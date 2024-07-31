BNCCORP, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.9 MILLION, OR $0.53 PER DILUTED SHARE

BNCCORP, INC.

Jul 31, 2024, 07:00 ET

Highlights

  • Net income during the second quarter of 2024 increased $1.3 million, or 224.0%, to $1.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, from $574 thousand, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the 2023 period.
  • Second quarter 2024 return on average assets of 0.82% compared to 0.25% in the 2023 period.
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.58% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.52% in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 72.86% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 73.50% in the first quarter of 2024.
  • For the quarter, the Community Banking segment reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the same period of 2023.
  • Yields on loans held for investment was 5.59% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 5.23% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • During the quarter, loans held for investment increased by $9.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, or 1.3%. As a result, loans held for investment have increased $18.2 million, or 2.7%, to $687.0 million from $668.8 million at December 31, 2023.
  • The ratio of loans held for investment-to-deposits increased to 86.7% at June 30, 2024 from 79.9% at December 31, 2023.
  • Allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2024, decreased to 1.38% of loans held for investment compared to 1.39% as of December 31, 2023.

BISMARCK, N.D., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

"Year-to-date results reflect a more stable earnings stream than a year ago, allowing greater focus on critical core banking objectives that build incremental shareholder value over time. During the quarter, we expanded loans held for investment by $9.1 million, continuing the trend from the first quarter of 2024. We maintained relationship deposit balances, with only a marginal increase in our cost of funds when compared to the first quarter of 2024, and continued our focus of managing expenses. Our attention to these fundamental community banking objectives has given rise to more consistent earnings of $1.7 million and $1.9 million sequentially in each of the first two quarters of 2024 despite continued economic uncertainty," said Daniel J. Collins, BNC's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Collins added, "We strive for sustainable quality loan growth, while supporting this goal with a conservative credit culture. The second quarter loan originations' average yield of 7.93% was slightly ahead of the 7.60% yield achieved in the first quarter. This steady approach to lending and providing high-quality service to our customers will continue to be the compass that helps us navigate a dynamic economic landscape."

"Consistent with prior quarters, our strategy remains to deliver sustainable growth, anchored by strong risk management practices and a culture of building strong customer relationships that have weathered the extreme volatility experienced in recent years."

2024 Versus 2023 Second Quarter Comparison

SEGMENT DATA

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

(in thousands)

Community

Banking

Mortgage

Banking (a)

Holding

Company

Intercompany

Eliminations

BNCCORP

Consolidated

Net interest income (expense)

$

7,842

$

-

$

(245)

$

-

$

7,597

Provision for credit losses

30

-

-

-

30

Non-interest income

1,549

-

596

(677)

1,468

Non-interest expense

6,497

-

784

(677)

6,604

Income (loss) before taxes

2,864

-

(433)

-

2,431

Income tax expense (benefit)

673

-

(102)

-

571

    Net income (loss)

$

2,191

$

-

$

(331)

$

-

$

1,860
















For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Community

Banking

Mortgage

Banking

Holding

Company

Intercompany

Eliminations

BNCCORP

Consolidated

Net interest income (expense)

$

8,114

$

147

$

(218)

$

-

$

8,043

Provision for credit losses

165

-

-

-

165

Non-interest income

1,950

2,172

521

(931)

3,712

Non-interest expense

6,178

4,845

748

(931)

10,840

Income (loss) before taxes

3,721

(2,526)

(445)

-

750

Income tax expense (benefit)

907

(626)

(105)

-

176

    Net income (loss)

$

2,814

$

(1,900)

$

(340)

$

-

$

574

(a) The Company divested the mortgage banking segment in 2023.

The Community Banking Segment reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the quarter compared to $2.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. Interest expense increased by $973 thousand when compared to the 2023 period because of rate increases made by the Federal Reserve, an impact partially offset by a $7.0 million decrease in average interest bearing deposits compared to the prior year period. The increase in interest expense was also offset by $701 thousand higher interest income from loan growth and increased yields on earning assets. The Community Banking Segment reported $401 thousand in lower non-interest income primarily due to a $74 thousand decrease in off balance sheet deposit income and $319 thousand less in management fee income from the Mortgage Segment. Non-interest expense was slightly higher in the 2024 period due to normal inflationary pressures on salaries and benefits, data processing fees, regulatory costs, and other expense, an increase that was partially offset by lower cost for professional services, marketing, occupancy, and office supplies and postage compared to the same period in 2023. Additional savings have been realized as the Company has lowered the number of its full-time equivalent employees by 3.5% since December 31, 2023.

Consolidated net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $7.6 million, a decrease of $446 thousand, or 5.5%, from $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.58% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.68% reported in the prior year period. The increase in interest bearing cash and loans held for investment at higher yields was more than offset by a lower volume of loans held for sale and a significant increase in the cost of deposits.

On a consolidated basis, second-quarter interest income increased $554 thousand, or 5.2%, from $10.7 million to $11.3 million. The 5.30% average yield on interest-earning assets in the quarter improved from the 4.90% average yield in the second quarter of 2023 because of higher yields on interest-earning assets, a $47.7 million year-over-year increase in the average balance of loans held for investment and higher yields and balances of cash and cash equivalents. Those increases were offset by lower debt securities and loans held for sale. It is noteworthy that the Company's variable rate assets have continued to re-price upward to coincide with the rising interest rate environment. The weighted average interest rate on loans held for investment originated in the second quarter of 2024 was 7.93%, compared to 6.27% during the second quarter 2023.

Consolidated interest expense in the second quarter of 2024 was $3.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million from the 2023 period. As a result, the cost of core deposits in the second quarter of 2024 rose to 1.74% versus 1.20% in the second quarter of 2023.

The consolidated average balance of deposits decreased by $19.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.34% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.68% in the same period of 2023. The Company has managed its overall cost of deposits at levels well below the prevailing brokered deposit rates offered by national brokerage firms even while staying focused on maintaining strong liquidity levels.

As of June 30, 2024, nonperforming assets were $3.1 million, representing a ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.33%. These results are a reduction from the $3.4 million in nonperforming assets, a 0.35% ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets, held on December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, $1.7 million of the nonperforming loans were SBA loans supported by material government guarantees. The Company recorded a $30 thousand provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 compared to a $165 thousand provision in the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.38% of loans held for investment as of June 30, 2024 compared to 1.39% on December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income for the Community Banking Segment during the second quarter of 2024 was $1.5 million, compared to $2.0 million in the 2023 second quarter. Bank charges and service fees were $111 thousand lower quarter-over-quarter primarily due to lower deposits held in one-way sell positions. Using an associated banking network, the Company is able to generate fee income on deposits not otherwise deployed by placing those deposits with other financial institutions to meet their liquidity needs. The deposits can be reclaimed for future liquidity use by the Company at any time. Fees derived from the movement of deposits off the balance sheet began late in the first quarter of 2022 and can fluctuate significantly based on our customers' excess funding needs. As of June 30, 2024, off-balance sheet deposits amounted to $16.8 million compared to $34.8 million as of December 31, 2023. Consolidated other income in the second quarter of 2024 increased by $139 thousand compared to previous year period as the Company realized lower losses on the sale of fixed assets of $116 thousand compared to the 2023 period as well as higher SBIC and BOLI revenue year-over-year.

Non-interest expense for the Community Banking Segment during the second quarter of 2024 increased $319 thousand, or 5.2%, year-over-year. The increase is primarily due to higher salaries and benefits, data processing fees, regulatory costs, and other expense which were partially offset by lower costs for professional services, marketing, occupancy, office supplies and postage versus the same period of 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, consolidated income tax expense was $571 thousand, compared to $176 thousand in the second quarter of 2023. Despite this increase, the Company's effective tax rate remained unchanged at 23.5% for both periods.

Tangible book value per common share on June 30, 2024, was $29.05, compared to $30.38 at December 31, 2023. The decrease in tangible book value per common share was driven by the $2.25 dividend declared on February 2, 2024 and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. This was offset by earnings during the period and capital management activities. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 50,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a total cost of $1,162,500, or $23.25 per share, excluding the cost of commissions, transaction charges, and taxes. The Company's tangible common equity capital ratio was 11.16% on June 30, 2024, compared to 11.19% on December 31, 2023.

2024 Versus 2023 Six-Month Comparison

SEGMENT DATA

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(in thousands)

Community

Banking

Mortgage

Banking (a)

Holding

Company

Intercompany

Eliminations

BNCCORP

Consolidated

Net interest income (expense)

$

15,923

$

-

$

(467)

$

-

$

15,456

Provision for credit losses

245

-

-

-

245

Non-interest income

3,167

-

1,137

(1,298)

3,006

Non-interest expense

13,242

-

1,567

(1,298)

13,511

Income (loss) before taxes

5,603

-

(897)

-

4,706

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,317

-

(211)

-

1,106

    Net income (loss)

$

4,286

$

-

$

(686)

$

-

$

3,600
















For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Community

Banking

Mortgage

Banking

Holding

Company

Intercompany

Eliminations

BNCCORP

Consolidated

Net interest income (expense)

$

16,611

$

302

$

(429)

$

-

$

16,484

Provision for credit losses

405

-

-

-

405

Non-interest income

4,177

4,019

1,071

(1,924)

7,343

Non-interest expense

12,689

8,459

1,522

(1,924)

20,746

Income (loss) before taxes

7,694

(4,138)

(880)

-

2,676

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,862

(1,026)

(207)

-

629

    Net income (loss)

$

5,832

$

(3,112)

$

(673)

$

-

$

2,047

(a) The Company divested the mortgage banking segment in 2023.

The Community Banking Segment reported net income of $4.3 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2024 compared to $5.8 million in the same period of 2023. Interest expense increased by $3.2 million when compared to the 2023 period because of rate changes made by the Federal Reserve in addition to the $20.5 million increase in average interest bearing deposits when compared to the prior year period. The increase in interest expense was partially offset by $2.5 million higher interest income from loan growth and increased yields on earning assets. For the first six months of 2024, the Community Banking Segment reported $1.0 million lower non-interest income over the same period of 2023 primarily due to a $373 thousand decrease in off balance sheet deposit income and $664 thousand less in management fee income from the Mortgage Segment that was partially offset by higher SBIC revenues when compared to 2023. Non-interest expense was higher in the 2024 period due to normal inflationary pressures on salaries and benefits, increased data processing fees, regulatory and other expense that was partially offset by lower professional services, marketing, and depreciation compared to the same period in 2023. As noted above, the Company has lowered the number of its full-time equivalent employees by 3.5% since December, 31, 2023.

Consolidated net interest income in the first half of 2024 was $15.5 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 6.2%, from $16.5 million in the first half of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.55% in the 2024 six-month period compared to 3.83% reported in the prior year period. The increase in interest bearing cash and loans held for investment at higher yields was more than offset by a lower volume of loans held for sale and a significant increase in the cost of deposits.

On a consolidated basis, the six-month period interest income increased $2.2 million, or 10.7%, from $20.7 million to $22.9 million. The 5.26% average yield on interest-earning assets in the first half of 2024 was higher than the 4.81% average yield in the first half of 2023 because of higher yields on interest-earning assets, a $48.2 million year-over-year increase in the average balance of loans held for investment and higher yields and balances of cash and cash equivalents. Those increases were offset by lower average balances of debt securities and loans held for sale. It is noteworthy that the Company's variable rate assets have continued to re-price upward to coincide with the rising interest rate environment.

Consolidated interest expense in the first half of 2024 was $7.5 million, an increase of $3.3 million from the 2023 period. As a result, the cost of core deposits in the first six months of 2024 rose to 1.74% versus 0.94% in the first six months of 2023.

The average balance of deposits increased by $5.1 million compared to the first half of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.34% during the first six months of 2024, compared to 1.37% in the same period of 2023. The Company has managed its overall cost of deposits at levels well below the prevailing brokered deposit rates offered by national brokerage firms even while staying focused on maintaining strong liquidity levels.

Non-interest income for the Community Banking Segment in the first six months of 2024 was $3.2 million, compared to $4.2 million in the first six months of 2023. Bank charges and service fees were $410 thousand lower period-over-period primarily due to lower deposits held in one-way sell positions. Fees derived from the movement of deposits off the balance sheet began late in the first quarter of 2022 and can fluctuate significantly based on our customers' excess funding needs. As of June 30, 2024, off-balance sheet deposits amounted to $16.8 million compared to $34.8 million as of December 31, 2023. Consolidated other income in the first six months of 2024 increased by $210 thousand compared to the first six months of 2023 because of a reduction of $127 thousand on losses on sale of fixed assets when compared to the 2023 period along with higher SBIC and BOLI revenue recorded in 2024.

Non-interest expense for the Community Banking Segment in the first six months of 2024 increased $553 thousand, or 4.4%, year-over-year. The increase is primarily due to higher salaries, data processing fees, regulatory costs, and other expenses being partially offset by lower professional service, marketing, and depreciation expense.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, consolidated income tax expense was $1.1 million, compared to $629 thousand in the first half of 2023. Even so, the Company's effective tax rate was 23.5% in the first half of 2024, unchanged from the same period of 2023.

Assets and Liabilities

At the consolidated level, total assets were $915.8 million at June 30, 2024 versus $968.2 million at December 31, 2023. Total loans held for investment were $687.0 million on June 30, 2024 compared to $668.8 million on December 31, 2023. Debt securities decreased $24.7 million from year-end 2023, primarily due to normal amortization, while cash and cash equivalent balances totaled $56.1 million on June 30, 2024 compared to $102.5 million on December 31, 2023.

Total deposits decreased $44.8 million to $792.4 million as of June 30, 2024, from an elevated balance of $837.2 million on December 31, 2023, a move in line with deposit balances reported during the second and third quarters of 2023. During 2023, the Company experienced higher levels of customers deploying excess deposit balances to national brokered deposits to capture short-term rates offered in the market, most often by non-bank brokerage firms. As the Company experienced during 2023, off-balance sheet deposits can fluctuate significantly as a substantial portion of these deposits moved to higher rate opportunities in the short-term markets. The Company continues to focus on developing new deposit relationships and is keenly focused on the importance of liquidity.

The following table provides additional detail to the Company's total deposit relationships:

As of

(In thousands)

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

Deposits:








Non-interest-bearing


$

171,112

$

184,442

$

181,508

Interest-bearing –








Savings, interest checking and money market

546,080

582,855

563,878

Time deposits

75,173

69,906

59,111

Total on balance sheet deposits

792,365

837,203

804,497










Off-balance sheet deposits (1)

16,814

34,792

4,808










Total available deposits

$

809,179

$

871,995

$

809,305

(1) The off-balance sheet deposits above do not include off-balance sheet time deposits that can be brought back on the balance sheet
at various future maturity dates. As of June 30, 2024, the Company managed off-balance sheet time deposit balances of $24.5 million,
compared to $18.7 million time deposit balances as of December 31, 2023 and $34.7 million time deposit balances as of June 30, 2023.

The Company remains highly focused on meeting the needs of its customers and ensuring deposit rates reflect changing market conditions. The Company estimates that deposit insurance and other deposit protection programs secure more than 70% of its customers' deposit balances. This fact, combined with our strong balance sheet and sustained management focus on the Company's relationship-focused culture, has contributed to the Company's ability to maintain a significant deposit base.

Off-balance sheet accounts are primarily utilized to accommodate larger business customers with significant deposits who require daily access to funds and desire FDIC insurance coverage. These off-balance sheet deposits were $34.8 million at year-end 2023 and decreased to $16.8 million at June 30, 2024. Off-balance sheet deposits can fluctuate greatly as customers' needs and objectives evolve. The Company earns non-interest income through the associated banking network for the utilization of these funds.

Trust assets under administration increased 3.9%, or $15.0 million, to $403.8 million at June 30, 2024, from $388.8 million at December 31, 2023. During the first half of 2024, the Company benefited from material market value increases coupled with the acquisition of new assets under administration.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $9.4 million as of June 30, 2024, versus $9.3 million on December 31, 2023. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment on June 30, 2024 decreased slightly from 1.39% as of December 31, 2023 to 1.38% at current quarter end.

Past due loans for a period of 31-89 days decreased to $364 thousand as of June 30, 2024, compared to $4.8 million as of December 31, 2023, as these loans migrated back to a current status. Nonperforming assets were $3.1 million on June 30, 2024, compared to $3.4 million on December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming assets-to-total-assets was 0.33% at June 30, 2024 versus 0.35% at December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, $1.7 million of the nonperforming loans were SBA loans that are supported by material government guarantees. As of June 30, 2024, the Company did not hold any other real estate and held $11 thousand in repossessed assets. As of December 31, 2023, the Company did not hold any other real estate and held $33 thousand in repossessed assets.

As of June 30, 2024, classified loans were $5.4 million with $3.0 million of the balance on non-accrual. These results compare to year-end 2023 where the Company held $5.3 million of classified loans with $2.5 million of those loans on non-accrual. As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had $11.8 million and $2.4 million, respectively, of potentially problematic loans, which are risk-rated as "watch list".

Significant macroeconomic and geopolitical factors are present and evolving and the Company continues to monitor their possible impact on the performance of the loan portfolio.

BNC's loans held for investment are geographically concentrated in North Dakota and Arizona, comprising 57% and 23%, respectively, of the Company's total loans held for investment portfolio.

The North Dakota economy is influenced by the energy and agriculture industries. Changes in energy supply and demand have recently caused an increase in oil prices to the benefit of the oil industry and ancillary services. Potential risks to North Dakota's energy industry include the possibility of adverse national legislation and changes in economic conditions that reduce energy production. Depending on the severity of their impact, these factors could present potential challenges to credit quality in North Dakota.

The Arizona economy continues to diversify, but continues to be influenced by the leisure and travel industries. Positive trends in both industries have been noted, but an extended slowdown in these industries may negatively impact credit quality in Arizona. While the Company's portfolio includes various sized loans spread over a large number of industry sectors, it has meaningful concentrations of loans to the hospitality and commercial real estate industries.

The following table approximately describes the Company's concentrations by:

Loans Held for Investment by Industry Sector










(in thousands)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Non-owner Occupied Commercial Real estate – not otherwise categorized

$

193,127

28

%

$

198,428

30

%

Consumer, not otherwise categorized

103,451

15


99,702

15

Hotels

82,704

12


83,985

13

Retail trade

36,171

5


35,827

5

Healthcare and social assistance

39,798

6


32,011

5

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

36,622

5


33,503

5

Transportation and warehousing

29,694

4


27,905

4

Art, entertainment and recreation

28,122

4


27,507

4

Non-hotel accommodation and food service

25,515

4


24,637

4

Mining, oil and gas extraction

21,483

3


22,149

3

Other service

13,775

2


11,940

2

Construction contractors

12,073

2


16,082

2

Professional, scientific, and technical services

11,585

2


9,570

1

Real estate and rental and leasing support services

9,761

2


9,804

2

Manufacturing

9,665

2


7,801

1

Finance and insurance

9,141

1


6,781

1

Public administration

7,365

1


7,837

1

Educational services

6,339

1


4,246

1

All other

9,504

1


8,051

1

   Gross loans held for investment

$

685,895

100

%

$

667,766

100

%

The Company's loans to the hospitality industry have shown signs of improved credit quality that are reflected by improved hotel occupancy and restaurant utilization trends. Hotel operators in BNC's loan portfolio are reporting positive trends and, in some cases, stronger balance sheets. Despite these positive indications, labor shortages limit the ability of the industry to fully capitalize on these trends and the potential for inflationary impacts on travel and leisure activities continue to be closely monitored. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's loans related to office space were 2.90% of loans held for investment, and are primarily concentrated in North Dakota, with only 0.27% within the Arizona market.

Capital

Banks and bank holding companies operate under separate regulatory capital requirements. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's capital ratios exceeded all regulatory capital thresholds, including the capital conservation buffer.

A summary of BNC's capital ratios is presented below:

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

BNCCORP, INC. (Consolidated)



   Tier 1 leverage

14.30 %

14.52 %

   Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

13.81 %

14.58 %

   Tier 1 risk based capital

15.71 %

16.49 %

   Total risk based capital

16.87 %

17.64 %

   Tangible common equity

11.16 %

11.19 %





BNC National Bank



   Tier 1 leverage

13.36 %

12.54 %

   Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

14.68 %

14.25 %

   Tier 1 risk based capital

14.68 %

14.25 %

   Total risk based capital

15.84 %

15.40 %

Tangible common equity

11.98 %

10.96 %

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which is generally a comparison of a bank's core equity capital to its total risk weighted assets, is a measure of the current risk profile of the Bank's asset base from a regulatory perspective. The Tier 1 leverage ratio, which is based on average assets, does not consider the mix of risk-weighted assets.

The Company regularly evaluates the sufficiency of its capital to ensure compliance with regulatory capital standards and to serve as a source of strength for the Bank. The Company manages capital by assessing the composition of capital and the amounts available for growth, risk, or other purposes.

The Company made an election at the adoption of BASEL III to exclude changes in accumulated other comprehensive income from the calculation of regulatory ratios.

The decrease in consolidated capital ratios was due to the $2.25 one-time special dividend declared and paid in the first quarter of 2024. The dividend was paid from cash being held at the holding company.

Share Repurchases

In December 2020, our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to 175,000 shares of BNCCORP, INC. outstanding common stock. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 50,000 shares of common stock for a total cost of $1,162,500, or $23.25 per share, excluding the cost of commissions, transaction charges and taxes. No other share repurchase of common stock were made by the Company during 2024. As of June 30, 2024, there was 125,000 shares remaining under the Board of Directors' current authorized share repurchase program.

About BNCCORP, INC.

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona from 11 locations.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of BNC. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "at the present time", "plan", "optimistic", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "future" and other expressions relating to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations regarding future market conditions and our ability to capture opportunities and pursue growth strategies, our expected operating results such as revenue growth and earnings and our expectations of the effects of the regulatory environment or future pandemics on our earnings for the foreseeable future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics, the impact of current and future regulation; the risks of loans and investments, including dependence on local and regional economic conditions; competition for our customers from other providers of financial services; possible adverse effects of changes in interest rates, including the effects of such changes on derivative contracts and associated accounting consequences; risks associated with our acquisition and growth strategies; and other risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, all statements in this news release, including forward-looking statements, speak only of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

This press release contains references to financial measures, which are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common equity to total period end assets ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included as the Company believes they are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial condition.

 (Financial tables attached)

 

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



For the Quarter

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2024

2023

2024

2023

INCOME STATEMENT













Interest income

$

11,251

$

10,697

$

22,928

$

20,703

Interest expense

3,654

2,654

7,472

4,219

Net interest income

7,597

8,043

15,456

16,484

Provision for credit losses

30

165

245

405

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

7,567

7,878

15,211

16,079

Non-interest income











Bank charges and service fees

774

885

1,567

1,977

Wealth management revenues

502

483

1,000

970

Mortgage banking revenues

-

2,292

-

4,148

Gains on sales of loans, net

3

2

3

10

Gains on sales of debt securities, net

-

-

-

12

Other



189

50

436

226

Total non-interest income



1,468

3,712

3,006

7,343

Non-interest expense











Salaries and employee benefits

3,769

5,061

7,812

10,004

Professional services

263

1,689

518

2,586

Data processing fees

862

1,064

1,707

2,053

Marketing and promotion

194

1,360

382

2,729

Occupancy

378

482

768

994

Regulatory costs

137

94

272

200

Depreciation and amortization

273

284

539

577

Office supplies and postage

102

132

198

228

Other

626

674

1,315

1,375

Total non-interest expense

6,604

10,840

13,511

20,746

Income before taxes

2,431

750

4,706

2,676

Income tax expense

571

176

1,106

629

Net income

$

1,860

$

574

$

3,600

$

2,047













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES













Common shares outstanding (a)



3,533,359

3,578,029

3,555,215

3,576,803

Dilutive effect of share-based compensation



5,793

2,244

5,516

2,281

Adjusted weighted average shares (b)



3,539,152

3,580,273

3,560,731

3,579,084













EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA













Basic earnings per common share


$

0.53

$

0.16

$

1.01

$

0.57

Diluted earnings per common share


$

0.53

$

0.16

$

1.01

$

0.57


(a)

Denominator for basic earnings per common share

(b)

Denominator for diluted earnings per common share

 

 BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



As of

(In thousands, except share, per-share and full-time equivalent data)

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

BALANCE SHEET DATA








Cash and cash equivalents

$

56,104

$

102,454

$

16,640

Debt securities available for sale

135,082

159,772

165,745

FRB and FHLB stock

2,387

2,372

2,938

Loans held for sale-mortgage banking

-

-

67,228

Loans held for investment

687,009

668,808

640,989

Allowance for credit losses

(9,448)

(9,284)

(9,000)

Net loans held for investment

677,561

659,524

631,989

Premises and equipment, net

11,102

10,955

11,247

Operating lease right of use asset

771

938

867

Accrued interest receivable

4,299

4,206

3,458

Other

28,513

27,984

29,661

Total assets

$

915,819

$

968,205

$

929,773










Deposits:








Non-interest-bearing

$

171,112

$

184,442

$

181,508

Interest-bearing –








Savings, interest checking and money market

546,080

582,855

563,878

Time deposits

75,173

69,906

59,111

Total deposits

792,365

837,203

804,497

Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in Company's subordinated debentures

15,464

15,464

15,000

Accrued interest payable

1,095

937

451

Accrued expenses

2,856

4,105

4,987

Operating lease liabilities

870

1,048

986

Other

854

1,030

1,026

Total liabilities

813,504

859,787

826,947

Common stock

35

36

36

Capital surplus – common stock

26,841

26,572

26,634

Retained earnings

88,643

93,186

89,528

Treasury stock

(2,687)

(1,528)

(1,664)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

(10,517)

(9,848)

(11,708)

Total stockholders' equity

102,315

108,418

102,826

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

915,819

$

968,205

$

929,773










OTHER SELECTED DATA










Trust assets under administration

$

403,839

$

388,829

$

380,422

Core deposits (1)

$

792,365

$

837,203

$

804,497

Tangible book value per common share (2)

$

29.05

$

30.38

$

28.87

Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, net

$

32.04

$

33.13

$

32.16

Full time equivalent employees

139

144

207

Common shares outstanding

3,521,710

3,569,210

3,561,334


(1)

Core deposits consist of all deposits and repurchase agreements with customers.

(2)

Tangible book value per common share is equal to book value per common share.

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

AVERAGE BALANCE, YIELD EARNED, AND COST PAID

For the Quarter Ended

June 30, 2024

For the Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023

Quarter-Over-Quarter

Comparison

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned
or Paid

Average
Yield or
Cost

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned
or Paid

Average
Yield or
Cost

Change Due to










Rate

Volume

Total

Assets
























Interest-bearing due from banks

$

46,258

$

631

5.48 %

$

27,829

$

358

5.15 %

$

24

$

249

$

273

FRB and FHLB stock

2,387

38

6.40 %

2,938

36

4.91 %

7

(5)

2

Debt securities available for sale

136,806

1,173

3.45 %

170,176

1,361

3.21 %

96

(284)

(188)

Loans held for sale-mortgage banking

-

-

0.00 %

53,857

732

5.45 %

(366)

(366)

(732)

Loans held for investment

677,454

9,409

5.59 %

629,712

8,210

5.23 %

557

642

1,199

Allowance for credit losses

(9,431)

-

0.00 %

(8,922)

-

0.00 %

-

-

-

    Total

$

853,474

$

11,251

5.30 %

$

875,590

$

10,697

4.90 %

$

318

$

236

$

554


























Liabilities
























Interest checking and money market

$

497,882

$

2,803

2.26 %

$

516,489

$

2,238

1.74 %

$

463

$

102

$

565

Savings

43,278

12

0.11 %

48,099

13

0.11 %

-

(1)

(1)

Time deposits

70,535

575

3.28 %

54,150

154

1.14 %

360

61

421

Short-term borrowings

-

-

0.00 %

212

-

0.00 %

-

-

-

Subordinated debentures

15,464

264

6.86 %

15,000

249

6.67 %

7

8

15

    Total

$

627,159

$

3,654

2.34 %

$

633,950

$

2,654

1.68 %

$

830

$

170

$

1,000

Net Interest Income



$

7,597





$

8,043










Net Interest Spread






2.96 %






3.22 %








Net Interest Margin






3.58 %






3.68 %









AVERAGE BALANCE, YIELD EARNED, AND COST PAID

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Six Month

Comparison

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned
or Paid

Average
Yield or
Cost

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned
or Paid

Average
Yield or
Cost

Change Due to










Rate

Volume

Total

Assets
























Interest-bearing due from banks

$

65,896

$

1,796

5.48 %

$

33,998

$

793

4.70 %

$

151

$

852

$

1,003

FRB and FHLB stock

2,380

71

6.00 %

3,008

72

4.83 %

11

(12)

(1)

Debt securities available for sale

142,325

2,437

3.44 %

172,871

2,737

3.19 %

189

(489)

(300)

Loans held for sale-mortgage banking

-

-

0.00 %

41,492

1,130

5.49 %

(565)

(565)

(1,130)

Loans held for investment

674,745

18,624

5.55 %

626,507

15,971

5.14 %

1,342

1,311

2,653

Allowance for credit losses

(9,357)

-

0.00 %

(8,844)

-

0.00 %

-

-

-

    Total

$

875,989

$

22,928

5.26 %

$

869,032

$

20,703

4.81 %

$

1,128

$

1,097

$

2,225


























Liabilities
























Interest checking and money market

$

514,559

$

5,838

2.28 %

$

502,764

$

3,478

1.40 %

$

1,403

$

957

$

2,360

Savings

43,174

23

0.11 %

50,517

24

0.09 %

3

(4)

(1)

Time deposits

70,025

1,085

3.12 %

53,933

231

0.86 %

764

90

854

Short-term borrowings

-

-

0.00 %

501

6

2.42 %

(3)

(3)

(6)

Subordinated debentures

15,464

526

6.84 %

15,000

480

6.45 %

30

16

46

    Total

$

643,222

$

7,472

2.34 %

$

622,715

$

4,219

1.37 %

$

2,197

$

1,056

$

3,253

Net Interest Income



$

15,456





$

16,484










Net Interest Spread






2.93 %






3.44 %








Net Interest Margin






3.55 %






3.83 %








 

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



For the Quarter

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

(In thousands)


2024

2023

2024

2023

OTHER AVERAGE BALANCES













Total assets



907,476

930,674

929,850

923,692

Core deposits



784,981

804,922

803,323

798,482

Total equity



101,024

104,780

102,420

103,782

KEY RATIOS













Return on average common stockholders' equity (a)



6.67 %

2.00 %

6.39 %

3.61 %

Return on average assets (b)



0.82 %

0.25 %

0.78 %

0.45 %

Efficiency ratio (Consolidated)



72.86 %

92.22 %

73.18 %

87.07 %

Efficiency ratio (Bank)



69.22 %

88.71 %

69.40 %

83.78 %


(a)

Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average common equity (less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)) as the denominator.

(b)

Return on average assets is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average total assets as the denominator.

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



As of

(In thousands)

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

ASSET QUALITY










Loans 90 days or more delinquent and accruing interest

$

85

$

832

$

-

Non-accrual loans

2,970

2,519

1,434

Total nonperforming loans

$

3,055

$

3,351

$

1,434

Repossessed assets, net

11

33

42

Total nonperforming assets

$

3,066

$

3,384

$

1,476

Allowance for credit losses

$

9,448

$

9,284

$

9,000

Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans

0.44 %

0.50 %

0.20 %

Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets

0.33 %

0.35 %

0.16 %

Ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets

0.33 %

0.35 %

0.15 %

Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment                



1.38 %

1.39 %

1.40 %

Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.38 %

1.39 %

1.27 %

Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

309 %

277 %

628 %


For the Quarter

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Changes in Nonperforming Loans:











Balance, beginning of period

$

3,433

$

1,469

$

3,351

$

1,355

Additions to nonperforming

617

121

1,583

332

Charge-offs

(1)

(80)

(2)

(87)

Reclassified back to performing

(883)

-

(1,715)

(1)

Principal payments received

(97)

(45)

(130)

(119)

Transferred to repossessed assets

(14)

(31)

(32)

(46)

Balance, end of period

$

3,055

$

1,434

$

3,055

$

1,434

 

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



For the Quarter

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Changes in Allowance for Credit Losses:













Balance, beginning of period

$

9,623

$

9,145

$

9,459

$

8,831

Cumulative effect of CECL adoption

-

-

-

125

Provision

30

165

245

405

Loans charged off

(74)

(108)

(129)

(165)

Loan recoveries

24

10

28

16

Balance, end of period

$

9,603

$

9,212

$

9,603

$

9,212













Components:











Allowance for loan losses

$

9,448

$

9,000

$

9,448

$

9,000

Allowance for unfunded commitments

$

155

$

212

$

155

$

212













Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans

(0.007) %

(0.014) %

(0.015) %

(0.022) %

Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans, annualized

(0.030) %

(0.057) %

(0.030) %

(0.045) %

 

As of

(In thousands)

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

CREDIT CONCENTRATIONS








North Dakota










Commercial and industrial

$

63,168

$

62,019

$

63,052

Construction

1,420

5,247

16,550

Agricultural

38,701

35,220

31,062

Land and land development

8,507

7,992

6,225

Owner-occupied commercial real estate

36,596

35,260

31,637

Commercial real estate

134,852

135,858

124,619

Small business administration

18,843

18,046

17,782

Consumer

91,974

88,066

84,891

Subtotal gross loans held for investment

$

394,061

$

387,708

$

375,818

Consolidated








Commercial and industrial

$

95,577

$

93,949

$

97,856

Construction

8,474

21,648

34,821

Agricultural

41,702

37,720

33,587

Land and land development

10,689

8,416

7,862

Owner-occupied commercial real estate

86,706

84,386

75,225

Commercial real estate

250,784

245,939

232,222

Small business administration

75,030

63,836

55,862

Consumer

116,933

111,872

102,476

Total gross loans held for investment

$

685,895

$

667,766

$

639,911

SOURCE BNCCORP, INC.

