106



425



461 Other



991



926



3,201



3,662 Total non-interest expense



9,933



11,291



41,907



47,647 Income before taxes



1,754



4,159



8,329



28,706 Income tax expense



284



864



1,829



6,751 Net income

$ 1,470

$ 3,295

$ 6,500

$ 21,955

























WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES























Common shares outstanding (a)



3,573,848



3,570,875



3,573,934



3,568,579 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation



1,087



613



930



555 Adjusted weighted average shares (b)



3,574,935



3,571,488



3,574,864



3,569,134

























EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA























Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.41

$ 0.92

$ 1.82

$ 6.15 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.41

$ 0.92

$ 1.82

$ 6.15



(a) Denominator for basic earnings per common share (b) Denominator for diluted earnings per common share

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)





As of (In thousands, except share, per-share and full-time

equivalent data)

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 BALANCE SHEET DATA

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 73,968

$ 75,495

$ 188,060 Debt securities available for sale



174,876



180,760



208,978 FRB and FHLB stock



3,063



3,063



3,096 Loans held for sale-mortgage banking



37,764



54,996



80,923 Loans held for investment



616,645



592,026



529,793 Allowance for credit losses



(8,831)



(8,617)



(9,080) Net loans held for investment



607,814



583,409



520,713 Premises and equipment, net



11,764



12,038



12,502 Operating lease right of use asset



1,521



1,727



2,142 Accrued interest receivable



3,312



3,096



2,586 Other



29,239



31,590



28,372 Total assets

$ 943,321

$ 946,174

$ 1,047,372



















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing

$ 207,232

$ 198,698

$ 186,598 Interest-bearing –

















Savings, interest checking and money market



554,577



563,717



644,641 Time deposits



57,775



61,277



75,429 Total deposits



819,584



823,692



906,668 Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in Company's

subordinated debentures



15,000



15,000



15,001 Accrued interest payable



312



234



226 Accrued expenses



5,482



4,948



7,302 Operating lease liabilities



1,660



1,872



2,302 Other



937



2,355



887 Total liabilities



842,975



848,101



932,386 Common stock



36



36



36 Capital surplus – common stock



26,399



26,356



26,068 Retained earnings



87,575



86,105



87,378 Treasury stock



(1,622)



(1,625)



(1,650) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net



(12,042)



(12,799)



3,154 Total stockholders' equity



100,346



98,073



114,986 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 943,321

$ 946,174

$ 1,047,372



















OTHER SELECTED DATA

















Trust assets under administration

$ 352,677

$ 321,076

$ 409,471 Core deposits (1)

$ 819,584

$ 823,692

$ 906,668 Tangible book value per common share (2)

$ 28.19

$ 27.55

$ 32.35 Tangible book value per common share excluding

accumulated other comprehensive income, net

$ 31.58

$ 31.15

$ 31.46 Full time equivalent employees



206



255



281 Common shares outstanding



3,559,334



3,559,266



3,554,983



(1) Core deposits consist of all deposits and repurchase agreements with customers. (2) Tangible book value per common share is equal to book value per common share.

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

SEGMENT DATA

(in thousands) For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022



Community

Banking

Mortgage

Banking

Holding

Company

Intercompany

Eliminations

BNCCORP

Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 8,523

$ 234

$ (193)

$ -

$ 8,564 Provision (credit) for credit losses

250



-



-



-



250 Non-interest income

2,714



1,057



521



(919)



3,373 Non-interest expense

6,512



3,612



728



(919)



9,933 Income (loss) before taxes

4,475



(2,321)



(400)



-



1,754 Income tax expense (benefit)

959



(575)



(100)



-



284 Net income (loss) $ 3,516

$ (1,746)

$ (300)

$ -

$ 1,470































For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021



Community Banking

Mortgage Banking

Holding Company

Intercompany Eliminations

BNCCORP Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 6,855

$ 568

$ (48)

$ -

$ 7,375 Provision (credit) for credit losses

(350)



-



-



-



(350) Non-interest income

2,547



5,669



487



(978)



7,725 Non-interest expense

6,276



5,337



656



(978)



11,291 Income (loss) before taxes

3,476



900



(217)



-



4,159 Income tax expense (benefit)

717



220



(73)



-



864 Net income (loss) $ 2,759

$ 680

$ (144)

$ -

$ 3,295































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022



Community Banking

Mortgage Banking

Holding Company

Intercompany Eliminations

BNCCORP Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 29,919

$ 1,514

$ (475)

$ -

$ 30,958 Provision (credit) for credit losses

(150)



-



-



-



(150) Non-interest income

9,696



11,446



2,210



(4,224)



19,128 Non-interest expense

24,598



18,615



2,918



(4,224)



41,907 Income (loss) before taxes

15,167



(5,655)



(1,183)



-



8,329 Income tax expense (benefit)

3,515



(1,402)



(284)



-



1,829 Net income (loss) $ 11,652

$ (4,253)

$ (899)

$ -

$ 6,500































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021



Community Banking

Mortgage Banking

Holding Company

Intercompany Eliminations

BNCCORP Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 28,256

$ 3,265

$ (201)

$ -

$ 31,320 Provision (credit) for credit losses

(350)



-



-



-



(350) Non-interest income

9,126



37,742



1,775



(3,960)



44,683 Non-interest expense

24,472



24,720



2,415



(3,960)



47,647 Income (loss) before taxes

13,260



16,287



(841)



-



28,706 Income tax expense (benefit)

2,934



4,039



(222)



-



6,751 Net income (loss) $ 10,326

$ 12,248

$ (619)

$ -

$ 21,955

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

NET INTEREST

INCOME

For the Quarter Ended

December 31, 2022

For the Quarter Ended

December 31, 2021

Quarter-Over-Quarter

Comparison (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned

or Paid

Average

Yield or

Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned

or Paid

Average

Yield or

Cost

Change Due to





















Rate

Volume

Total Assets

















































Interest-bearing due from

banks

$ 57,036

$ 566

3.94 %

$ 204,884

$ 83

0.16 %

$ 583

$ (100)

$ 483 Debt securities available

for sale



177,278



1,264

2.83 %



211,644



1,055

1.98 %



391



(182)



209 FRB and FHLB stock



3,063



36

4.71 %



3,102



37

4.70 %



-



(1)



(1) Loans held for sale-

mortgage banking



34,346



472

5.45 %



80,590



524

2.58 %



362



(414)



(52) Loans held for investment



598,557



7,328

4.86 %



526,359



6,086

4.59 %



432



810



1,242 Allowance for credit losses



(8,609)



-

0.00 %



(10,232)



-

0.00 %



-



-



- Total

$ 861,671

$ 9,666

4.45 %

$ 1,016,347

$ 7,785

3.04 %

$ 1,768

$ 113

$ 1,881



















































Liabilities

















































Interest checking and

money market



482,459



831

0.68 %



593,581



235

0.16 %



713



(117)



596 Savings



52,510



5

0.04 %



49,659



3

0.02 %



2



-



2 Time deposits



59,019



69

0.46 %



81,148



112

0.55 %



(16)



(27)



(43) Short-term borrowings



246



-

0.31 %



246



-

0.30 %



-



-



- Subordinated debentures



15,000



197

5.21 %



15,002



60

1.57 %



137



-



137 Total

$ 609,234

$ 1,102

0.72 %

$ 739,636

$ 410

0.22 %

$ 836

$ (144)

$ 692 Net Interest Income







$ 8,564











$ 7,375





















Net Interest Spread













3.73 %













2.82 %

















Net Interest Margin













3.94 %













2.88 %



















NET INTEREST

INCOME

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Year-Over-Year Comparison (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned

or Paid

Average

Yield or

Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned

or Paid

Average

Yield or

Cost

Change Due to





















Rate

Volume

Total Assets

















































Interest-bearing due from

banks

$ 109,950

$ 1,262

1.15 %

$ 177,338

$ 232

0.13 %

$ 1,150

$ (120)

$ 1,030 Debt securities available

for sale



192,317



4,455

2.32 %



188,873



3,858

2.04 %



537



60



597 FRB and FHLB stock



3,075



147

4.78 %



3,099



148

4.78 %



-



(1)



(1) Loans held for sale-

mortgage banking



49,862



2,025

4.06 %



124,897



3,173

2.54 %



1,330



(2,478)



(1,148) Loans held for investment



561,318



25,724

4.58 %



553,493



26,046

4.71 %



(120)



(202)



(322) Allowance for credit losses



(8,651)



-

0.00 %



(10,275)



-

0.00 %



-



-



- Total

$ 907,871

$ 33,613

3.70 %

$ 1,037,425

$ 33,457

3.22 %

$ 2,897

$ (2,741)

$ 156



















































Liabilities

















































Interest checking and

money market



522,240



1,838

0.35 %



600,307



1,167

0.19 %



1,015



(344)



671 Savings



51,510



20

0.04 %



47,404



15

0.03 %



4



1



5 Time deposits



65,238



304

0.47 %



94,264



713

0.76 %



(232)



(177)



(409) Short-term borrowings



359



4

1.12 %



2,432



5

0.21 %



7



(8)



(1) Subordinated debentures



15,000



489

3.26 %



15,003



237

1.58 %



252



-



252 Total

$ 654,347

$ 2,655

0.41 %

$ 759,410

$ 2,137

0.28 %

$ 1,046

$ (528)

$ 518 Net Interest Income







$ 30,958











$ 31,320





















Net Interest Spread













3.30 %













2.94 %

















Net Interest Margin













3.41 %













3.02 %



















BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)





For the Quarter

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 OTHER AVERAGE BALANCES























Total assets

$ 919,886

$ 1,073,835

$ 964,474

$ 1,098,422 Core deposits



796,667



915,303



834,247



936,368 Total equity



99,333



121,670



105,531



128,557 KEY RATIOS























Return on average common stockholders' equity (a)



5.19 %



11.12 %



5.81 %



17.87 % Return on average assets (b)



0.63 %



1.22 %



0.67 %



2.00 % Efficiency ratio (Consolidated)



83.21 %



74.77 %



83.67 %



62.69 % Efficiency ratio (Bank)



80.24 %



73.51 %



81.59 %



61.83 %





(a) Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average common equity (less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)) as the denominator. (b) Return on average assets is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average total assets as the denominator.

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)





As of (In thousands)

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSET QUALITY

















Loans 90 days or more delinquent and accruing interest

$ 1

$ 6

$ - Non-accrual loans



1,354



1,313



1,673 Total nonperforming loans

$ 1,355

$ 1,319

$ 1,673 Repossessed assets, net



64



-



17 Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,419

$ 1,319

$ 1,690 Allowance for credit losses

$ 8,831

$ 8,617

$ 9,080 Troubled debt restructured loans

$ 926

$ 952

$ 1,029 Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans



0.21 %



0.20 %



0.27 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets



0.15 %



0.14 %



0.16 % Ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets



0.14 %



0.14 %



0.16 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for

investment



1.43 %



1.46 %



1.71 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.35 %



1.33 %



1.49 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming

loans



652 %



653 %



543 %





For the Quarter Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Changes in Nonperforming Loans:























Balance, beginning of period

$ 1,319

$ 2,522

$ 1,673

$ 2,612 Additions to nonperforming



124



85



226



239 Charge-offs



(24)



(886)



(86)



(1,014) Reclassified back to performing



-



-



(165)



- Principal payments received



(53)



(31)



(267)



(147) Transferred to repossessed assets



(11)



(17)



(26)



(17) Balance, end of period

$ 1,355

$ 1,673

$ 1,355

$ 1,673

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)





For the Quarter

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Changes in Allowance for Credit Losses:























Balance, beginning of period

$ 8,617

$ 10,249

$ 9,080

$ 10,324 Provision (credit)



250



(350)



(150)



(350) Loans charged off



(60)



(890)



(159)



(1,009) Loan recoveries



24



71



60



115 Balance, end of period

$ 8,831

$ 9,080

$ 8,831

$ 9,080

























Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans



(0.006) %



(0.135) %



(0.016) %



(0.132) % Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans,

annualized



(0.023) %



(0.540) %



(0.016) %



(0.132) %





As of (In thousands)

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 CREDIT CONCENTRATIONS

















North Dakota

















Commercial and industrial

$ 61,784

$ 45,043

$ 44,225 Construction



13,930



10,953



8,815 Agricultural



30,799



33,248



26,279 Land and land development



6,524



7,090



15,475 Owner-occupied commercial real estate



34,683



33,171



35,781 Commercial real estate



114,937



115,485



104,889 Small business administration



18,671



18,161



25,232 Consumer



81,026



81,622



67,370 Subtotal gross loans held for investment

$ 362,354

$ 344,773

$ 328,066 Consolidated

















Commercial and industrial

$ 96,389

$ 81,155

$ 62,501 Construction



24,690



20,319



16,121 Agricultural



30,850



33,307



26,422 Land and land development



10,758



11,341



17,185 Owner-occupied commercial real estate



78,190



73,776



69,072 Commercial real estate



230,243



228,257



201,043 Small business administration



48,638



45,993



58,759 Consumer



95,891



96,793



78,297 Total gross loans held for investment

$ 615,649

$ 590,941

$ 529,400

