BNCCORP, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER NET INCOME OF $574 THOUSAND, OR $0.16 PER DILUTED SHARE, COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT REPORTED NET INCOME OF $2.8 MILLION, OR $0.79 PER DILUTED SHARE

Highlights

For the quarter, the Community Banking segment reported net income of $2.8 million , or $0.79 per diluted share, unchanged from the same period of 2022.

The Mortgage Banking segment reported a net loss of $1.9 million for the quarter, including $1.4 million of one-time expenses associated with the sale of assets and assumption of liabilities on June 16, 2023 , compared to a net loss of $580 thousand in the 2022 period.

Net interest margin increased to 3.68% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.31% during the second quarter of 2022.

There were no outstanding borrowings as of June 30, 2023 , unchanged from December 31, 2022 . Estimated liquid assets remain strong at $164.4 million with an additional $165.0 million of borrowing capacity at June 30, 2023 .

New loans held for investment origination activity during the second quarter of 2023 resulted in an increase of $10.8 million , or 1.7%, in loans held for investment.

Loans held for investment-to-deposit ratio increased to 79.7% from 75.2% at December 31, 2022 and 70.3% at June 30, 2022 .

Allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2023 was 1.40% of loans held for investment compared to 1.43% as of December 31, 2022 .

Non-performing assets slightly increased to $1.5 million as of June 30, 2023 , compared to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022 .

BISMARCK, N.D., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

"With the sale of our mortgage division completed, we are laser focused on the performance of our core banking franchise. Our liquidity, credit quality, and capital positions remain strong and our customer relationships have proven to be deep," said Daniel J. Collins, BNC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We saw those strengths at work in the second quarter where, despite the rapid pace of interest rate increases and the economic uncertainty many feel, our quality net loan growth continued."

Mr. Collins continued, "It is noteworthy that competition for deposits increased significantly in the second quarter as national news prompted greater focus on deposit rates. While customers with deposit balances beyond their near-term needs redeployed portions of their cash to high-yielding instruments, here again we see our strong customer relationship focus mitigating some of that impact."

Collins continued, "Looking ahead to the remainder of 2023, we are focused on growing our community banking business relationships as well as reviewing our post mortgage infrastructure. Our objectives are to continue a measured trend of loan growth and to protect our strong financial position. Credit quality continues to be a critical metric for us as a good indicator of future performance and as a good fulcrum on which to balance opportunity and risk. Our inherently conservative approach has served us well over the years and will continue to be our guiding star in 2023 and beyond. Accordingly, we remain confident that our superior customer service and broad range of financial products will continue to meet the needs of existing and future clients."

2023 Versus 2022 Second Quarter Comparison

SEGMENT DATA For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands) Community Banking

Mortgage Banking

Holding Company

Intercompany Eliminations

BNCCORP Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 8,114

$ 147

$ (218)

$ -

$ 8,043 Provision for credit losses

165



-



-



-



165 Non-interest income

1,950



2,172



521



(931)



3,712 Non-interest expense

6,178



4,845



748



(931)



10,840 Income (loss) before taxes

3,721



(2,526)



(445)



-



750 Income tax expense (benefit)

907



(626)



(105)



-



176 Net income (loss) $ 2,814

$ (1,900)

$ (340)

$ -

$ 574































For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022



Community Banking

Mortgage Banking

Holding Company

Intercompany Eliminations

BNCCORP Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 7,021

$ 442

$ (85)

$ -

$ 7,378 Credit for credit losses

-



-



-



-



- Non-interest income

2,579



3,781



537



(1,119)



5,778 Non-interest expense

5,905



4,994



750



(1,119)



10,530 Income (loss) before taxes

3,695



(771)



(298)



-



2,626 Income tax expense (benefit)

878



(191)



(70)



-



617 Net income (loss) $ 2,817

$ (580)

$ (228)

$ -

$ 2,009































The Community Banking Segment reported net income of $2.8 million, or 0.79 per diluted share, unchanged from the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2023 produced higher net interest income and bank charges and service fees that were offset by lower gains on sales of loans, other income and higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expense compared to the same period of 2022.

The Mortgage Banking Segment reported a net loss of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $580 thousand in the 2022 period. The decrease was driven by a reduction in the mortgage segment revenues to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 versus $4.2 million in the same prior-year period. Non-interest expenses related to mortgage operations decreased by $149 thousand year-over-year, as the Company recorded $1.4 million of expenses associated with the sale of certain assets to and assumption of certain operating liabilities by First Federal Bank on June 16, 2023. The $1.4 million charge was comprised of a $570 thousand accrual for costs to originate and sell the remaining commitments to fund loans, $360 thousand for employee severance costs, $238 thousand for write-downs of fixed asset and contract costs, and $270 thousand for other professional services related to the transaction close. As of June 30, 2023, the Company maintained $67.2 million of mortgage loans held for sale and future commitments to fund mortgage loans of $56.6 million along with the corresponding hedge positions. The Company anticipates final settlement of the loans and hedge positions will occur during the third quarter of 2023.

Consolidated net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $8.0 million, an increase of $665 thousand, or 9.0%, up from $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net interest margin increased to 3.68% in the 2023 second quarter from 3.31% in the year-earlier period. The Community Banking Segment reported a year-over-year increase of $1.1 million, or 15.5%, from $7.0 million in 2022 to $8.1 million in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment and overall higher yields that were partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits.

On a consolidated basis, second quarter interest income increased 37.3%, from $7.8 million to $10.7 million. This increase improved the yield on average interest-earning assets substantially in the second quarter of 2023, growing to 4.90% compared to 3.50% in the 2022 second quarter. The Community Banking Segment reported interest income of $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $7.4 million for the 2022 quarter. The increase was the result of higher yields on interest-earning assets and an $83.8 million quarter-over-quarter increase in the average balance of loans held for investment and higher yields on cash and debt securities. It is noteworthy that the Company's variable rate assets have continued to re-price in step with interest rate movements by the Federal Reserve. Furthermore, the Company is receiving higher yields on new loan originations.

Consolidated interest expense in the second quarter of 2023 was $2.7 million, an increase of $2.2 million from the 2022 period. The cost of core deposits in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022 was 1.20% and 0.16%, respectively. Within the Community Banking Segment, the 2023 second quarter average balance of deposits decreased by $4.7 million when compared to second quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.54% during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.21% in the same period of 2022. The Company continues to actively manage its overall cost of deposits well below the prevailing brokered deposit rates offered by national brokerage firms while staying focused on maintaining strong liquidity levels.

As of June 30, 2023, credit metrics remained stable with $1.5 million of nonperforming assets, representing a 0.16% nonperforming assets-to-total-assets ratio. These results are comparable to the $1.4 million in nonperforming assets, a 0.15% ratio of nonperforming assets-to-total-assets held on December 31, 2022. The Company recorded a $165 thousand provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 compared to no provision in the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.40% of loans held for investment on June 30, 2023, from 1.43% on December 31, 2022.

Non-interest income for the Community Banking Segment during the second quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million, compared to $2.6 million in the 2022 second quarter. Bank charges and service fees were $132 thousand higher quarter-over-quarter due to higher letter of credit fees and from the movement of deposits to one-way sell positions. Fees derived from the movement of deposits off the balance sheet began late in the first quarter of 2022 and can fluctuate significantly based on our customer's use of their excess funding. The Company experienced a significant decrease in the level of off-balance sheet deposits during the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, off-balance sheet deposits amounted to $4.8 million compared to $187.5 million as of June 30, 2022. Through the use of an associated banking network, the Company is able to generate fee income on deposits that are not otherwise deployed. The deposits are placed with another financial institution by the associated banking network to meet their liquidity needs, but can be reclaimed for future liquidity use by the Company at any time. Gains on sales of loans decreased period-over-period by $217 thousand as the premiums available on sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans has become less attractive in recent quarters. Other income decreased by $528 thousand when comparing the second quarter of 2023 to 2022 as the Company recorded gains on the sale of the Golden Valley, MN location in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expense for the Community Banking Segment during the second quarter of 2023 increased $273 thousand, or 4.6%, to $6.2 million from $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily due to higher salary, data processing, and occupancy expenses. These higher costs reflect normal inflationary increases as well as assuming a greater percentage of shared service costs because of significantly reduced mortgage banking operations compared to the prior year period. Shared service costs will continue to increase in the Community Banking Segment as the Mortgage Banking Segment winds-down.

In the second quarter of 2023, income tax expense on a consolidated basis was $176 thousand, compared to $617 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate was 23.5% in the second quarter of 2023, unchanged from the same period of 2022.

Tangible book value per common share on June 30, 2023, was $28.87, compared to $28.19 at December 31, 2022. The increase in tangible book value per common share was driven by increased retained earnings and positive adjustments to the tax-effected fair value of debt securities available for sale as evidenced in the reduction of accumulated other comprehensive losses. The Company's tangible common equity capital ratio was 11.05% on June 30, 2023, compared to 10.63% on December 31, 2022.

2023 Versus 2022 Six-Month Comparison

SEGMENT DATA For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands) Community Banking

Mortgage Banking

Holding Company

Intercompany Eliminations

BNCCORP Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 16,611

$ 302

$ (429)

$ -

$ 16,484 Provision for credit losses

405



-



-



-



405 Non-interest income

4,177



4,019



1,071



(1,924)



7,343 Non-interest expense

12,689



8,459



1,522



(1,924)



20,746 Income (loss) before taxes

7,694



(4,138)



(880)



-



2,676 Income tax expense (benefit)

1,862



(1,026)



(207)



-



629 Net income (loss) $ 5,832

$ (3,112)

$ (673)

$ -

$ 2,047































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



Community Banking

Mortgage Banking

Holding Company

Intercompany Eliminations

BNCCORP Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 13,536

$ 891

$ (140)

$ -

$ 14,287 Credit for credit losses

(550)



-



-



-



(550) Non-interest income

4,493



7,921



1,048



(2,172)



11,290 Non-interest expense

12,022



10,262



1,463



(2,172)



21,575 Income (loss) before taxes

6,557



(1,450)



(555)



-



4,552 Income tax expense (benefit)

1,559



(359)



(130)



-



1,070 Net income (loss) $ 4,998

$ (1,091)

$ (425)

$ -

$ 3,482































































The Community Banking Segment reported net income of $5.8 million in the first six months of 2023, compared to $5.0 million in the same period of 2022. In the first six months, earnings per diluted share was $1.63 versus $1.40 in the first six months of 2022. The first half of 2023 produced higher net interest income and higher bank charges and service fees compared to the same period of 2022. These results were offset by lower wealth management revenue, gains on sale of loans, other income and an increased provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expense when compared to the 2022 period.

The Mortgage Banking Segment reported a net loss of $3.1 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was driven by a reduction in mortgage segment revenues to $4.3 million in the first half of 2023 versus $8.8 million in the prior-year period. Non-interest expenses related to mortgage operations decreased by $1.8 million year-over-year, which included $1.4 million of expenses associated with the sale of certain assets to and assumption of certain operating liabilities by First Federal Bank on June 16, 2023.

Consolidated net interest income in the first half of 2023 was $16.5 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 15.4%, from $14.3 million in the first half of 2022. Net interest margin increased to 3.83% in the 2023 six-month period from 3.05% in the year-earlier period. The Community Banking Segment reported a year-over-year increase of $3.1 million, or 22.7%, from $13.5 million in first half of 2022 to $16.6 million in the comparable 2023 period. The increase was primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment and overall higher yields that were partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits.

On a consolidated basis, interest income increased by $5.6 million, or 37.2%, to $20.7 million for the six-month period of 2023, compared to $15.1 million in the six-month period of 2022. For the same periods, the yield on average interest-earning assets improved significantly to 4.81% in the first half of 2023, compared to 3.22% in the 2022 first half. The Community Banking Segment reported interest income of $20.4 million in the 2023 first half compared to $14.2 million in the 2022 first half, an increase of $6.2 million, or 43.6%. The increase is the result of higher yields on interest-earning assets and an $88.9 million increase in average balances of loans held for investment. It is noteworthy that the Company's variable rate assets have continued to re-price in step with interest rate movements by the Federal Reserve and the Company is receiving higher yields on new loan originations.

Consolidated interest expense in the first half of 2023 was $4.2 million, an increase of $3.4 million from the 2022 period. The cost of core deposits in the first six months of 2023 and 2022 was 0.94% and 0.15%, respectively. Within the Community Banking Segment, the average balance of deposits decreased by $60.5 million when compared to the first half of 2022. The primary driver of the decrease in average balances was the movement of deposits off the balance sheet at the end of the first quarter of 2022 through the use of an associated banking network. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.22% during the first six months of 2023, compared to 0.20% in the same period of 2022. The Company continues to actively manage its overall cost of deposits well below the prevailing brokered deposit rates offered by national brokerage firms while staying focused on maintaining liquidity.

The Company recorded a $405 thousand provision for credit losses in the first six months of 2023. By comparison, the Company credited provision expense to release $550 thousand of its allowance for credit losses in the first six months of 2022 as pandemic risks subsided. The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.40% of loans held for investment on June 30, 2023, compared to 1.43% on December 31, 2022.

The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, on January 1, 2023, and applied the standard as a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings. At adoption, the Company recorded a $125 thousand increase to the allowance for credit losses, which was comprised of a $64 thousand decrease in the allowance for loan losses and a $189 thousand increase to the allowance for unfunded commitments. The after-tax impact resulted in a $94 thousand decrease to retained earnings. The tax effect resulted in an increase to deferred tax assets.

Non-interest income for the Community Banking Segment in first six months of 2023 was $4.2 million, compared to $4.5 million in the first six months of 2022. The decrease was driven by a reduction in wealth management revenues, gains on sale of loans, and other income that were partially offset by increased bank charges and services fees. Wealth management revenues decreased $81 thousand, or 7.0%, largely due to the mix of fees associated with more conservative investment vehicles. During 2023, the Company has seen increases in assets under administration from new investments in U.S. Treasury securities. Assets under administration were $380.4 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $346.4 million at June 30, 2022. Gains on sales of loans decreased period-over-period by $229 thousand as the premiums earned on sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans has become less attractive in recent quarter. Other income decreased by $638 thousand when comparing the second quarter of 2023 to 2022 as the Company recorded gains on the sale of the Golden Valley, MN location in the second quarter of 2022. Bank charges and service fees were $624 thousand higher in the first six months of 2023 due to higher letter of credit fees and from the movement of deposits to one-way sell positions.

Non-interest expense for the Community Banking Segment increased $667 thousand, or 5.5%, to $12.7 million from $12.0 million in the first half of 2022. The increase is primarily due to higher salary, marketing, and other expenses being partially offset by lower regulatory costs and depreciation expense. These higher costs reflect normal inflationary increases as well as assuming a greater percentage of shared service costs because of significantly reduced mortgage banking operations compared to the prior year period. Shared service costs will continue to increase in the Community Banking Segment as the Mortgage Banking Segment winds-down.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, income tax expense on a consolidated basis was $629 thousand, compared to $1.1 million in the first half of 2022. The effective tax rate was 23.5% in the first half of 2023 unchanged from the same period of 2022.

Assets and Liabilities

At the consolidated level, total assets were $929.8 million at June 30, 2023 versus $943.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Total loans held for investment were $641.0 million on June 30, 2023 compared to $616.6 million on December 31, 2022. Loans held for sale as of June 30, 2023, were $67.2 million, an increase of $29.5 million compared to December 31, 2022. Debt securities decreased $9.1 million from year-end 2022 while cash and cash equivalent balances totaled $16.6 million on June 30, 2023 compared to $74.0 million on December 31, 2022. The reduction in cash and cash equivalents during the quarter is due to increased funding of loans and the reduction in deposit balances.

Total deposits decreased $15.1 million to $804.5 million on June 30, 2023, from $819.6 million on December 31, 2022. While the Company continues to enjoy strong and enduring customer relationships, during the second quarter of 2023, the Company experienced elevated levels of customers deploying excess deposit balances to national brokered deposits to capture short-term rates offered in the market, most often by non-bank brokerage firms. Off-balance sheet deposits can fluctuate significantly as the Company experienced in the second quarter of 2023 as a significant portion of these deposits were moved to higher rate opportunities in the short-term markets. The Company continues to focus on new deposit relationships and is keenly focused on the importance of liquidity.

The following table provides additional detail to the Company's total deposit relationships:





As of (In thousands)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022 Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing

$ 181,508

$ 207,232

$ 192,640 Interest-bearing –

















Savings, interest checking and money market



563,878



554,577



538,176 Time deposits



59,111



57,775



63,231 Total on balance sheet deposits



804,497



819,584



794,047



















Off-balance sheet deposits (1)



4,808



187,407



187,475



















Total available deposits

$ 809,305

$ 1,006,991

$ 981,522

(1) The off-balance sheet deposits above do not include off-balance sheet time deposit that can be brought back on the balance sheet at various future maturity dates. As of June 30, 2023, the Company managed off-balance sheet time deposit balances of $34.7 million, compared to no time deposit balances as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022.





The Company remains highly focused on meeting the needs of its customers and ensuring deposit rates reflect changing market conditions. The Company estimates that deposit insurance and other deposit protection programs secure greater than 70% of its customer's deposit balances. This fact, combined with our strong balance sheet and relationship-focused culture has allowed the Company to maintain a significant deposit base.

Off-balance sheet accounts are primarily utilized to accommodate larger business customer with significant deposits that require daily access to funds and provide for FDIC insurance coverage. The Company maintained $62.8 million of off-balance sheet deposits late in the first quarter of 2022 and further expanded its use throughout 2022. These off-balance sheet deposits grew to $187.4 million at year-end 2022 and were $4.8 million at June 30, 2023. These off-balance sheet deposits can fluctuate greatly as customers' balance utilization demands evolve. The Company earns non-interest income through the associated banking network for the utilization of these funds.

Trust assets under administration increased 7.9%, or $27.7 million, to $380.4 million at June 30, 2023, from $352.7 million at December 31, 2022. During the first half of 2023, the Company benefited from acquiring new assets under administration coupled with market value increases.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $9.0 million as of June 30, 2023, versus $8.8 million on December 31, 2022. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment on June 30, 2023 decreased slightly from 1.43% as of December 31, 2022 to 1.40% at current quarter's end.

Past due loans for a period of 31-89 days decreased to $156 thousand as of June 30, 2023, compared to $292 thousand as of December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets, consisting of loans, increased slightly to $1.5 million on June 30, 2023, compared to $1.4 million on December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming assets-to-total-assets was 0.16% at June 30, 2023 versus 0.15% at December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the Company did not hold any other real estate and held $42 thousand in repossessed assets. As of December 31, 2022, the Company did not hold any other real estate and held $64 thousand in repossessed assets.

As of June 30, 2023, classified loans were $5.0 million with $1.4 million of loans on non-accrual. These results compare to year-end 2022 where the Company reported $3.6 million of classified loans and $1.4 million of loans on non-accrual. Similarly, as of June 30, 2023, the Company had $2.6 million of potentially problematic loans, which are risk-rated as "watch list", compared with $2.5 million of such loans as of December 31, 2022.

The Company continues to monitor the lingering but diminishing effects of the pandemic and its impact on customers. Additional macroeconomic and geopolitical factors have emerged in recent quarters and are being monitored for their possible impact on the performance of the loan portfolio.

BNC's loans held for investment are geographically concentrated in North Dakota and Arizona, comprising 59% and 23%, respectively, of the Company's total loans held for investment portfolio.

The North Dakota economy is influenced by the energy and agriculture industries. Changes in energy supply and demand have recently caused an increase in oil prices to the benefit of the oil industry and ancillary services. Potential risks to North Dakota's energy industry include the possibility of adverse legislation and changes in economic conditions that reduce energy demand. Depending on the severity of their impact, these factors could present potential challenges to credit quality in North Dakota.

The Arizona economy is influenced by the leisure and travel industries. Positive trends in both industries have been noted, but an extended slowdown in these industries may negatively impact credit quality in Arizona. While the Company's portfolio includes various sized loans spread over a large number of industry sectors, it has meaningful concentrations of loans to the hospitality and commercial real estate industries.

The following table approximately describes the Company's concentrations by industry as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively:

Loans Held for Investment by Industry Sector





















(in thousands) June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate – not otherwise categorized $ 197,700

31 %

$ 177,674

29 % Hotels

78,509

12





91,388

15

Consumer, not otherwise categorized

91,507

14





85,648

14

Retail trade

35,597

6





36,607

6

Healthcare and social assistance

32,741

5





33,327

5

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

31,003

5





30,641

5

Transportation and warehousing

25,158

4





23,951

4

Non-hotel accommodation and food service

23,903

4





21,538

4

Mining, oil and gas extraction

23,152

4





22,480

4

Art, entertainment and recreation

19,352

3





19,024

3

Construction contractors

15,301

2





11,124

2

Other service

12,699

2





11,810

2

Professional, scientific, and technical services

9,447

2





8,209

1

Real estate and rental and leasing support services

8,449

1





9,233

1

Public administration

8,137

1





8,316

1

Manufacturing

8,182

1





7,572

1

Finance and insurance

6,611

1





5,022

1

Educational services

4,334

1





4,435

1

All other

8,129

1





7,650

1

Gross loans held for investment $ 639,911

100 %

$ 615,649

100 %



The Company's loans to the hospitality industry have shown signs of improved credit quality that are reflected by improved hotel occupancy and restaurant utilization trends. Hotel operators in BNC's loan portfolio are reporting positive trends and, in some cases, stronger balance sheets. Despite these positive indications, labor shortages limit the ability of the industry to fully capitalize on these trends and the potential for inflationary impacts on travel and leisure activities continue to be closely monitored. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's loans related to office space were 3.1% of loans held for investment, concentrated in North Dakota, with only 0.05% within the Arizona market.

Capital

Banks and bank holding companies operate under separate regulatory capital requirements. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's capital ratios exceeded all regulatory capital thresholds, including the capital conservation buffer.

A summary of BNC's capital ratios at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, is presented below:





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 BNCCORP, INC. (Consolidated)







Tier 1 leverage

14.03 %

13.99 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

14.01 %

14.48 % Tier 1 risk based capital

15.85 %

16.43 % Total risk based capital

16.96 %

17.57 % Tangible common equity

11.05 %

10.63 %









BNC National Bank







Tier 1 leverage

12.08 %

11.97 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

13.65 %

14.04 % Tier 1 risk based capital

13.65 %

14.04 % Total risk based capital

14.76 %

15.19 % Tangible common equity

10.75 %

10.28 %











The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which is generally a comparison of a bank's core equity capital to its total risk weighted assets, is a measure of the current risk profile of the Bank's asset base from a regulatory perspective. The Tier 1 leverage ratio, which is based on average assets, does not consider the mix of risk-weighted assets.

The Company regularly evaluates the sufficiency of its capital to ensure compliance with regulatory capital standards and to serve as a source of strength for the Bank. The Company manages capital by assessing the composition of capital and the amounts available for growth, risk, or other purposes.

The Company made an election at the adoption of BASEL III to exclude changes in accumulated other comprehensive income from the calculation of regulatory ratios.

The Company currently has an outstanding 175,000 share repurchase authorization with no expiration date set on the authorization. No share repurchases have been made under the authorization as of June 30, 2023. Share repurchases can be made through open market purchases, unsolicited and solicited privately negotiated transactions, or in accordance with terms of Rule 10b-18 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company will not repurchase shares from directors or officers of the Company under the authorization. The Company will contemplate share repurchases subject to market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals.

About BNCCORP, INC.

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona from 11 locations.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of BNC. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "at the present time", "plan", "optimistic", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "future" and other expressions relating to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations regarding future market conditions and our ability to capture opportunities and pursue growth strategies, our expected operating results such as revenue growth and earnings and our expectations of the effects of the regulatory environment or current or future pandemics on our earnings for the foreseeable future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics, the impact of current and future regulation; the risks of loans and investments, including dependence on local and regional economic conditions; competition for our customers from other providers of financial services; possible adverse effects of changes in interest rates, including the effects of such changes on mortgage banking revenues and derivative contracts and associated accounting consequences; risks associated with our acquisition and growth strategies; and other risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, all statements in this news release, including forward-looking statements, speak only of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

This press release contains references to financial measures, which are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common equity to total period end assets ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included as the Company believes they are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial condition.

(Financial tables attached)

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022 INCOME STATEMENT























Interest income

$ 10,697

$ 7,793

$ 20,703

$ 15,094 Interest expense



2,654



415



4,219



807 Net interest income



8,043



7,378



16,484



14,287 Provision (credit) for credit losses



165



-



405



(550) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses



7,878



7,378



16,079



14,837 Non-interest income























Bank charges and service fees



885



753



1,977



1,353 Wealth management revenues



483



492



970



1,028 Mortgage banking revenues



2,292



3,782



4,148



7,924 Gains on sales of loans, net



2



219



10



239 Gains on sales of debt securities, net



-



-



12



- Other



50



532



226



746 Total non-interest income



3,712



5,778



7,343



11,290 Non-interest expense























Salaries and employee benefits



5,061



5,219



10,004



11,160 Professional services



1,689



966



2,586



1,916 Data processing fees



1,064



998



2,053



1,971 Marketing and promotion



1,360



1,437



2,729



2,792 Occupancy



482



527



994



1,110 Regulatory costs



94



121



200



240 Depreciation and amortization



284



306



577



617 Office supplies and postage



132



107



228



217 Other



674



849



1,375



1,552 Total non-interest expense



10,840



10,530



20,746



21,575 Income before taxes



750



2,626



2,676



4,552 Income tax expense



176



617



629



1,070 Net income

$ 574

$ 2,009

$ 2,047

$ 3,482

























WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES























Common shares outstanding (a)



3,578,029



3,574,783



3,576,803



3,573,600 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation



2,244



846



2,281



903 Adjusted weighted average shares (b)



3,580,273



3,575,629



3,579,084



3,574,503

























EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA























Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.16

$ 0.56

$ 0.57

$ 0.97 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.16

$ 0.56

$ 0.57

$ 0.97





(a) Denominator for basic earnings per common share (b) Denominator for diluted earnings per common share

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





As of (In thousands, except share, per-share and full-time equivalent data)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022 BALANCE SHEET DATA

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,640

$ 73,968

$ 61,072 Debt securities available for sale



165,745



174,876



192,743 FRB and FHLB stock



2,938



3,063



3,063 Loans held for sale-mortgage banking



67,228



37,764



65,616 Loans held for investment



640,989



616,645



558,281 Allowance for credit losses (1)



(9,000)



(8,831)



(8,487) Net loans held for investment



631,989



607,814



549,794 Premises and equipment, net



11,247



11,764



12,161 Operating lease right of use asset



867



1,521



1,858 Accrued interest receivable



3,458



3,312



2,767 Other



29,661



29,239



29,585 Total assets

$ 929,773

$ 943,321

$ 918,659



















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing

$ 181,508

$ 207,232

$ 192,640 Interest-bearing –

















Savings, interest checking and money market



563,878



554,577



538,176 Time deposits



59,111



57,775



63,231 Total deposits



804,497



819,584



794,047 Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in Company's subordinated debentures



15,000



15,000



15,000 Accrued interest payable



451



312



184 Accrued expenses



4,987



5,482



5,225 Operating lease liabilities



986



1,660



2,009 Other



1,026



937



692 Total liabilities



826,947



842,975



817,157 Common stock



36



36



36 Capital surplus – common stock



26,634



26,399



26,352 Retained earnings



89,528



87,575



84,557 Treasury stock



(1,664)



(1,622)



(1,666) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net



(11,708)



(12,042)



(7,777) Total stockholders' equity



102,826



100,346



101,502 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 929,773

$ 943,321

$ 918,659



















OTHER SELECTED DATA

















Trust assets under administration

$ 380,422

$ 352,677

$ 346,372 Core deposits (2)

$ 804,497

$ 819,584

$ 794,047 Tangible book value per common share (3)

$ 28.87

$ 28.19

$ 28.53 Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, net

$ 32.16

$ 31.58

$ 30.72 Full time equivalent employees



207



206



262 Common shares outstanding



3,561,334



3,559,334



3,557,383





(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The prior year amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard. (2) Core deposits consist of all deposits and repurchase agreements with customers. (3) Tangible book value per common share is equal to book value per common share.

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

AVERAGE BALANCE, YIELD EARNED,AND COST PAID

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Quarter-Over-Quarter Comparison (dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

Change Due to





















Rate

Volume

Total Assets

















































Interest-bearing due from banks

$ 27,829

$ 358

5.15 %

$ 105,465

$ 215

0.82 %

$ 403

$ (260)

$ 143 FRB and FHLB stock



2,938



36

4.91 %



3,071



37

4.83 %



-



(1)



(1) Debt securities available for sale



170,176



1,361

3.21 %



196,947



1,037

2.11 %



469



(145)



324 Loans held for sale-mortgage banking



53,857



732

5.45 %



50,196



480

3.84 %



215



37



252 Loans held for investment



629,712



8,210

5.23 %



545,953



6,024

4.43 %



1,176



1,010



2,186 Allowance for credit losses



(8,922)



-

0.00 %



(8,484)



-

0.00 %



-



-



- Total

$ 875,590

$ 10,697

4.90 %

$ 893,148

$ 7,793

3.50 %

$ 2,263

$ 641

$ 2,904



















































Liabilities

















































Interest checking and money market



516,489

$ 2,238

1.74 %

$ 506,920

$ 251

0.20 %

$ 1,884

$ 103

$ 1,987 Savings



48,099



13

0.11 %



51,396



5

0.04 %



8



-



8 Time deposits



54,150



154

1.14 %



66,549



69

0.42 %



100



(15)



85 Short-term borrowings



212



-

0.00 %



466



1

0.86 %



1



(2)



(1) Subordinated debentures



15,000



249

6.67 %



15,001



89

2.38 %



160



-



160 Total

$ 633,950

$ 2,654

1.68 %

$ 640,332

$ 415

0.26 %

$ 2,153

$ 86

$ 2,239 Net Interest Income







$ 8,043











$ 7,378





















Net Interest Spread













3.22 %













3.24 %

















Net Interest Margin













3.68 %













3.31 %



















AVERAGE BALANCE, YIELD EARNED,AND COST PAID

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Six Month Comparison (dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

Change Due to





















Rate

Volume

Total Assets

















































Interest-bearing due from banks

$ 33,998

$ 793

4.70 %

$ 158,281

$ 302

0.38 %

$ 902

$ (411)

$ 491 FRB and FHLB stock



3,008



72

4.83 %



3,083



73

4.77 %



-



(1)



(1) Debt securities available for sale



172,871



2,737

3.19 %



200,634



2,048

2.06 %



1,008



(319)



689 Loans held for sale-mortgage banking



41,492



1,130

5.49 %



55,072



905

3.31 %



488



(263)



225 Loans held for investment



626,507



15,971

5.14 %



537,622



11,766

4.41 %



2,111



2,094



4,205 Allowance for credit losses



(8,844)



-

0.00 %



(8,762)



-

0.00 %



-



-



- Total

$ 869,032

$ 20,703

4.81 %

$ 945,930

$ 15,094

3.22 %

$ 4,509

$ 1,100

$ 5,609



















































Liabilities

















































Interest checking and money market



502,764

$ 3,478

1.40 %

$ 555,069

$ 493

0.18 %

$ 3,034

$ (49)

$ 2,985 Savings



50,517



24

0.09 %



51,088



10

0.04 %



14



-



14 Time deposits



53,933



231

0.86 %



69,554



155

0.45 %



118



(42)



76 Short-term borrowings



501



6

2.42 %



451



1

0.45 %



3



2



5 Subordinated debentures



15,000



480

6.45 %



15,001



148

1.99 %



332



-



332 Total

$ 622,715

$ 4,219

1.37 %

$ 691,163

$ 807

0.24 %

$ 3,501

$ (88)

$ 3,412 Net Interest Income







$ 16,484











$ 14,287





















Net Interest Spread













3.44 %













2.98 %

















Net Interest Margin













3.83 %













3.05 %



















BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 OTHER AVERAGE BALANCES























Total assets



930,674



949,422



923,692



1,001,690 Core deposits



804,922



817,160



798,482



866,147 Total equity



104,780



105,520



103,782



110,008 KEY RATIOS























Return on average common stockholders' equity (a)



2.00 %



7.25 %



3.61 %



6.27 % Return on average assets (b)



0.25 %



0.85 %



0.45 %



0.70 % Efficiency ratio (Consolidated)



92.22 %



80.04 %



87.07 %



84.35 % Efficiency ratio (Bank)



88.71 %



78.09 %



83.78 %



82.41 %





(a) Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average common equity (less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)) as the denominator. (b) Return on average assets is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average total assets as the denominator.

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





As of (In thousands)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022 ASSET QUALITY

















Loans 90 days or more delinquent and accruing interest

$ -

$ 1

$ - Non-accrual loans



1,434



1,354



1,406 Total nonperforming loans

$ 1,434

$ 1,355

$ 1,406 Repossessed assets, net



42



64



15 Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,476

$ 1,419

$ 1,421 Allowance for credit losses

$ 9,000

$ 8,831

$ 8,487 Troubled debt restructured loans (1)







$ 926

$ 985 Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans



0.20 %



0.21 %



0.23 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets



0.16 %



0.15 %



0.15 % Ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets



0.15 %



0.14 %



0.15 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment



1.40 %



1.43 %



1.52 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.27 %



1.35 %



1.36 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans



628 %



652 %



604 %





(1) The Company adopted ASU 2022-02 as of January 1, 2023, thereby removing disclosure requirements for trouble debt restructured loans. Historical comparative period information is being provided for reference.









For the Quarter Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Changes in Nonperforming Loans:























Balance, beginning of period

$ 1,469

$ 1,466

$ 1,355

$ 1,673 Additions to nonperforming



121



-



332



73 Charge-offs



(80)



-



(87)



(47) Reclassified back to performing



-



-



(1)



(165) Principal payments received



(45)



(45)



(119)



(113) Transferred to repossessed assets



(31)



(15)



(46)



(15) Balance, end of period

$ 1,434

$ 1,406

$ 1,434

$ 1,406

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Changes in Allowance for Credit Losses: (1)























Balance, beginning of period

$ 9,145

$ 8,475

$ 8,831

$ 9,080 Cumulative effect of CECL adoption



-



-



125



- Provision (credit)



165



-



405



(550) Loans charged off



(108)



(5)



(165)



(74) Loan recoveries



10



17



16



31 Balance, end of period

$ 9,212

$ 8,487

$ 9,212

$ 8,487

























Components:























Allowance for loan losses

$ 9,000

$ 8,487

$ 9,000

$ 8,487 Allowance for unfunded commitments

$ 212

$ -

$ 212

$ -

























Ratio of (charge-offs) net recoveries to average total loans



(0.014) %



0.002 %



(0.022) %



(0.007) % Ratio of net (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans, annualized



(0.057) %



0.008 %



(0.045) %



(0.015) %





(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The prior year amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.





As of (In thousands)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022 CREDIT CONCENTRATIONS

















North Dakota

















Commercial and industrial

$ 63,052

$ 61,784

$ 46,485 Construction



16,550



13,930



10,154 Agricultural



31,062



30,799



28,363 Land and land development



6,225



6,524



7,740 Owner-occupied commercial real estate



31,637



34,683



38,535 Commercial real estate



124,619



114,937



111,625 Small business administration



17,782



18,671



19,673 Consumer



84,891



81,026



74,770 Subtotal gross loans held for investment

$ 375,818

$ 362,354

$ 337,345 Consolidated

















Commercial and industrial

$ 97,856

$ 96,389

$ 84,286 Construction



34,821



24,690



16,994 Agricultural



33,587



30,850



28,501 Land and land development



7,862



10,758



12,005 Owner-occupied commercial real estate



75,225



78,190



73,739 Commercial real estate



232,222



230,243



206,688 Small business administration



55,862



48,638



46,589 Consumer



102,476



95,891



88,564 Total gross loans held for investment

$ 639,911

$ 615,649

$ 557,366

